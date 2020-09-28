REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/

With EU help, Taiwan gets rare win in China naming dispute

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan expressed satisfaction on Monday and said the European Union had stepped in to help after a global alliance of mayors stopped referring to Taiwanese cities as part of China, in a rare win for the island amid growing Chinese pressure.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes kill at least 16, undermine regional stability

YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) - At least 16 military members and several civilians were killed on Sunday in the heaviest clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016, reigniting concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.

U.S.

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Biden, fellow Democrats focus on healthcare in Supreme Court fight

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and fellow Democrats made it clear on Sunday that their opposition to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, would focus on the possibility she could cast a decisive vote to strike down the Obamacare health law.

USA-WILDFIRES/

California wine country wildfire forces evacuation of hospital, hundreds of homes

ST. HELENA, Calif. (Reuters) - A wind-driven wildfire erupted on Sunday in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country to spread across nearly 2,000 acres (809 hectares), forcing the evacuation of a hospital and hundreds of homes, authorities said.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-BAN/

U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that was set to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok for download at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

BTS-BIG HIT/IPO

Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range

SEOUL (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range on Monday, as hopeful buyers chased South Korea's largest listing in three years.

ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

PARIS (Reuters) - When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of vegan-friendly rice bowls from cafe owner and caterer Pearlyn Lee for models and crew to pick on backstage.

USA-BOXOFFICE/

'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 Million

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" has topped $280 million worldwide, dominating a mild U.S. box office with $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend to go past $41 million in four weeks.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/

Players could compete while in quarantine - Australian Open boss

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Players preparing for the Australian Open could be allowed to compete while in quarantine after arriving in the country, Tennis Australia (TA) boss Craig Tiley said.

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-RIVERS-TD-MILESTONE/

Colts' Rivers throws 400th career touchdown pass

Philip Rivers became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 career touchdown passes when he connected with Indianapolis Colts teammate Mo Alie-Cox on a 1-yard scoring pass in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HUAWEI TECH-USA/EVENTS

Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will appear in a Canadian court on Monday as her extradition hearing enters the next phase. Here is a timeline of the case.

28 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Huawei CFO Meng back in Canadian court fighting U.S. extradition

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will be back in a Canadian courtroom on Monday as her lawyers resume their fight to block the United States' efforts to extradite her. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States charging her with bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing them to break U.S. sanction law.

28 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-COURT/SENATE-PROCESS (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Next steps: A look at the U.S. Senate confirmation process on Supreme Court nominees

President Donald Trump's nomination of a third appointee to a lifetime seat on the U.S. Supreme Court sets off a scripted process in the Republican controlled Senate, which is expected to speedily confirm her. A look at the next steps.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit talks in Brussels Sept 28-Oct 2

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain's Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove hold Brexit talks in Brussels, expected to discuss citizens' rights and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, among other topics.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

What to watch for in the first Trump-Biden debate match-up

Key things to watch for on Tuesday in the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-GREECE/

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at symposium on eastern Mediterranean

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a symposium on international maritime law and the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has been embroiled in a row with Greece over maritime claims.

28 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FRANCE-BALTICS/ (PIX) (TV)

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Lithuania on an official visit. Long time in planning, the visit comes as Lithuania is encouraging its Western partners to get more involved in solving the political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus. Macron meets with the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda 15g, followed by a press conference at 17g and dinner at 18g.

28 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

28 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

UBER-BRITAIN/ (TV)

Judge to rule whether Uber deserves new London licence

A judge is set to tell Uber on Monday whether it has won back its London operating licence after it was removed over safety concerns, the latest stage of a long-running battle with the regulator in one of its most important markets.

28 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks before African American Chamber event

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "Economic Equality" before the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania Economic Equality Webinar.

28 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Senate Republicans move quickly towards confirming Trump's Supreme Court pick

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to move quickly to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, who will cement a 6-3 conservative majority. Democrats point to Barrett as a threat to Obamacare, which will be the subject of arguments at the court shortly after Election Day.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RICIN (PIX) (TV)

Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court

A woman arrested by U.S. authorities on suspicion of sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas will appear before a federal judge in Buffalo.

28 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DAUGHTER-CANCER (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - The pandemic, a deadly cancer and my 14-year-old daughter

Strangely, I can't clearly picture the face of the surgeon who changed my family's life. I'm not sure I'd recognize him if I bumped into him in the street. And yet I can vividly recall his face turning pale the instant he looked at the X-rays of my 14-year-old daughter's shoulder.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-LAWSUITS (PIX)

'Take home' lawsuits over COVID infections could be costly for U.S. employers

U.S. businesses with COVID-19 outbreaks are facing an emerging legal threat from claims that workers brought coronavirus home and infected relatives, which one risk analysis firm said could cost employers billions of dollars.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA (PIX)

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta to give address on status of COVID-19 containment measures President Uhuru Kenyatta to give an address outlining the status of containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Kenya has had a curfew in place and shut schools since March, as well as restricting the number of people who can attend events such as weddings and funerals.

28 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

28 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT