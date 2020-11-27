REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY/EDUCATION

China wields patriotic education to tame Hong Kong's rebellious youth

HONG KONG, (Reuters) - Cua Chiu-fai is on a mission to rid Hong Kong's classrooms of what he sees as poisonous anti-China bias. His soldiers: mainly parents. He has recruited hundreds of mothers and fathers to monitor and report on teachers deemed guilty of filling their students with hate for China and urging them to take to the streets in protest.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORTHKOREA

S.Korea foils N.Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers -media

SEOUL, (Reuters) - South Korea's intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massive voter fraud.

USA-THANKSGIVING/

'Kind of lonely': America marks COVID-altered Thanksgiving

Americans marked a muted Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, sometimes seeing family only by video after political leaders discouraged travel or large gatherings in the face of the surging coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS

China's industrial profits rise 28.2% y/y in October

BEIJING, (Reuters) - Profits at Chinese industrial firms rose 28.2% year-on-year in October to 642.91 billion yuan ($97.79 billion), official data showed on Friday, pointing to a steady recovery in the manufacturing sector after it was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION

Japan's capital sees prices fall most in over 8 years as COVID-19 pain persists

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo suffered their biggest annual drop in more than eight years, data showed on Friday, an indication the hit to consumption from the coronavirus crisis continued to heap deflationary pressure on the economy.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GQ/MEN OF THE YEAR

Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards

LONDON, (Reuters) - Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA

'Adios Diego': World says emotional farewell to flawed hero Maradona

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, was buried on Thursday amid a global outpouring of grief from the streets of Buenos Aires to Naples in Italy.

SOCCER-EUROPA-MOL-ARS/REPORT

Arsenal and Hoffenheim qualify, emotional win for Napoli

Arsenal's record signing Nicolas Pepe got back in manager Mikel Arteta's good books with the opening goal in his club's 3-0 win at Molde on Thursday that sealed his side's place in the Europa League knockout stages with two games to spare.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia launches 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the military has launched the "final phase" of its offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region. Rights groups have raised concerns for civilians caught up in the fighting, which is already believed to have killed thousands of people since the war began on Nov. 4.

27 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

IRAN-PLOT/FRANCE-BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

Iranian diplomat, charged with planning an attack in France, goes on trial in Belgium

An Iranian diplomat charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France goes on trial in Antwerp. He is one of the first Iranian diplomats to face trial on terrorism charges in the European Union.

27 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

PAKISTAN-ELEPHANT/CHER (PIX) (TV)

Pop icon Cher in Pakistan to see off lonely elephant

Pop icon and singer Cher, who is arriving in Pakistan to see off Kaavan the elephant, holds a news conference in Islamabad zoo. Kaavan is expected to depart for Cambodia on Sunday (Nov. 29)

27 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/PARDON (PIX)

Can Trump pardon his associates — or himself?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, kicking off what is expected to be a string of pardons during the final weeks of the Trump administration.

27 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

Belgian government meets to discuss COVID related restrictions

The Belgian government meets to discuss the reopening of non-essential stores and the end of the year holidays.

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP

Taiwan releases revised Q3 GDP figures

Taiwan releases its revised figure for third quarter GDP. The preliminary figure came in at an on-year growth of 3.3%, far better than many of its neighbours with the coronavirus well under control at home.

27 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CIMB-RESULTS/

Malaysia's CIMB posts Q3 earnings

Malaysia's second largest lender by assets, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reports its third-quarter financial results.

27 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NORWAY-ARCTIC/ (TV)

Norway Arctic whitepaper

The Norwegian government will present a whitepaper on its policies for the country's Arctic region

27 Nov 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP

India releases GDP data for July-Sept quarter

India will release quarterly GDP data for July-September period, second quarter of the current financial year ending in March 2021, on FRIDAY, Nov 27 at 5.30 pm (Indian standard time).

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-SKI (PIX) (TV)

Alpine ski resorts seek to salvage season, peering nervously over borders

Alpine ski resorts are hoping to salvage what is already sure to be a truncated and meagre season, and starkly contrasting national policies on whether they should open during the coronavirus pandemic are making them even more nervous.

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to announce plans to exit highest level of COVID-19 restrictions

Ireland's cabinet will be asked on Friday to approve the reopening of restaurants and pubs that serve food from Dec. 7, a week after non-essential retailers will be allowed open their doors again for the first time in six weeks, a number of local media outlets reported.

27 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT