REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR-SCIENTIST Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

DUBAI (Reuters)- An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT Ethiopian forces capture town, move toward Tigrayan capital, senior armed forces officer says

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters)- The Ethiopian military has seized control of the town of Wikro, 50 km (30 miles) north of the Tigrayan capital, a senior official said on Friday, a day after the government said it was beginning the "final phase" of an offensive in the northern region.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-LAWSUIT-PENNSYLVANIA In fresh blow to Trump, U.S. court rejects Pennsylvania election case

(Reuters)- A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to Trump's bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA U.S. vaccine plans take shape but no let-up on restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Reuters)- U.S. health authorities will hold an emergency meeting next week to recommend that a coronavirus vaccine awaiting approval be given first to healthcare professionals and people in long-term care facilities.

BUSINESS

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING-BLACK-FRIDAY Pandemic fears, online deals thin U.S. Black Friday crowds

NEW YORK (Reuters)- Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers including Macy's Inc, Walmart Inc and Best Buy Co Inc on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall.

BRITAIN-EU-BARNIER Brexit goes down to the wire: EU and UK say big differences remain

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters)- The European Union and Britain said on Friday there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GQ-MEN-OF-THE-YEAR Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-CELLIST Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"

PARIS (Reuters)- It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times.

SPORTS

SWIMMING-MCKEOWN In-form McKeown smashes short course 200m backstroke record

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic hopeful Kaylee McKeown has confirmed her rich vein of form by claiming a 200 metres backstroke short course world record at the virtual Australian national championships in Brisbane.

SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA 'Adios Diego': Maradona buried as world mourns flawed football great

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters)- Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, was buried on Thursday amid a global outpouring of grief from the streets of Buenos Aires to Naples in Italy.

UPCOMING CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV) Residents of Mekelle in Ethiopia's Tigray region await offensive Residents of Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's rebellious northern region of Tigray, await what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed calls the "final phase" of a military offensive there. Rights groups have raised concerns for civilians caught up in the fighting, which is already believed to have killed thousands of people since the war began on Nov. 4. 28 Nov 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) Protests against Police violence in Paris Parisians, activists, journalists protest against police violence, racism and a security bill which contains provisions rights groups say restrict media freedoms. 28 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT