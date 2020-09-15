REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS

Japan ruling party head Suga preparing cabinet, continuity in foreground

Japanese ruling party head Yoshihide Suga, in line to become the next prime minister, appeared set on Tuesday to continue his predecessor's policies by keeping key cabinet ministers and party officials in their posts, as he had promised.

ISRAEL-GULF-USA

At historic White House event, UAE and Bahrain to move toward normal ties with Israel

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday will become the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo when they sign agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES

Trump and Biden clash over U.S. wildfires as campaign turns to climate change

Joe Biden branded President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" on Monday for refusing to acknowledge global warming's role in deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, while Trump blamed lax forestry and declared, "I don't think science knows."

STORM-SALLY

Sally brings 100-mph winds as it rumbles into U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally drew closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rains and surging water ahead of its expected landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, with the chance of further strengthening possible.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE/CHINA-XINJIANG

U.S. pulls back from broad import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China's Xinjiang

The Trump administration on Monday shelved plans for a broad import ban on cotton and tomato products from China's Xinjiang region while announcing narrower bans on products from five specific entities.

NISSAN-GHOSN/KELLY-TRIAL

Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive Greg Kelly denied charges he helped ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, hide income as the American lawyer's trial opened in Tokyo on Tuesday almost two years after Japanese prosecutors arrested the pair.

ENTERTAINMENT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/VENUS

Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus

Scientists said on Monday they have detected in the harshly acidic clouds of Venus a gas called phosphine that indicates microbes may inhabit Earth's inhospitable neighbor, a tantalizing sign of potential life beyond Earth.

FACEBOOK-CLIMATECHANGE

Facebook launches climate science info center amid fake news criticism

Facebook on Tuesday launched a climate science information center to elevate credible sources on climate change, as critics question its role in the spread of misinformation on the issue.

SPORTS

NEW-YORK-METS-COHEN

Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, the two sides said in a statement on Monday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CHE

James' stunner helps clinical Chelsea sink Brighton

Chelsea got their Premier League campaign on track after 20-year-old right back Reece James helped them to a 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion with a spectacular goal on Monday.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong activists including Jimmy Lai and Joshua Wong appear in court

Over a dozen Hong Kong democracy activists including democracy activist Joshua Wong are expected to appear in court to face illegal assembly charges after participating in Hong Kong's annual memorial on the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

15 Sep 01:45 ET / 05:45 GMT

INDIA-CHINA/ (PIX)

Visit to Indian army's logistic units following standoff on disputed border with China

India's military is bolstering its logistics network in the western Himalayas and stocking up on high-altitude winter supplies to support troops in forward positions in Ladakh region, following border stand-off with China.

15 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN war crimes investigators on Syria issue latest report

Launch of report by the Commission of Inquiry on Syria investigating human rights violations in Syria from 11 January to 1 July 2020.

15 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-CURRENCY/

Turkish lira flat after Monday's record low

The Turkish lira traded steady against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after hitting a record low in the previous session on Moody's downgrade and concerns over a dispute between Ankara and Athens in the eastern Mediterranean.

15 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TURKEY-ECONOMY/HOMESALES

Turkey's house sales data for August by statistics institution

The Turkish Statistical Institute announces house sales data for August

15 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

15 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.

15 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

15 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/WAZE

Navigation app Waze announces new features

Waze holds a global virtual event to discuss new features for its flagship app as well as its Carpool server.

15 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

15 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 20-year bonds

Treasury Dept. sells 20-year bonds.

15 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FEDEX-RESULTS/

Q1 2021 FedEx Corp Earnings Release

Delivery firm FedEx is expected to get a profit boost from pandemic-related healthcare and e-commerce shipments when it reports first-quarter results.

15 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.

16 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting. Iran's atomic activities and its deal with major powers, which the agency is policing, will be on the agenda.

15 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GREECE-TURKEY/EU-MICHEL (PIX) (TV)

EU's Michel meets Greek PM in Athens

European Council President Charles Michel meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They are expected to discuss tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean and situation on the island of Lesbos where thousands of migrants are stranded after a fire burned their camp to the ground last week.

15 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-LATINO (TV)

Biden visits Florida to shore up support among critical Hispanic voters

Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday will make his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race against President Donald Trump amid signs of lagging support for Biden among the battleground state's crucial Hispanic voters.

15 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

German health officials hold news conference on coronavirus vaccine research

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, Research Minister Anja Karliczek and the head of vaccine regulator PEI, Klaus Cichutek, hold a news conference on coronavirus vaccine research.

15 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SLOVENIA-MELANIA TRUMP/STATUE (PIX) (TV)

Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled near her hometown

Artist Brad Downey unveils a bronze statue of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Rozno, near her hometown Sevnica in southeastern Slovena. The statue was placed on a stump where a wooden statue of Melania used to stand before it was burnt in July.

15 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS-PORTUGAL/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

Foreign ministers of Portugal and France meet in Lisbon

France foreign minister Jean- Yves Le Drian to meet with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva in Lisbon. Topics on the agenda include migration, the future relationship between Britain and the EU, and the recovery fund.

15 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic

Five-year-old Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce "fish". Many children don't have the option to learn online during the COVID-19 pandemic - the United Nations children's agency says at least half of sub-Saharan Africa's schoolchildren do not have internet access. A growing number are watching a cartoon made by Tanzanian non-profit Ubongo, which offers television and radio content for free to African broadcasters.

15 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-INSURERS/COURT

London court to rule in test case against insurers over COVID cover

A London court is due to publish its ruling on whether eight leading insurers, including Hiscox, RSA and Zurich, were wrong to reject hundreds of thousands of claims from smaller businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic after an unprecedented court case brought by Britain's markets watchdog.

15 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-SALLY/ (PIX)

Sally set to pelt U.S. Gulf Coast with soaking rains, savage winds

Hurricane Sally pelted the U.S. Gulf Coast with soaking rains and savage winds on Tuesday as residents from Louisiana to Alabama fled ahead of a storm expected to make landfall with devastating, 110 mile per hour winds.

15 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

15 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT