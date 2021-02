Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar coup opponents defy bans and water cannons to extend protests

Myanmar protesters opposed to last week's military coup defied road blocks and bans on large gatherings to extend the biggest demonstrations in more than a decade on Tuesday, chanting and confronting police who fired water cannons and warned them to disperse.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Global health officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after South Africa study rings alarm

Health officials around the world gave their backing to the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, after a study showing it had little effect against mild disease caused by the variant now spreading quickly in South Africa rang global alarm.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/GEORGIA-INVESTIGATION

Georgia Secretary of State's office launches probe into Trump's election phone call

Georgia's Secretary of State's office opened a probe on Monday into former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results, a step that could lead to a criminal investigation by state and local authorities.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Scholar says Trump's lawyers misrepresented his research in preparing impeachment defense

A legal scholar cited by Donald Trump's lawyers in arguing that it is unconstitutional to have an impeachment trial for a former president said Trump's defense team misrepresented his work "quite badly."

BUSINESS

REDDIT-FUNDING/

Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 bln after new $250 mln funding

Reddit Inc, which has been at the heart of a recent social media-driven retail trading frenzy, said on Monday it raised more than $250 million in a new round of funding that doubled its valuation to $6 billion.

SoftBank shares breach Y10,000, hits 2-decade high, on record Vision Fund profit

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp shares climbed above 10,000 yen apiece on Tuesday, hitting two-decade highs, a day after the group's Vision Fund unit reported record profits as portfolio company listings accelerate.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FLORISTS

Valentine's Day and COVID wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this one

Deborah De La Flor has been a florist for over 40 years. She's never experienced a February like this one.

LUNAR-NEWYEAR/MALAYSIA-LION DANCE

Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

During normal Lunar New Year celebrations, one of Malaysia's leading lion dance troupes puts on gravity-defying performances by leaping in full costume between poles, to the beat of drums and crashing of cymbals and gongs.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Despite sexism uproar, Tokyo Olympics chief finds high-level support

When the head of Tokyo's Olympic organising committee said women talked too much at board meetings, a storm of criticism erupted in Japan, with top athletes and cabinet ministers condemning his remarks as sexist and archaic.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/CHAMPS

Brady on playing season amid pandemic: 'like football for junkies'

Tom Brady, speaking on just two hours of sleep after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl triumph, said on Monday the COVID-19 restrictions in place during the NFL season ultimately provided him with a breeding ground for excellence.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA (PIX) (TV)

WHO experts hold a press conference following their Wuhan investigation

A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organisation are expected to hold a news conference in Wuhan after the team finished its visits to hospitals, research facilities and the seafood market where the first outbreak was identified. The team is expected to leave Wuhan by Thursday before their 28-day visas expire.

9 Feb 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-CHASERS (PIX) (TV)

The desperate hunt for leftover coronavirus vaccines in Los Angeles

Angelenos desperate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are loitering around clinics, hoping to score a rare leftover vial which must be used before spoiling.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-COVAX (TV)

Mtg of WHO COVAX Facilitation Council, w/ WHO chief, EU dep commissioner

Meeting of the facilitation council seeking to mobilise resources and political support for COVAX, including from rich nations of the G20. Co-Hosts: WHO Director-General and Pierre Delsaux, Deputy Director-General Health & Food Safety, European European Commission. Co-Chairs: Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health, South Africa, and Mr Dag Ulstein, Minister of International Development, Norway.

9 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-VACCINES (PIX) (TV)

Wealthy German high-tech hub doubles as anti-vaxxer base

Christoph Hueck trained as a molecular geneticist and authored a string of immunology papers before changing careers to become a trainer of teachers for Waldorf schools. He also has no plans to take any of the vaccines being offered against the coronavirus. The 59-year-old, from one of Germany's richest and most high-tech regions, illustrates the challenge faced by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, which is banking on mass vaccination to end a pandemic that has devastated Europe's economy.

9 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan attends constitutional court, space programme events

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan participates in a swearing-in ceremony for new constitutional court member Irfan Fidan (0830 GMT) and speaks at a meeting to publicize the country's national space programme (1600 GMT).

9 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER-Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol will begin on Tuesday with arguments over the constitutionality of trying the former president.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CONSTITUTION

EXPLAINER-Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The upcoming second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, focusing on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his followers, has prompted a debate over whether the proceeding is constitutional. Some legal experts have said it is appropriate to hold the trial after Trump has left office, but there is no clear answer in the U.S. Constitution and no court has ruled on the issue.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SENATORS (PIX)

FACTBOX-Five Republicans to watch during Trump's impeachment trial

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will open with a vote on the constitutionality of holding a trial for a president who has left office. A look at the five Senate Republicans who voted last month that the U.S. Constitution does allow for post-office impeachment trials.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-FOREIGN/YEMEN-MYANMAR

EU's top diplomat Borrell discuss the latest developments in Yemen and Myanmar

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell debates the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and the military coup in Myanmar with European lawmakers.

9 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

Trump's second impeachment trial opens with debate on Constitution

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, opens on Tuesday with a debate in the Senate over the constitutionality of holding the trial after Trump left office on Jan. 20Trump is the first U.S. president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and the process could result in him being banned from running again.

9 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HP-AUTONOMY/LYNCH-EXTRADITION (PIX) (TV)

Extradition hearing for British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch

Start of British court hearing to decide if Mike Lynch, the tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges.

9 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

JP MORGAN-INVESTORS/ESG (PIX)

JP Morgan's board rejects switch to stakeholder-focused entity

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon has led calls for companies to consider the needs of workers, communities and customers as well as those of shareholders.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-TREASURY/BOND

Turkish treasury issues sukuk with 2-year maturity

Turkey's treasury issues 2-year sukuk to banks with a semi-annual periodical rent rate of 6.95%

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CENTENE-RESULTS/

Q4 2020 Centene Corp Earnings

Centene Corp is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday before markets open. Investor focus is to be on 2021 guidance and utilization trends.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

9 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

9 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on U.S. economy and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives "2021 Dow Lecture: U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" before virtual event hosted by the National Institute of Economic And Social Research (NIESR).

9 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-INT/ (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Juventus v Inter

Juventus face Inter in the Coppa Italia semi finals

9 Feb 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT