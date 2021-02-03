REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA

WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab

A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organization visited on Wednesday a major virus research laboratory in China's central city of Wuhan, seeking clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar doctors stop work to protest coup as UN considers response

Staff at 70 hospitals and medical departments in 30 towns across Myanmar stopped work on Wednesday to protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the newly formed Myanmar Civil Disobedience Movement said.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Democrats take first step to go it alone on Biden's COVID-19 aid

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday took the first steps toward advancing President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan without Republican support.

USA-BIDEN/IMMIGRATION-ACTIONS

Biden moves to reverse Trump immigration policies, too slowly for some

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trump's hardline policies.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-ECONOMY/PMI

Japan's service sector slump deepens as COVID-19 emergency hits businesses

Japan's services sector shrank at the fastest pace in five months in January, as a heavy blow to demand from a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a state of emergency in parts of the country greatly hurt new business orders.

USA-TREASURY/YELLEN-GAMESTOP

Treasury's Yellen calls top regulator meeting on GameStop volatility, consults ethics lawyer

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling a meeting of top financial regulators this week to discuss market volatility driven by retail trading in shares of GameStop Corp, silver and other stocks favored on social media.

ENTERTAINMENT

INDIA-FARM/PROTESTS-RIHANNA

Rihanna weighs in on major India farm protests, creates flutter

U.S. pop superstar Rihanna created a flutter in India on Tuesday by wading into months-long farmer protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agricultural reforms.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN-DOCTORS

Tokyo Olympics face another looming headache - no medical staff

Japanese doctors and nurses fighting the novel coronavirus will not have the time to volunteer to help at the Olympics, a medical association has said, raising another headache for organisers determined to hold the postponed Games.

TENNIS-ATPCUP

Italy seal spot in ATP Cup semis, Germany edge tight Canada tie

Italy sealed a place in the semi-finals of the ATP Cup by winning both singles matches against France on Wednesday, while Germany did their chances of progressing no harm by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada at the Rod Laver Arena.

UPCOMING

RELIGION

POLAND-CHURCH/ (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-As Poland's Church gets more political, Catholics depart

Katarzyna Lipka is no longer Catholic, and she says that is a political statement. For Lipka, Poland's new curbs on abortion are only part of the problem. Her main concern is one many Poles complain of: The Church's increasing reach into other areas of life.

3 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-ECONOMY/WHITEGOODS

Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank attends white goods sector association meeting

Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank attends white goods sector association report presentation for 2020 via videolink. (0800 GMT)

3 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TURKEY-TREASURY/BONDS

Turkish treasury to issue euro-denominated bond and sukuk

Turkish treasury to issue euro-denominated bond and sukuk to banks

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-HOMELESS

On the brink: Canada care workers struggle with housing insecurity

For 15 years, Halima has supported herself and her three children by working long hours taking care of elderly clients in retirement homes or in their personal residences in Toronto.

3 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks on regional and national economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks on the regional and national economy before virtual Northside Economic Opportunity Network Community Conversations event.

3 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/REFUNDING (PIX)

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data, announces sales of 3- & 10-year notes, 30-year bonds

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data, announces sales of 3- & 10-year notes, 30-year bonds.

3 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/SMALLBUSINESS

Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues 2021 Small Business Credit Survey: Report on Employer Firms.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues 2021 Small Business Credit Survey: Report on Employer Firms.

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on U.S. economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard gives presentation on U.S. economy and monetary policy before virtual CFA Society St. Louis event.

3 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Harker speaks on education and credentials before virtual labor market conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Education and Credentials" before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market: Understanding Trends and Identifying Solutions" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

3 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

METLIFE-RESULTS/

U.S. insurer MetLife to report Q4 2020 results

U.S. group life insurer MetLife l Inc is set to report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday after markets close. Investors are awaiting details on how insurance claims for COVID-19 deaths as well as investment income will impact MetLife's bottom line.

3 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before virtual Oakland University Economics Advisory Board 2021 Lecture Series - Economic Outlook.

3 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester participates in moderated discussion

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in moderated discussion before virtual Council of Economic Education Economists on the Economy event.

3 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan discusses national and global economic issues

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated conversation on national and global economic issues before virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

3 Feb 18:05 ET / 23:05 GMT

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN-CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Organisers brief reporters on Tokyo Olympics coronavirus measures

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee, and the international Paralympic Committee to hold a joint briefing to explain the various COVID-19 countermeasures that will be taken at the Summer Games. Representatives from the Olympic organisations will hold a Q&A with reporters after the briefing.

3 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Napoli v Atalanta

Napoli face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia semi finals

3 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

SWISS-ARTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Young International dancers will be judged virtually at the 49th Prix de Danse

78 young dancers will compete via pre shot videos of routines and variations instead of live in front of a jury in order to win a one-year all expenses paid scholarship at one of the Prix de Lausanne's partner schools or companies, among the most prestigious in the world.

3 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SWISS-ARTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Young International dancers will be judged virtually at the 49th Prix de Danse

78 young dancers virtually compete in one of world's most prestigious competition, with pre-shot videos instead of live in front of a jury . They can win a one-year all expenses paid scholarship at one of the Prix de Lausanne's partner schools or companies, among the most prestigious in the world.

3 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations are announced for the Golden Globes

Nominations are announced for the 2021 Golden Globe awards for film and television. The awards will be handed out on Feb 28.

3 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATONS-FACTBOX

Key nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe awards

A list of key nominations in film and television for the Golden Globe nominations

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

BURKINA-HEALTH/HEART-SURGERY (PIX) (TV)

Children in Burkina Faso undergo historic open heart surgeries A group of children in Burkina Faso have become the first in the country's history to successfully undergo open heart surgeries. It's a landmark event that doctors say could mark a sea-change for the West African country's troubled health care system.

3 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-VACCINE (TV)

Serbia offers people a choice between vaccines

People in Serbia can choose which vaccine they want to take in a program of mass vaccination against the coronavirus. In the capital Belgrade, Chinese Sinopharm and the Western-made Pfizer vaccines are currently on offer.

3 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANCER-DAY/MAKEUP (PIX) (TV)

Beauty tutorials aim to help raise cancer patients' self-esteem during the pandemic

Charity Look Good Feel Better hosts online make up tutorials for cancer patients shielding at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's coronavirus science council chaired by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca meets

Turkey's coronavirus science council chaired by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca meets on Wednesday (1400 GMT).

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Japanese and British foreign and defence ministers hold virtual meeting

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi hold a virtual meeting with their British counterparts Dominic Raab and Ben Wallace.

3 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at his Ak Party's provincial meetings

Turkish President Erdogan will attend via live videolink to five provincial meetings of his Ak Party at Artvin, Bilecik, Cankiri, Gaziantep and Igdir (1030 GMT).

3 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italian president summons ex-ECB chief Draghi for govt talks

Italian President Sergio Mattarella looks set to ask former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a government of national unity to tackle the twin coronavirus and economic crises battering the country.

3 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MEXICO-VIOLENCE/GUATEMALA

Reaction to arrests of 12 Mexican cops for migrant massacre

Interior minister Olga Sanchez expected to give federal government response to arrest of 12 cops for alleged links to deaths of 19 people, mainly migrants, just miles from US border.

3 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT