REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

U.N. warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters

The United Nations special envoy has warned Myanmar's army of "severe consequences" for any harsh response to protesters demonstrating against this month's coup in a call with the military leadership, a U.N. spokesman said.

IRAQ-SECURITY

Iraq rocket attack kills contractor, wounds U.S. service member: U.S. coalition

ERBIL (Reuters) - A rocket attack at a U.S.-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and wounded five other people, including a U.S. service member, according to initial reports, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER-TEXAS

Cold snap leaves 8 million in Texas, Mexico without power

A rare deep freeze in Texas that raised demand for power forced the state's electric grid operator on Monday to impose rotating blackouts, leaving 4 million customers without power even as temperatures dipped to teeth-chattering levels.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-BURR

North Carolina Republican leaders vote to censure Burr over impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Carolina Republican leaders on Monday voted to censure Senator Richard Burr over his vote to convict former U.S. President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial.

BUSINESS

CARLYLE-GROUP-IPO

Carlyle plans IPO for Japan's WingArc1st, valuing firm at $475 million: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc is set to win approval for an initial public offering (IPO) of Japan's WingArc1st Inc as early as Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said, its third attempt to list the software firm.

BRISTOL-MYERS-SANOFI-PLAVIX

Bristol-Myers, Sanofi ordered to pay Hawaii $834 million over Plavix warning label

A judge in Hawaii on Monday ordered Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi SA to pay more than $834 million to the state for failing to warn non-white patients properly of health risks from its blood thinner Plavix.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS-HARRY-OPRAH

Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month.

FASHION-NEW-YORK-JASON-WU

Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Lockdown cooking and casual clothing inspired designer Jason Wu's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which his models paraded live at New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-OSAKA

Osaka thrashes hsieh to reach australian open semi-finals

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The brute force of Naomi Osaka crushed the artistry of Hsieh Su-wei as the Japanese former champion charged into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-2 6-2 win on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-JORDAN

NBA: Jordan announces $10 million donation to open health clinics in North Carolina

Basketball great Michael Jordan on Monday pledged $10 million to help build two medical clinics for uninsured and underinsured communities in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUTOS-MCLAREN/ELECTRIC (PIX)

How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era

There's nothing quite like the roar of a revving McLaren engine to set a petrolhead's pulse pounding, or the full-throated scream as it tears across the tarmac.

16 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen for the last 16 months, hitting a three-year high in December.

16 Feb 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

CANADA-EDUCATION/

Canada's foreign student addiction bites back in COVID-19 era

Canadian universities are facing a financial crunch amid the COVID-19 crisis, as a drop in foreign student enrollment and shuttered campuses dent the bottom line, with Canada's slow vaccine rollout potentially putting the next school year at risk.

16 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TURKEY-TREASURY/BONDS

Turkey's treasury taps two bonds

Turkey's treasury will tap 2-year and 5-year fixed coupon bonds in auction

16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ENERGY/REFINERY-CLEANUP (PIX)

150 years of spills: Philadelphia refinery cleanup highlights fossil-fuel industry's toxic legacy

The largest and oldest oil refinery on the U.S. East Coast is about to be torn down and cleaned up, forcing its new owners to confront 150 years of pollution that includes buried rail cars and a toxic stew of waste fuels poured into the ground.

16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

16 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CVS HEALTH-RESULTS/

Q4 2020 CVS Health Corp Earnings

CVS Health Corp is expected to post its fourth-quarter results before the markets open. Investors are expected to focus on 2021 outlook and commentary on vaccination rollouts.

16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

16 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOWMAN

(pre-recorded remarks) Federal Reserve's Bowman speaks to bankers conference

(PRE-RECORDED REMARKS) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Community Bank Regulation and Supervision" before virtual American Bankers Association Conference for Community Bankers.

16 Feb 11:10 ET / 16:10 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Rice University Economy and Monetary Policy Event.

16 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in conversation on the economy, monetary policy and inequality before virtual University of San Francisco Silk Speaker Series.

16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

AIG-RESULTS/

American International Group Inc to report 2020 Q4 results

Insurer American International Group Inc is set to report its 2020 fourth quarter results on Tuesday after markets close. Investors are awaiting an update about the separation of AIG's life insurance business and also looking for insights about whether the coronavirus pandemic is contributing to commercial insurance increases.

16 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-VACCINE-NEWSER (PIX) (TV)

Japanese minister in charge of vaccine roll-out to hold news conference on preparations

Japan's minister in charge of vaccine rollout, Taro Kono, will hold a news conference on the country's preparations to begin vaccinating the health workers.

16 Feb 03:40 ET / 08:40 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-ROBOTS (PIX) (TV)

Robots touch down in Kenya to bolster COVID fight at ports of entry

Jasiri, Shujaa, and Tumaini are new arrivals at Nairobi's main airport. But they won't just be passing through. They are highly-specialized robots that scan high numbers of people, detect those not wearing masks, and help to disinfect the area.

16 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-GRIEF (PIX)

'Hard to bring tears out:' Stunned by pandemic, some Americans struggle to grieve

On July 4th last year, Fiana Tulip lost her mother, a respiratory therapist in Texas, to COVID-19 in less than a week. She wasn't able to say goodbye. Months later, the virus took her uncle and her uncle's brother.

16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-RETAIL

Danish supermarket will help corona shut shops with marketing

A Danish supermarket chain will help corona shut shops with marketing when Denmark eventually opens open again.

16 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS (PIX) (TV)

NASA holds briefings ahead of Mars rover landing

NASA holds briefing ahead of Mars Perseverance Rover's scheduled landing on Feb. 18.

16 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SAHEL-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

G5 Sahel countries and allies hold summit over security in the Sahel region

French president Emmanuel Macron attends virtual summit of G5 Sahel countries to discuss security situation as France prepares to "adjust" the operations of its troops in the region. U.S secretary of state Anthony Blinker, Euopean Council president Charles Michel are also expected to virtually attend. Macron to give news conference at the end of the summit.

16 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX)

Food aid in Ethiopia's Tigray region has been looted, gov spokeswoman says

The Ethiopian government is trying to find 11 trucks of food aid that disappeared in the northern Tigray region, a regional spokeswoman said.

16 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND (TV)

European Commission Vice President Sefcovic speaks at Irish parliament

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to be quizzed on the EU's aborted use of emergency Brexit provisions under the Northern Ireland protocol.

16 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-IRAQ/POLITICS

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at provincial congress of his AK Party Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at provincial congress of his AK Party (1100 GMT) and attends an opening ceremony and concert(1500 GMT).

16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states. The weekly report will be published a day later than usual due to the Presidents Day holiday.

16 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT