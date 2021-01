Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY/

Russia braces for new street protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

MOSCOW - Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were set to stage fresh protests in Moscow and across Russia on Sunday for a second straight weekend despite a sweeping crackdown on his allies and the near-certainty of a confrontation with police.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-CHINA/

WHO team to visit Wuhan market, where first COVID infections seen

WUHAN - A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan was expected to visit Huanan market later on Sunday, a wholesale seafood centre where the new coronavirus was initially detected.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers: sources

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly parted ways on Saturday with the two lead lawyers working on his defense for his Senate impeachment trial, a source familiar with the situation said, leaving Trump's legal strategy in disarray.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CDC/

Nearly 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in U.S., almost 30 million administered - CDC

Almost 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the United States and nearly 30 million doses administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-ROBINHOOD-LIABILITY/

Analysis: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress

Robinhood Markets Inc's user agreement is likely to protect the brokerage app from a barrage of lawsuits filed by customers after it blocked a frenzied trading rally in companies such as GameStop Corp that was fueled on social media forums.

RETAIL-TRADING-COHEN/

Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar

BOSTON - Billionaire investor Steve Cohen, seen by small investors as an enemy in the GameStop stock drama this week, deleted his Twitter account because of what he said were threats against him and his family, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MANK-GARY-OLDMAN/

A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley

LONDON - Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank", playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane".

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-COACHELLA/

California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

LOS ANGELES - The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Most Australian Open participants clear quarantine

SYDNEY - The Australian Open quarantine facilities are still holding 15 people, including one player and two others who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in their lockdown, Melbourne health authorities said on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ITALY-OLYMPICS/

We'll never ask for athletes to be vaccinated first, says Italian Olympic Committee

The president of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Saturday that it will never ask for its athletes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before others in the country ahead of the Tokyo Summer Games.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA (TV) \

South Korea's health minister to announce adjusted social distancing measures

South Korea's health authorities are expected to announce adjusted social distancing measures.

31 Jan

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Russians rally in support of Navalny

Russians rally in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny one week after over 3500 were detained at protests across the country.

31 Jan

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Navalny, WHO, Thunberg among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organization and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg are among those nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, all backed by Norwegian lawmakers who have a strong track record in picking the winner.

31 Jan

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Atalanta

Lazio host Atalanta in a Serie A match. Will wrapup other 3pm games in this report.

31 Jan

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Parma

Napoli host Parma in a Serie A match.

31 Jan

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Hellas Verona

Roma host Hellas Verona in a Serie A match.

31 Jan