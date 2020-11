Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Russia deploys troops to Nagorno-Karabakh after ceasefire deal announced

Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to the war-ravaged enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in the early hours of Tuesday as part of a ceasefire deal President Vladimir Putin said should pave the way for a lasting political settlement of the conflict there.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/WOMEN

Afghan woman shot, blinded, for getting a job

The last thing 33-year-old Khatera saw were the three men on a motorcycle who attacked her just after she left her job at a police station in Afghanistan's central Ghazni province, shooting at her and stabbing her with a knife in the eyes.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/LEGAL

Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into "substantial" allegations of irregularities in last week's election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden hails progress on COVID-19 vaccine, White House seeks credit

President-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer Inc's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday but urged Americans to wear masks because it may not be widely available for many months, as President Donald Trump's administration tried to claim credit.

BUSINESS

DISNEY-PARKS/

Disneyland furloughs more workers, citing 'limbo' on reopening

Walt Disney Co said on Monday it was furloughing additional workers from its Disneyland theme park in Southern California, because it still does not know when the state will allow it to reopen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

JC PENNEY-BANKRUPTCY/

J.C. Penney rescue deal approved in bankruptcy court

A U.S. judge on Monday approved a deal to rescue J.C. Penney Co Inc from bankruptcy proceedings precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, averting a liquidation that would have put the beleaguered department store chain out of business and jeopardized tens of thousands of jobs.

ENTERTAINMENT

VIRGIN-HYPERLOOP/TRANSPORTATION

Virgin Hyperloop hosts first human ride on new transport system

Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will transform human and cargo transportation.

MICROSOFT-XBOX/

Microsoft launches next-generation Xbox gaming consoles amid pandemic-driven demand

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday launched two models of its Xbox gaming console, seven years after the debut of the previous version, to capture a pandemic-driven boom in consumer spending on games.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/BROWN

Bucks' Brown agrees to settle with city of Milwaukee after 2018 Taser arrest

NBA guard Sterling Brown agreed on Monday to settle his lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for $750,000, after a police officer used a Taser on him during a January 2018 arrest for a parking violation.

GOLF-MASTERS/

Masters still a thrill for first-time players

The rush that comes with a first-time appearance at the Masters remains sweet despite the COVID-19 pandemic altering just about everything about the major championship this year, players said on Monday.

