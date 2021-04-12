REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA/

India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by COVID-19

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported a record 168,912 COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

PERU-ELECTION/

Peru fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

LIMA (Reuters) -Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Peru's presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two thirds of votes cast in Sunday's election.

U.S.

USA-FED/POWELL

Fed's Powell: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'

The U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" with expectations that growth and hiring will pick up speed in the months ahead, but also risks if a hasty reopening leads to a continued increase in coronavirus cases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

USA-MINNESOTA/SHOOTING

Police fatally shoot Black man in traffic stop near Minneapolis, protests erupt

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (Reuters) - Protests erupted against police when an officer fatally shot a young Black man after stopping his vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunday about 10 miles (16 km) from where George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis last May.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ALIBABA/

Alibaba says does not expect material impact from antitrust fine, shares rally

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Alibaba does not expect any material impact from changes to its exclusivity arrangements with merchants, CEO Daniel Zhang said on Monday, after regulators fined the e-commerce giant a record $2.75 billion for abusing its market dominance.

AUTOS-SOUTHKOREA/SHARES

S.Korean battery makers' shares rise after $1.8 bln settlement

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea's SK Innovation and LG Chem jumped on Monday after the battery makers agreed on a 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) dispute settlement over EV battery technology, which analysts said freed them up to stay on top of battery developments from clients like Volkswagen.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BAFTA/

Recession drama "Nomadland" wins best film at BAFTA awards

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand.

SPORTS

GOLF-MASTERS/JAPAN

Japan hails 'bright news' of Matsuyama's Masters win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday.

TENNIS-MONTECARLO/

Paire unfazed by early exit from Monte Carlo 'cemetery'

The Monte Carlo Masters usually gives players the chance to perform on one of the most beautiful courts in the world but for Benoit Paire it felt like playing in a cemetery with fans kept away due to COVID-19 restrictions.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/FOAM-MANUFACTURING (PIX)

How a storm in Texas is being felt on RV assembly lines weeks later

Bill Reith felt the blast of February's freak cold snap in Texas almost immediately - from in his office in northern Indiana. The disruptions in Texas are expected to linger into May and are slowing and even halting operations for manufacturers ranging from boat builders to plastic bag manufacturers.

12 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/ECONOMY (TV)

Spain´s PM Sanchez to open economic forum

Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez opens economic forum 'Wake up, Spain!' organized by El Español paper

The event will count on with some of the Spain´s cabinet ministers. Also attending will be some business leaders with Energy sector represented by chairmans from Iberdrola, Naturgy, Acciona and Enagás and CEOs from Repsol and Endesa. The event will end on April 15.

12 Apr 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

SERBIA-INFLATION/

Serbia March CPI

Serbia's stats office announces March CPI

12 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/DG (PIX) (TV)

Interview with head of the World Trade Organization

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took up the position last month, has vowed to "forget business as usual" at the ailing global trade watchdog and to find a meaningful trade response to the pandemic through improving access to COVID-19 vaccines and lowering trade barriers. The interview comes shortly before a planned WTO vaccines conference that will take aim at what she calls the "unconscionable" global distribution so far.

12 Apr 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks on the economic outlook before virtual event hosted by the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber.

12 Apr 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

RELIGION

GERMANY-CATHOLIC/CHURCH (PIX) (TV)

Vatican's gay union ruling creates headache for German Church

Anselm Bilgri, once prior of one of Germany's most ancient monasteries, married his husband just days before the Vatican caused uproar in the German Catholic Church by ruling that priests could not bless same-sex relationships. Stuck between the Vatican's ruling and an increasingly progressive congregation, the hierarchy in the world's richest Catholic Church is struggling to hold onto its flock.

12 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CAMEROON-LGBT/TRIAL

Trial resumes for two transgender women arrested in Cameroon

The trial of two transgender women facing charges of "attempted homosexuality" resumes in Cameroon after it was postponed twice. The two women, one of whom is a local social media celebrity, were arrested while eating in a restaurant in the country's largest city, Douala, on Feb. 8.

12 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-PROSECUTION (ANALYSIS) (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Police testimony, bystander accounts bolster prosecution case in Chauvin murder trial

Prosecutors will rest their case this week against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, bolstered by police testimony and emotional eyewitness descriptions of Floyd dying under Chauvin's knee.

12 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TEXAS

Race for open U.S. House seat will test Democrats' appeal in Texas in Biden era

Preview of potentially competitive off-cycle May 1 race for the Texas U.S. House seat previously held by Rep. Ron Wright, who died of COVID-19. It'll be the first test of the Texas electorate, which Democrats hope to gain ground in, since Joe Biden's election victory. Story looks at the field of competitors, possibility of a run-off afterward and the two other upcoming House elections this year, in New Mexico and Ohio.

12 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GERMANY-INDUSTRY/MERKEL

German Chancellor Merkel opens industrial fair Hannover Messe

German Chancellor Merkel opens the virtual version of what was once the world's largest industrial fair, the Hannover Messe, together with the president of the German industry association Russwurm

12 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/FINANCIAL-REGULATORS

With quick-fixes, Biden's regulators unravel Wall Street-friendly Trump rules

U.S. President Joe Biden's interim regulators are wasting no time unravelling contentious measures introduced under President Donald Trump's administration using a range of quick legal tactics, signaling an industry crackdown has begun

12 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing

Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, continues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

12 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/INFRASTRUCTURE

Infrastructure week no longer a punchline as U.S. Congress returns

The U.S. Congress returns to Washington this week with Democrats focused on starting work on President Joe Biden's call for a wide-ranging infrastructure bill intended to fund new investments in transportation and communications, and sparking fresh economic activity along the way

12 Apr 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

12 Apr 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-VACCINE (PIX)

African leaders discuss vaccine manufacturing

African leaders will hold a two-day webinar to discuss expanding vaccine manufacturing in the continent. Speakers will include Congo's President Felix Tsidekedi, Chair of the African Union. South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Senegal's Macky Sall, World Health Organisation's Tedros, and WTO's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

12 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/GAMING

Soccer-Interview with sports psychotherapist on gaming addiction among footballers

Soccer-Interview with sports psychotherapist on computer gaming addiction among footballers

12 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT