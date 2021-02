Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the first such demonstration since the generals seized power.

YEMEN-SECURITY-USA/

U.S. to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis due to famine

WASHINGTON - The United States said on Friday it intends to revoke the terrorist designation for Yemen's Houthi movement in response to the country's humanitarian crisis, reversing one of the most criticised last-minute decisions of the Trump administration.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

Democrats clear path for approval of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

USA-IMMIGRATION-GUATEMALA-ASYLUM/

U.S. halts asylum-seeker pact with Guatemala, says Guatemalan government

GUATEMALA CITY - The U.S. government has ended a controversial deal with Guatemala that sent asylum-seekers processed at the U.S.-Mexico border to the Central American country to await hearings, Guatemala's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

Stalling U.S. labor market bolsters Biden's drive for big stimulus package

WASHINGTON - U.S. employment growth rebounded moderately in January and job losses in the prior month were deeper than initially thought, strengthening the case for a sizable relief package from the government to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

RETAIL-TRADING/

GameStop shares halt slide after Robinhood lifts trading curbs

Shares of GameStop and other companies caught in the recent social media-fueled trading frenzy bounced on Friday, after online broker Robinhood lifted all the buying curbs imposed at the apex of the battle between amateur investors and Wall Street hedge funds.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JENNIFER-LAWRENCE/

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

LOS ANGELES - Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday.

PEOPLE-CHRISTOPHER-PLUMMER/

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-TROPHY/

Super Bowl fans wait hours for glimpse of glistening trophy

TAMPA - As anticipation builds in Tampa, Florida, before Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Buccaneers, all eyes are on the Vince Lombardi trophy - unless, of course, you refuse to stand hours in line to see it.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Serena shrugs off shoulder issue, 'relaxed' about Slam record bid

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams is "super confident" her injured shoulder will hold up for the Australian Open and says she feels more relaxed about the "burden" of bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.