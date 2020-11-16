REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-JOHNSON

British PM Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a fresh setback after infighting among his top advisers plunged Downing Street into chaos last week.

PERU-POLITICS

Peru's interim president resigns after protest deaths spark fury

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's interim president Manuel Merino resigned on Sunday after less than a week in office, leaving the country in limbo following lawmakers' demands he step down over two deaths during protests at the sudden ouster of his predecessor.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Trump briefly admits election defeat, clings to flailing legal strategy

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday briefly acknowledged losing the U.S. election in a morning Twitter post but then backtracked, saying he concedes "nothing" and vowing to keep up a court fight that election-law experts say is unlikely to succeed.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Michigan, Washington state impose severe COVID-19 restrictions as U.S. infections soar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michigan and Washington state on Sunday imposed sweeping new restrictions on gatherings, including halting indoor restaurant service, to slow the spread of the coronavirus as total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark, just over a week after hitting 10 million.

BUSINESS

SEIYU-M-A-KKR-RAKUTEN

Walmart nearly exits Japan after selling majority stake in Seiyu

TOKYO (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is selling a majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten for over $1 billion, after suffering years of poor profitability amid stiff competition.

QANTAS-BIRTHDAY

Australia's Qantas celebrates subdued 100th birthday, looks to post-COVID future

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd, the world's third-oldest airline, on Monday marked its 100th birthday during its toughest year yet due to the coronavirus pandemic but is looking to the future with optimism, its chief executive said.

ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON-SANTA-DEAD-SEA

Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheer

EIN BOKEK, Israel (Reuters) - At the lowest point on earth, in the middle of a giant salt lake where animals and plants have no chance of surviving, a jolly man dressed in red with a flowing white beard stuck a Christmas tree in the ground and went for a swim.

FRANCE-AUCTION-MARIE-ANTOINETTE

Marie Antoinette's silk shoe goes up for sale in Versailles

PARIS (Reuters) - A silk shoe that belonged to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France who was executed during the French Revolution, will go up for auction on Sunday - with a starting price of 10,000 euros ($11,800).

SPORTS

GOLF-MASTERS

Johnson finally wins Masters with record low score

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday, staving off self-doubt as he overcame a shaky start to his final round to end with a tournament-record low score at Augusta National.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS-DJOKOVIC

Djokovic says he has mixed feelings about ending 2020 as number one

Novak Djokovic has said he had mixed feelings about ending a "strange year" as the world number one for a sixth time after the season was hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-ECONOMY/HOMESALES

Turkey's October house sales data

Turkish Statistical Institute announces house sales data for October

16 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SWISS-LIBERIA/

START POSTPONED TO NOV 30 Swiss war crimes trial of Liberian suspect begins

Former rebel leader Alieu Kosiah is accused of several offenses including recruitment and use of a child soldier, forced transport, looting, cruel treatment of civilians, attempted murder, killings, desecration of a corpse and rape.Verdict is due by Dec 18

16 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/ (PIX)

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

16 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BOEING-737MAX/BRAND (PIX)

FOCUS-Support for MAX brand wavers as Boeing jet nears green light

Boeing Co is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but chinks are appearing in the brand as the most traumatic chapter in the jetmaker's history overshadows the planes' original billing of superlative performance.

16 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

AUTOS-SUMMIT/HYUNDAI

Hyundai Motor COO speaks at Reuters Automotive Summit

Hyundai Motor Co COO Jose Munoz is scheduled to speak at the Reuters Automotive Summit.

16 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on building a financial system for a more inclusive economy

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in virtual "Fireside Keynote: Building a Financial System for a More Inclusive Economy" before second "Central Bank of the Future" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the University of Michigan Center for Finance, Law and Policy.

16 Nov 13:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on U.S. monetary policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on U.S. monetary policy before virtual conversation hosted by the Brookings Institution.

16 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ZUMA (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's former president Zuma to appear before commission of inquiry into state corruption

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma is set to appear again before the judicial commission of inquiry into state corruption during his term.

16 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLAND-GETINNOBLEBANK/

Warsaw court to decide on arrest of businessman Leszek Czarnecki

A Warsaw court is to hold a sitting at which it is to decide on a prosecutors' motion to arrest the businessman Leszek Czarnecki, owner of 2 listed banks.

16 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-ABORTION (PIX)

Women struggle to access abortion as pandemic adds to hurdles in Europe

Helplines across Europe have reported higher demand for their services as the coronavirus pandemic adds to the hurdles many women face to access abortion.

16 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MILLENNIALS (PIX) (TV)

Spain's hard-pressed millennials are giving up on the city amid COVID

Alejandro Diaz is so keen to leave Madrid, he did not wait for all-wood prefab company 100 x 100 Madera to build him a home. Instead, the 34-year-old solar power engineer bought its showhouse, perched in the mountains of Guadalix de la Sierra.

16 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

APEC-SUMMIT/MALAYSIA-MINISTERS (PIX) (TV)

APEC Ministerial Meeting via video link

APEC 2020's virtual summit begins on Monday with a meeting of trade and foreign ministers. Hosted this year by Malaysia, member nations will set new targets for the economic bloc as the 1994 Bogor Goals reach maturity.

16 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

Two weeks into Germany's one-month partial lockdown, Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses the anti-coronavirus measures with the country's 16 state premiers.

16 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS/

Mayoral candidates backed by Brazil's Bolsonaro fare badly in big cities

Analysis of Sunday's municipal elections in which candidates backed by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro are expected to lose ground in Brazil's largest city as voters opt for experienced politicians lo lead them out of the world's second most deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

16 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-SPAHN

German health minister speaks on COVID-19 situation in winter

Jens Spahn, Germany's health minister, speaks at a virtual conference on the pandemic situation in winter.

16 Nov 11:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TEENAGE-PREGNANCIES (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Teenage pregnancies rise in parts of Kenya as lockdown shuts schools

Jackline Bosibori wept when she found out she was pregnant. The 17-year-old's mother, who is raising six kids alone, collapsed in their one-room home. With school closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and her mother out selling vegetables on the roadside, Bosibori got involved with a man in his twenties.

16 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-IOTA/

Iota due to hit storm-battered Honduras and Nicaragua as a second major hurricane this month

Iota seen rapidly strengthening into a major hurricane by the time it hits the remote jungles of the Miskito Coast indigenous regions of Nicaragua and Honduras late on Sunday. The Miskito region took the brunt of the impact of Hurricane Eta, which slammed into Nicaragua two weeks ago before spreading deadly rains across Central America.

16 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT