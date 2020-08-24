REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-ABE-HOSPITAL/

Japan's Abe says wants to do his best at job, amid worries over health

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to take care of his health and do his utmost at his job, he said on Monday, after a second hospital visit within days sparked concern whether he could stay on as leader of the world's third biggest economy.

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/

New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 looked his surviving victims and their families in the eye on Monday as they recounted the horror of a massacre which prosecutors said he carefully planned to cause maximum carnage.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-CONVENTION/

Trump seeks to reboot struggling campaign with a 'hopeful' convention

WASHINGTON/CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - Republicans will make their case this week that the United States' economic and political future depends on the re-election of Donald Trump at a party convention designed to highlight his pre-pandemic record as president and sow doubt about opponent Joe Biden.

USA-STORMS-LAURAMARCO/

Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, forcing thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Cuba to flee, and flooding roads in Haiti's capital, with damage across the region expected to worsen this week.

BUSINESS

JP-MORGAN-MARKETS-TECH/

Tech rally has further to run, J.P. Morgan says

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The enormous rally in tech stocks has further to run, according to analysts at investment bank J.P. Morgan, who recommend staying invested across the sector for its growth potential.

GLOBAL-MARKETS-DIVIDENDS/

Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - The coronavirus crisis will see the world's biggest firms slash dividend payouts between 17%-23% this year or what could be as much $400 billion, a new report has shown, although sectors such as tech are fighting the trend.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-THEATERS-TENET/

Closely watched 'Tenet' earns critical praise as U.S. cinemas reopen

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Director Christopher Nolan's new thriller "Tenet" received warm reviews on Friday as U.S. cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic.

SPORTS

GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST-JOHNSON/

Johnson eyes long spell at the summit after reclaiming top spot

Dustin Johnson said he is targeting a lengthy stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the number one spot with a 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.

GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST-WOODS/

Woods finding rhythm after shooting 66 at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods shot his lowest round of the year with a 66 at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday and said he is starting to find his "rhythm and flow" after some inconsistent displays since the PGA Tour restarted in June.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/ (GRAPHIC)

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Third anniversary of the Rohingya crisis

Reuters Graphics reissuing some of its best award-winning suite of graphics around the 2017 Rohingya crisis, ahead of the third anniversary of the exodus.

24 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

UKRAINE-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

German foreign minister Maas comes to Kyiv for talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his German counterpart Heiko Maas give a joint news conference in Kyiv after talks on Ukraine's eastern conflict and other issues.

24 Aug 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-FOREIGNPOLICY-SCORECARD

EXPLAINER-Trump's diplomatic legacy: lost trust, scarred ties and sanctions

President Donald Trump made some of his flashiest 2016 campaign pledges in foreign policy areas, such as vowing to re-evaluate the U.S. relationship with NATO, abandon a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and bring U.S. troops back from "forever wars."

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-PEOPLE

FACTBOX - Who is speaking at the Republican National Convention

Here is a look at the prominent political personalities to be featured at the Republican National Convention.

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe journalist arrested for supporting protests seeks bail for third time

Zimbabwe magistrates court will rule on third bail bid by a journalist in detention for more than a month for supporting last month's anti-government protests that were thwarted by authorities. Hopewell Chin'ono's arrest sparked an outcry over muzzling of the press. His leading lawyer was removed from the case by the court and faces contempt charges.

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-FOREIGNPOLICY

As president, Biden would not trash all Trump's foreign policy legacy

When Donald Trump was elected U.S. president in 2016, almost immediately, and with evident relish, he set about trying to demolish Barack Obama's carefully crafted foreign policy legacy. But despite the widespread ill-feeling Trump has provoked, not all of his "America First' driven doctrine will be hurled out of the window and trampled on, and neither long-term allies nor strategic rivals expect a soft touch from Democratic challenger Joe Biden if he were to win the election.

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION (PIX) (TV)

Trump to be nominated at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, NC

U.S President Donald Trump is renominated on the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

24 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE (PIX) (TV)

U.S. House panel plans hearings on slowdowns at Postal Service ahead of elections

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on slowdowns in service that have taken hold ahead of a Nov. 3 election when about half of U.S. voters are expected to cast ballots by mail.

24 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/

Brazil's Car Wash anti-corruption task force risks being dismantled next month

Brazil's biggest corruption investigation, that saw a former president jailed, hundreds of arrests of businessmen and politicians and the recovery of $2.7 billion in graft money, is at risk of being shut down, despite 400 probes still ongoing by federal prosecutors and police. Even right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has not come out to bat for the Operation Car Wash task force and public prosecutor Augusto Aras could decide by September 10 not to extend the team's mandate for another year.

24 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-GDP/ (PIX)

Nigeria's statistics office releases Q2 GDP data

Nigeria's statistics office releases Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter of this year. The figures are expected to show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices on Africa's biggest economy. Nigeria is the continent's top crude oil exporter.

24 Aug 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

MEXICO-CHINA/FACTORIES

EXCLUSIVE-Asian firms eye Mexico as China risks grow - sources

Exclusive story on Asian electronics contract manufacturing firms considering shift to Mexico, part of move to shorten and diversify supply chains accelerated by coronavirus pandemic and trade war.

24 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-HOUSING/NEWORLEANS

New Orleans renters face toxic mix of crumbling homes, weak rights, looming eviction

Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and triggered a mass exodus, the Crescent City is bracing for a new crisis - the beginning of a possible wave of evictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

24 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DELTA AIR (PIX) (TV)

FOCUS-Delta doubles cabin cleaners in 'pit stop' revamp, buys kits to test for germs

Delta Air Lines has doubled its staffing to handle revamped pre-flight "pit stops" for deeper cleaning and wants to ensure that tray tables and restroom door handles are germ-free with a new testing process, an executive told Reuters.

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-POLIO/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO officials speak ahead of Africa's expected polio-free declaration

World Health Organization officials hold a news conference the day before Africa is expected to be declared free of wild polio.

24 Aug 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health official's biweekly coronavirus news conference

24 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand's court continues sentencing hearing for Christchurch mosque shooter

The sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man convicted of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting, continues. Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges in a Christchurch High Court hearing earlier this year. Justice Cameron Mander said the hearing is estimated to last four days, but it will take as long as is necessary.

25 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT