REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

Leaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" in coming days to try to reach an elusive trade agreement despite missing their latest deadline to avert a turbulent exit for Britain from the European Union's orbit at the end of the month.

USA-CYBER/TREASURY

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, according to people familiar with the matter, adding they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the tip of the iceberg.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-DISTRIBUTION

U.S. vaccine campaign launches with first shipments 'delivering hope' to millions

Cargo planes and trucks with the first U.S. shipments of coronavirus vaccine fanned out from FedEx and UPS hubs in Tennessee and Kentucky on Sunday en route to distribution points around the country, launching an immunization project of unprecedented scope and complexity.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan into two parts -source

A $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan set to be introduced in the U.S. Congress as early as Monday will be split into two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on the matter said.

BUSINESS

DUBSMASH-M-A-REDDIT

Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash

Social network firm Reddit said here on Sunday it would buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AIRLINES-FREIGHT

Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

From Air Canada to China's CDB Aviation, airlines and leasing firms are rushing to permanently convert older passenger jets into freighters, betting on a boom in e-commerce as the value of used planes tumbles amid the pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JOHN LE CARRE

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' novelist John le Carre dies aged 89

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, has died aged 89.

PEOPLE-CHARLEY PRIDE

Country singer Charley Pride dead from coronavirus at 86

African-American country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1 country hits included "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)" and "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'" died on Saturday at age 86 of complications from COVID-19, according to his website.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FEDERER

Tennis-Federer still not 100% fit, a doubt for Australian Open

Roger Federer said his recovery from two surgeries on his left knee earlier this year has taken longer than expected and he is unsure whether he will be ready for the Australian Open.

SPORTS-YEARENDER

Sport shows its resilience in times of trouble

When Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, claimed defiantly in February that the greatest show on earth would go ahead in spite of a looming pandemic few realised what wishful thinking that was.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/SEASONAL WORK (PIX)

FOCUS-Holiday retail workers seek "temporary lifeline" in warehouse jobs, if they can find one

This time of year, hundreds of thousands of seasonal retail workers would usually be wrapping gifts, stirring hot chocolates, setting up Christmas displays or helping customers getting ahead of the last-minute present-buying dash. But the balance of jobs has radically shifted from storefront to warehouse as lockdowns shuttered stores and pushed customers online, according to tallies of seasonal work released by the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) in the U.S., as well as job sites and retailers themselves in the U.S., UK and Europe.

14 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

KAZAKHSTAN-RATES/

Kazakhstan's central bank reviews policy rate

Kazakhstan's central bank to review policy rate

14 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

UGANDA-RATES/ (PIX)

Uganda's central bank to issue its latest benchmark rate

Uganda's central Bank of Uganda to announce its policy rate for the next two months. At the last meeting of the bank's monetary policy committee the rate was left unchanged at 7%.

14 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/

WTO announcement expected on negotiations to stop overfishing

WTO members expected to meet and likely make a decision on whether a deal is possible or not on negotiations over fisheries subsidies ahead of a year-end deadline. A breakthrough would be a significant ecological victory and one for the institution itself amid a leadership crisis and questions over its relevance.

14 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NETHERLANDS-ECONOMY/GDP

Outlook for Dutch economy updated by central bank

Dutch central bank DNB is expected to upgrade its outlook for economic growth in the Netherlands in 2021 and beyond, after forecasting growth of 2.9% for next year following an unprecedented contraction of 6.4% in 2020 in June

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GREAT-REBOOT/DATA

Couch or cubicle? Vaccine may not lure Americans back to the office

Zoom fatigue? Isolation from colleagues? A craving for lamb shawarma from the downtown food truck? Nah. Months into a pandemic that has changed work-life balance into a work-life M.C. Escher drawing - with the end of one and the beginning of the other now indistinguishable - Americans say they've actually adapted fine to home offices and dining room tables, and most want it to continue after the pandemic.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Michel Barnier to brief EU envoys on Brexit talks

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will update ambassadors from the bloc's 27 member countries on the state of play in talks with Britain on a post-Brexit trade deal. Ambassadors will then review the situation.

14 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (TV)

Michel Barnier and lawmakers in EU Parliament discuss Brexit negotiations

The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will meet lawmakers in the European Parliament's UK coordination group to take stock of the ongoing negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.

14 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CONGO-POLITICS/

Congo's Tshisekedi addresses nation after scoring major political victory

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi delivers the annual state of the nation address days after scoring a major victory in a power struggle with his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

14 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/STATES

FACTBOX-When and how electors in contested states cast their votes for U.S. president

Democrat Joe Biden's journey to the White House is set to cross an important threshold on Monday when the U.S. Electoral College formally picks the winner of November's presidential election amid an effort by President Donald Trump to reverse his loss. Electors will gather in state capitols across the country on Monday to formally confirm Biden's win.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress faces deadline for year-end spending, COVID-19 votes

The U.S. Congress on Monday enters a final year-end sprint to pass measures funding the government for a new year and providing more aid to a nation struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic. After kicking the can down the road last week with a one-week spending extension, Republicans and Democrats face a Friday deadline to enact a broader, $1.4 trillion "omnibus" spending measure for all government agencies from the Pentagon to national parks.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE

Canada's first COVID-19 vaccinations set to start on Monday

Canada's first COVID-19 inoculations are likely to begin on Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine arrived over the weekend, making Canada one of the few Western nations to start vaccinations.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE (PIX)

EXPLAINER- What happens when the U.S. Electoral College meets on Monday?

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a major step toward cementing his victory over President Donald Trump on Monday, when the 538 members of the U.S. Electoral College will gather to cast their official ballots for president.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TIKTOK/

U.S. appeals court holds hearing on TikTok new user ban

Federal appeals court hears oral arguments on government's appeal of order that blocked ban on Apple and Alphabet's Google offering TikTok for download in U.S. app stores.

14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Witness testimony enters final scheduled days in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Witness testimony in the case to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States enters its fourth week on Monday in a Canadian courtroom. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport on charges of bank fraud from the United States, alleging that she misrepresented Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran to its lender, HSBC Holdings PLC, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

14 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/CDU CANDIDATES (PIX) (TV)

Candidates to lead Merkel's Christian Democrats go head-to-head in debate

The three candidates running to lead German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) into next year's national election, Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen go head to head in live debate.

14 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-VACCINE

South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator to update on COVID vaccines

South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator, SAHPRA, will provide an update on the registration of COVID-19 vaccines. South Africa has the continent's highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting likely to focus on coronavirus, EU, U.S.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting, with topics on the agenda likely to include the response to the coronavirus pandemic and relations with the European Union and United States. He is expected to hold a news conference afterwards.

14 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/CHILE (PIX) (TV)

People observe total solar eclipse in Chile

People witness a total solar eclipse in Southern Chile.

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT