TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar junta blocks Facebook to shut down dissent as West increases pressure

Myanmar's junta blocked Facebook and other messaging services in the name of ensuring stability on Thursday as they consolidate power following a coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Melbourne imposes new virus restrictions as Australian Open tennis hotel worker tests positive

Australia's second-most populous city reintroduced coronavirus restrictions from Thursday after an Australian Open hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19, sending more than 500 tennis players and officials into isolation.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Democrats push ahead on COVID-19 relief, Biden flexible on who gets checks

The Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress pushed ahead on Wednesday with a maneuver to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support, as the White House said it was flexible on a key element of the plan.

USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS

In uneasy truce, House Republicans fail to punish Greene or Cheney

U.S. House Republicans opted on Wednesday not to punish newcomer Marjorie Taylor Greene for incendiary comments, including support for violence against Democrats, and turned back an attempt to oust a leader who had voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING

'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours

GameStop and other social media darlings rebounded in calmer trading on Wednesday from their sharp sell-off in the prior session as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations.

USA-MCKINSEY

McKinsey to pay $573 million to settle claims over opioid crisis role -source

Consulting firm McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay at least $573 million to resolve claims by 40-plus U.S. states related to its role in the opioid epidemic and advice it gave to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, according to a person familiar with the matter.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATIONS

From 'Hamilton' to 'Promising Young Woman' diversity rules Golden Globe nominations

Hollywood period drama "Mank" led a list of Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday that were strong on diversity and dominated by Netflix in a reflection of the upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic on the movie world.

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATIONS-TELEVISION

'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' lead Golden Globes TV contenders

British royal drama "The Crown," small-town comedy "Schitt's Creek" and crime thriller "Ozark" led the pack of Golden Globe television nominees on Wednesday as voters showcased hits that entertained streaming audiences during a global pandemic.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori on Thursday apologised for making sexist remarks about women, saying he retracted the comments and would not resign, despite calls for him to step down on social media.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisers

The Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MIGRATION (PIX)

Pandemic dashes foreign graduates' dreams of a job in Germany

When Abdul Kader Tizini graduated with a master's degree in mechanical engineering from RWTH Aachen, one of Germany's top technical universities, he thought it would be a matter of weeks before he landed his dream job. Hiring freezes and layoffs at thousands of German companies mean foreign graduates like Tizini face fierce competition with native graduates and unemployed professionals.

4 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

4 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE-PASSPORTS (PIX) (TV)

Vaccine passports: path back to normality or problem in the making?

Governments and developers around the world are exploring the potential use of "vaccine passports" as a way of reopening the economy by identifying those protected against the coronavirus.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

Kenya school gives second chance to teen mums forced out of classes

The sounds of baby coos and teenage giggles punctuate the lessons at Serene Haven Secondary, a school nestled into a hill below cloud-ringed Mount Kenya. Here, 17 teenage mothers and pregnant girls - many of whom were forced out of their local schools - are getting a second chance to finish their education.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA

One in four Indians may have had COVID-19, govt survey likely to say

India's government will release the findings of a serological survey that is likely to show that one in four of the country's 1.35 billion people may already have antibodies for COVID-19.

4 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

GLOBAL-OCEANS/NOISE

New research looks at the impact of underwater noise pollution

New research looks at the impact of underwater noise pollution.

4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND (PIX)

Ireland's publicans-come-undertakers face pandemic pressures

As one of around 80 Irish publicans carrying on the tradition of doubling up as a local funeral director, Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Pub has seen first hand how the COVID-19 pandemic has kept people apart in good times and bad.

4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/HEALTH (PIX)

Google Health holds event to announce new AI technology

Google's health unit, restructured about two years, shows off what it has been working on during a webcast event.

4 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Ethiopia's electoral commission to hold briefing on June poll

The chairperson of Ethiopia's National Election Board will hold a virtual briefing on plans for a national election on June 5. The poll, which was due to be held in 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-RUSSIA/NEWSTART

U.S. disarmament ambassador to address UN Conference on Disarmament on new START treaty

Ambassador Robert Wood, U.S. Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament, and U.S. Commissioner for the New START Treaty's Bilateral Consultative Commission to address the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. His remarks will focus on the five-year extenson of the New Start Treaty announced with Russia.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor speaks with families at virtual event

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosts a virtual townhall-like meeting with citizens, centering around family issues.

4 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

FRANCE-MACRON/ (PIX) (TV)

President Macron talks to the Atlantic Council's new Europe Centre

French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the Atlantic Council's new Europe Centre

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Reuters in an interview

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Reuters in an interview.

4 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

IRAN-PLOT/VERDICT (PIX) (TV)

In European first, Iranian envoy set to be sentenced over foiled bomb plot in France

A court in Antwerp delivers its verdict on four Iranians accused of planning to bomb a 2018 meeting in France of an exiled opposition group, including an Iranian diplomat said to have masterminded the foiled attack, the first time an EU country has put an Iranian official on trial for terrorism.

4 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NIGERIA-FILM/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian film about Islamist insurgency aims at Oscar glory

Ten years ago, Desmond Ovbiagele abandoned his career in investment banking to pursue his dream of making films. Now the Nigerian director's movie about the jihadist insurgency in his country has been put forward as an Oscars contender. "The Milkmaid" tells the story of two sisters who are abducted from their village during a deadly attack by militants in northeast Nigeria.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ART-BIODIVERSITY/BEES (TV)

Good of the Hive: The New York artist on a global mission to paint murals of 50,000 bees

Matthew Willey, an artist from New York, aims to paint murals of 50,000 individual bees on schools, offices and factories around the world to raise awareness of the growing threats climate change, industrial farming and pollution pose to bees and other insects.

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AWARDS-SAG/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations are announced for the Screen Actors Guild awards

Nominations announced for the SAG awards for film and television

4 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/COMMERCIALS (PIX) (TV)

NFL-Laugh, but not too hard: New Super Bowl advertisers keep it light in pandemic

Uber Eats and brands that have done well during the pandemic including Logitech and Scotts Miracle Gro will replace long-time advertisers this Sunday during the Super Bowl LV telecast. The celebrity-laden ads aim to inject some humor and levity after a deeply depressing period at one of the most watched U.S. televised event of the year.

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a with Urban Land Institute

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual event hosted by the Urban Land Institute.

4 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks before virtual Fed labor market event

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in presentation and research panel before before virtual "Career Pathways" Session 4 before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market: Understanding Trends and Identifying Solutions" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

4 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

PRUDENTIAL FINL-RESULTS/

Prudential Financial to report Q4 2020 results

U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc is set to report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday after markets close. Investors are awaiting details on how insurance claims for COVID-19 deaths as well as variable investment income will impact Prudential's bottom line.

4 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT