REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

INDIA-FARM/PROTESTS

Indian government invites protesting farmers for talks on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, (Reuters) - India's government invited protesting farmers for talks on Tuesday, seeking to allay concerns about new laws growers fear could pave the way for the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/

Taliban-Afghan government agreement marred by document's wording

KABUL/ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A breakthrough on an initial agreement reached between Taliban and government negotiators has been held up at the last minute after the insurgent group balked at the document's preamble because it mentioned the Afghan government by name.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden names top economic advisers as Arizona, Wisconsin certify vote results

WILMINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic.

USA-BIDEN/OMB

Biden budget pick Neera Tanden a lightning rod in Washington

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden's outspoken nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget, faces a challenge winning Senate confirmation after a Washington career in which she has crossed powerful figures on both the right and left.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI

China's Nov factory activity growth hits decade high - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy recovers to pre-pandemic levels.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/PMI

Japan's factory activity edges closer to stabilisation in Nov-PMI

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japan's factory activity moved a notch closer to stabilisation in November thanks to slower declines in output and new orders, suggesting the economy was shaking off the drag from the COVID-19 crisis.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-CINEMA

'Cinema under the stars' offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemic

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set up each evening on a patch of lawn in front of a large screen.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/RINGS

Olympic rings return to Tokyo Bay

TOKYO, (Reuters) - The Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up preparations for next year's postponed Summer Games.

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ARG/ARGENTINA-RACISM

Pumas captain, players suspended over racist social media posts

MELBOURNE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Pablo Matera has been stripped of the Argentina captaincy and suspended along with team mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino for posting racist comments on social media, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Tuesday.

NATO-FOREIGN/GERMANY-MAAS (TV)

German foreign minister holds news conference after talks with NATO, ASEAN counterparts

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a virtual news conference after attending videoconferences with his counterparts from NATO countries and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

1 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-RESTAURANTS (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Chefs vs scientists: France's pandemic fight to keep eating out

"For pity's sake, don't close Paris," restaurateur Pascal Mousset texted to France's deputy finance and economy minister. It's a fight that has played out in different ways around the world. In France – the country that invented haute cuisine, where many voters see cafes and bars as fundamental to life -- the hospitality business took their cause to the highest political levels.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ABORTION-LATAM/ (PIX) (TV)

FEATURE- Abortion rights "awakening" sweeps Latin America

A movement is sweeping Latin America to loosen some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws, triggered by mass protests in Argentina and rising anger over gender violence.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-TECH/MERKEL (TV)

Merkel speaks at panel discussion at virtual digital transformation summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a virtual summit on digital transformation.

1 Dec 07:25 ET / 12:25 GMT

USA-SENATE/HEARING (PIX) (TV)

Federal Reserve's Powell, Treasury's Mnuchin testify to Senate Banking Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin testify on the Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress before the Senate Banking Committee.

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU

ANALYSIS-Trudeau's restrained spending plan may signal early Canadian election

Eyeing an election as early as next spring, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government on Monday outlined a more measured fiscal spending plan for the pandemic-scarred economy, after record budget deficit and borrowing unsettled markets and gave the opposition more ammunition to the attack the minority government.

1 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war not finished

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces says they are still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-long war has killed hundreds and probably thousands of people, sent refugees into Sudan, enmeshed Eritrea, and stirred rivalries among Ethiopia's myriad ethnic groups.

1 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-ROBOT CHEF (PIX) (TV)

Robot chef serves "contactless" meals for students at Shanghai school

A middle school in Shanghai has installed a robot chef to cook lunch for students to improve protection against the spread of COVID-19.

1 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-DOG THERAPY (PIX) (TV)

Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID

With the kids back at school in Sant Vicenc dels Horts near Barcelona after six months at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the therapy dog programme is a big help, says the school's director.

1 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Merkel attends virtual digital summit

German Chancellor Merkel attends a virtual digital summit in Berlin

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-CDC

CDC advisory committee to discuss Allocation of initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine

A federal advisory committee on Tuesday will vote on who will get the initial limited doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY-JOBS

Biden's economic team suggests new approach to U.S. COVID crisis

President elect Joe Biden has named inequality and labor market specialists as leaders in his economics team, suggesting he may prioritize progressive policies aimed at women and minority workers especially devastated by the pandemic. Biden is building his team as an estimated 12 million Americans are bracing for the loss of unemployment benefits the day after Christmas, and as other programs providing student loan forbearance and protection from evictions are also set to end.

1 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

UNITEDHEALTH-OUTLOOK/

UnitedHealth Group 2020 Investor Conference

UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday will host its annual Investor Conference with analysts and institutional investors virtually to discuss the outlook for its growth priorities and performance for 2021.

1 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction result

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-POLLUTION/AIRMONITORS (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-U.S. air monitors routinely miss pollution - even refinery explosions

When a Philadelphia oil refinery exploded in 2019, it sent tons of toxic pollution into the surrounding community. But the U.S. EPA air monitor nearby recorded none of it. The nationwide pollution-detection network often doesn't work because of low funding and industry pressure that ensures the air monitors are sparsely deployed, often in spots least likely to record pollution.

1 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GHANA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Eyes on debt pile as Ghana heads to the polls next week

Ghana heads into a presidential election next week with concerns about its rising debt at the top of many investors' minds. The main candidates are promising more spending if they win the tightly contested poll, but that has not stopped some fund managers from buying its bonds on a bet that the incoming government will be able to oversee fiscal recovery.

1 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

UGANDA-ENVIRONMENT/TUK TUK (TV)

Africa retail tech start-up Sokowatch eyes electric tuk tuks to cut costs

African start-up Sokowatch, an online suppier of goods to micro retailers, is deploying electric tuk tuks, a first on the continent, that could slash fleet maintenance costs by more than 50%, according to an official. The move is a potentially welcome effort in a region where cities are grappling with growing air pollution caused by exhaust from beat-up and poorly serviced vehicles.

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

1 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on community reinvestment act modernization

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard participates in "Community Reinvestment Act Modernization" discussion before virtual conversation hosted by the Chicago Community Trust.

1 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks to virtual economic event

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before virtual Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by Arizona State University.

1 Dec 13:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

(PRE-RECORDED) Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans appears on CNN International

(PRE-RECORDED) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans holds pre-taped television appearance on CNN International.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-COSBY

Bill Cosby makes case to Pennsylvania's top court to overturn 2018 sex assault conviction

Bill Cosby's lawyers will make their case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that the former comedian's sexual assault conviction was marred by as errors in legal procedure that allowed the presentation of trial testimony and evidence the defense contends should have been excluded. Cosby is seeking a new trial.

1 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/SLAVERY

Supreme Court hears Nestle, Cargill appeals over human rights claims

The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on whether American corporations can be sued for alleged human rights abuses occurring abroad under a 1789 law as it hears appeals by two companies - Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA subsidiary - accused of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT