REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINE

Wave of promising study results raise hopes for coronavirus vaccines

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Early data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight the novel coronavirus without serious side effects.

EU-SUMMIT

EU reaches 'historic' deal on post-pandemic recovery after marathon summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders reached an "historic" deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies at a pre-dawn meeting on Tuesday after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Florida COVID-19 cases soar again, California sees surge stabilize

The coronavirus pandemic raged in Florida on Monday as the state reported more than 10,000 new infections for a sixth day in a row, but California saw improvement, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to stabilize after a surge.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

U.S. congressional Democrats, White House to meet on coronavirus aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Advisers to President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with congressional Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief bill.

BUSINESS

UBER-BRITAIN

Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber will defend its business model on Tuesday at Britain's Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP-HEARD

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

LONDON (Reuters) - American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.

INDIA-NETFLIX-SHOW

Netflix show on Indian matchmaker stokes debate on wedding culture

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A new Netflix show about an Indian matchmaker catering to the high demands of potential brides and grooms, and their parents, has stoked an online debate about arranged marriages in the country.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020-1YTG-PREVIEW

Olympics: A year to go, rearranged Tokyo Games still shrouded in uncertainty

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 organisers will host celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Olympics on Thursday but with the postponed Games still shrouded in uncertainty they are sure to be more muted than the first attempt 12 months ago.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-NBA

NBA, MLS say no new positive COVID-19 tests

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Monday no new positive COVID-19 cases were uncovered in the latest rounds of testing at their respective bubble-like campuses at Disney World in Florida.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MEXICO-CORRUPTION/ (PIX)

Trial of ex-Pemex boss may lift lid on Mexico's 'cash box'

The trial of a former boss of Petroleos Mexicanos threatens to blow wide open years of malpractice at the state oil company and create a canvass for Mexico's leftist president to depict rot at the heart of government which he has vowed to clean up.

21 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SENEGAL-ENVIRONMENT/COAST (PIX) (TV)

Fight to save Senegalese capital's coast gains momentum

From the top of a ladder, a Senegalese girl struggles to catch a glimpse of the beach hidden by a swanky hotel's sprawling ocean frontage - a stunt for a music video that highlights growing grassroots efforts to save Dakar's coast from hungry developers.

21 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-FLOWERS (PIX)

Kenya's flower industry rebounds as lockdowns ease

Demand for Kenya's flowers has recovered to around 85% of pre-coronavirus levels as European markets open up after lockdowns, an industry body says, spurring hope that the industry could see a full rebound by next year.

21 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MASKS (PIX)

Fed, Walmart share the push to #maskup

Ask a Federal Reserve official these days what is the most important step needed to get the economy on track from the body blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, and you'll likely get a short and fast answer: Wear a mask.

21 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NOBLE ENERGY-M&A/DEALS (PIX)

Chevron's $5 bln deal for Noble ends deal drought, sets price benchmark

Chevron Corp's surprise $5 billion all-stock deal for oil producer Noble Energy ends this year's deal drought, merger and acquisition lawyers, bankers and oil analysts said, and sets a price benchmark that could trigger more buys.

21 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

21 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

21 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/HEARING

Senate Banking Committee votes on Fed nominees Shelton, Waller

Senate Banking Committee meets in executive session to vote on the nominations of Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller to be members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

21 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

UNITED ARLNS-RESULTS/

United Airlines to post second-quarter loss as pandemic hits air travel

United Airlines is due to report after the bell a steep second-quarter loss and revenue drop as the coronavirus pandemic triggers airlines' worst season ever.

21 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BULGARIA-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX)

Bulgarian parliament votes on a no-confidence motion against Borissov's government

Bulgaria's parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion against the centre-right government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, tendered by the main opposition party over its failure to uproot high-level graft amid anti-government street protests.

21 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CABINET (PIX) (TV)

British PM Johnson to hold first face-to-face cabinet meeting since mid-March

Arrivals as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a face-to-face meeting of his cabinet team of ministers, the first since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

21 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's Erdogan attends meeting to assess two years of presidential cabinet

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting to assess the two years of the cabinet of ministers under the presidential system. (1100 GMT)

21 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unveils new economic proposals providing jobs in education

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech unveiling the third part of his four-part recovery plan, outlining new policies to create jobs in education, childcare and elder care, as he attempts to erase President Donald Trump's strength on the issue of economic stewardship.

21 Jul 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

USA-DENMARK/GREENLAND

Joint press conference between FMs of Denmark, Faroe Islands and Greenland

Foreign ministers Jeppe Kofod (Denmark), Jenis av Rana (Faroe Islands) and Steen Lynge (Greenland) host a short press conference on the day before a joint meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

21 Jul 12:10 ET / 16:10 GMT