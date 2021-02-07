REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmar's cities on Saturday to denounce this week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.

YEMEN-SECURITY-SAUDI/

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted Houthi armed drone attack

DUBAI - The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone on Sunday launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-CENTRALAMERICA/

Biden administration suspends Trump asylum deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies.

USA-IMMIGRATION-MAYORKAS/

Biden's Homeland Security czar vows to fight domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON - U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, who last week became the first Latino and immigrant to hold the post, on Saturday reaffirmed his resolve to fight domestic terrorism, one of the greatest threats to the United States.

BUSINESS

DAIMLER-TRUCKS-DIVESTITURE/

Daimler to keep "protective hand" on truck unit after spin-off

BERLIN - German carmaker Daimler aims to keep a "protective hand" on Daimler Trucks, the world's largest truck and bus maker, following a planned spin-off, Chief Executive Ola Källenius told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS).

RETAIL-TRADING-BONDS/

Analysis: The other winners of the Reddit-fueled rallies: convertible debt

NEW YORK - Among the winners from the recent retail-driven frenzy in U.S. stocks are investors in the niche market of convertible debt, capping a year of gains for the securities and potentially drawing new interest.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CHRISTOPHER-PLUMMER/

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday.

PEOPLE-JENNIFER-LAWRENCE/

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

LOS ANGELES - Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday.

SPORTS

PEOPLE-LEON-SPINKS/

Leon Spinks, boxing's former heavyweight champion, dead at 67

Leon Spinks, the gap-toothed fighter from the St. Louis slums who pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history in 1978 by defeating Muhammad Ali to take the undisputed world heavyweight title, has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer, a spokesman said on Saturday.

TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/

Dominant mertens takes gippsland trophy title

MELBOURNE - Elise Mertens secured her sixth career WTA title when she made light work of experienced Estonian Kaia Kanepi 6-4 6-1 to win the Gippsland Trophy Australian Open warm-up tournament on Sunday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-OIL/HEDGEFUNDS

FOCUS-Hedge funds bet on 'big comeback' for oil after pandemic hobbles producers

Hedge funds are turning bullish on oil once again, betting the energy industry's environmental focus has severely damaged companies' ability to ramp up production when demand returns, which would push prices to multi-year highs and keep them that way for two years or more.

7 Feb