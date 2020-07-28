REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MALAYSIA-POLITICS-NAJIB

Malaysia's Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB graft case

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday on all seven corruption charges in his first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NORTHKOREA-DEFECTO

Escape to North Korea: Defector at heart of COVID-19 case fled sex abuse investigation

SEOUL (Reuters) - Last week, a 24-year-old defector returned to North Korea the way he left in 2017, authorities say, but with a coronavirus pandemic raging in the background this time, his illicit trip drew far more attention.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TRUMP

Trump wears mask, voices hope on coronavirus vaccine in North Carolina

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump wore a mask and talked up the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year on Monday as he looked to show voters in the battleground state of North Carolina that he is responding to the pandemic.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS

Six U.S. mayors urge Congress to block Trump federal deployment

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.

BUSINESS

INTEL-REORGANIZATION

Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays

Intel Corp's Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala is departing, part of a move in which a key technology unit will be separated into five teams, the chipmaker said on Monday.

REMINGTON-ARMS-BANKRUPTCY

U.S. gunmaker Remington files for bankruptcy again

Remington Arms Co on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years as the U.S. gunmaker faced financial troubles partly because some retailers placed restrictions on gun sales after school shootings.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JONAS-TURNER

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

PEOPLE-OPRAH-WINFREY

Oprah Winfrey takes on racism in new TV discussion series for Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey is returning to her talk show format with a new series on Apple TV+, whose first episodes will focus on racism in the United States, Apple Inc and Winfrey announced on Monday.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-SPORTS

Major League Baseball season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players.

OLYMPICS-QATAR

Qatar interested in hosting Olympics, possibly in 2032

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, announced on Monday it would also like to stage the Olympics, possibly in 2032.