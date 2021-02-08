REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Monks, nurses join third day of protests against Myanmar coup

Police fired a water cannon at protesters in the Myanmar capital on Monday as tens of thousands of people across the country joined a third day of demonstrations against the military's removal of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi a week ago.

USA-UN-RIGHTS/

Biden administration moves to rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will reengage with the United Nations Human Rights Council, three years after former President Donald Trump withdrew over what his administration called bias against Israel and a lack of reform.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-BIDEN/

Biden says challenging for U.S. to reach herd immunity by summer's end

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said that it will be difficult for the United States to reach herd immunity, at least 75% of the population inoculated against the coronavirus, by the end of this summer.

HEALTHCARE-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

BUSINESS

CHINA-WANDA-AMC/

Stock conversion allows China's Wanda to sell AMC shares amid retail frenzy

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Wanda Group, the major shareholder in AMC Entertainment Holdings Ltd, conducted a share conversion to permit sales of its stock in the cinema operator, a target of the recent WallStreetBets retail frenzy, AMC said in an exchange filing.

DIALOG-M-A-RENESAS/

Renesas Electronics says in talks about $6 billion acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc supplier at around $6 billion.

ENTERTAINMENT

LUNAR-NEWYEAR-INDONESIA-TOURISM/

Bali tour guide hopes for coronavirus defeat amid bleak Lunar New Year

UNGASAN, Indonesia (Reuters) - Dwarfed by a 21-storey-tall statue of the Hindu god Vishnu riding the mythical eagle Garuda, a tour guide on the Indonesian resort island of Bali said he was staring at a dismal Lunar New Year season as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on tourism.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC/

Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win on home field

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - Tom Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chief 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving the evergreen 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-TB-SUPER-BOWL-LVI-ODD/

Chiefs installed as heavy Super Bowl LVI favorites

The Kansas City Chiefs hit a significant bump in the road Sunday night, but sportsbooks anticipate their march toward a dynasty revving back up in six months.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-EVICTIONS (PIX)

"This is not justice." Tenant activists upend U.S. eviction courts amid pandemic

Across the U.S., scores of landlords and eviction judges are confronting energized tenants unions looking to slow evictions of renters during a global coronavirus pandemic. This story will focus on Kansas City, Missouri to tell the broader story of this movement.

8 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RETAIL/APPAREL-ORDERS (PIX)

What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive

Clothes retailers in Europe and America sit on excess inventory and cut back on spring orders. Sourcing agents face late payments. Garment factories in Bangladesh are on the rack. The global apparel industry, reeling from a punishing 2020, is seeing its hopes of recovery punctured by a new wave of COVID-19 lockdowns and patchy national vaccine rollouts.

8 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in fireside chat on the economy before virtual Rotary Club of Toledo meeting.

8 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/HEALTH (PIX)

'People die at home': Tigray medical services struggle after turmoil of war

A diabetic mother died as her daughter searched the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region for insulin. Women gave birth unattended in the dark because their hospital had no electricity or staff at night. Three months after war erupted in Tigray between the military and a rebellious regional force, medical workers are struggling to revive a heavily damaged healthcare system and provide basic services.

8 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-COMA (PIX) (TV)

UK teenager wakes up from coma with no knowledge of pandemic

A Nottingham teenager, hit by a car last March, has awoken from a coma with no knowledge of pandemic. We speak to his aunt who is fronting a fundraising campaign to support him in his long-term recovery.

8 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MENTAL HEALTH (PIX) (TV)

Months after treating COVID-19 patients, medics say they still suffer mental impact

Two Spanish nurses share the emotional impact of their experience on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic's first wave at a Barcelona hospital

8 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FLORISTS (PIX) (TV)

Funerals and Valentine's Day drive unprecedented demand for flowers

Florists in Los Angeles have lost big business during the pandemic, with the cancellation of weddings, conventions and Hollywood events. But they're experiencing record demand now, due to a tragically unprecedented number of funerals, ahead of Valentine's Day next week.

8 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONGO (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic derails trade for Congo's disabled border couriers

Perched on the top of a super-sized tricycle laden with sacks of mangoes, courier Claude Kalwira scooted over the short stretch of no-man's-land between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo. Due to a disability, Kalwira has a permit to shuttle some goods in and out of Congo tax-free, but an eight-month border closure last year due to COVID-19 meant he and 200 fellow couriers saw business dry up.

8 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-HAIR (PIX) (TV)

Austrian hairdressers reopen but no test, no trim

Austrian hairdressers reopen as the country loosens its lockdown despite stubbornly high coronavirus infections. No matter how desperate for a trim, customers have to show a recent negative test to get groomed.

8 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SECURITY

U.S. Capitol, still scarred from riot, stands fortress-like for Trump impeachment trial

A little more than four weeks after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol that sparked former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, the complex is a fortress. The traditionally open heart of the U.S. government is encircled by an eight-foot-high (2.4 m high) fence topped with barbed wire, thousands of National Guard troops patrol the halls and a gilded portion of one staircase is bandaged over, concealing the damage caused when rioters tried to break it off to use as a weapon.

8 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

8 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISTS (PIX) (TV)

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid bars and cafes seeking pandemic reprieve

French tourists weary of their strict national lockdown are flocking over the border to Madrid, where bars and restaurants are open and people can stay outdoors until 10 p.m., even as COVID-19 batters Europe in a virulent third wave.

8 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT