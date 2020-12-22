REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY

Kremlin foe Navalny says he pranked secret agent, learns of underwear murder plot

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he had tricked a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of the botched plot to kill him and had been told that poison had been placed in his underpants.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

Britain faces isolation as world tightens borders to keep out new coronavirus strain

Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages days before Britain is set to leave the European Union.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

After months of inaction, U.S. Congress approves $892 bln COVID-19 relief package

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction, while also keeping the federal government funded.

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump meets U.S. House Republican allies to push voter fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump met a group of Republican lawmakers on Monday in his thus-far fruitless bid to gain momentum for claims that the Nov. 3 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden was rigged.

BUSINESS

APPLE-AUTOS

Exclusive-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes 'next level' battery technology -sources

Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CMGE TECH GRP-M&A/BYTEDANCE

ByteDance in talks to buy stake in mobile games firm CMGE -sources

China's ByteDance is in talks to buy into mobile games publisher CMGE Technology Group Ltd, four people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the owner of short video app TikTok moves to strengthen its next pillar of growth.

ENTERTAINMENT

SPACE-PLANETS/ALIGNMENT

'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction."

FILM-WONDER WOMAN

Colorful 'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters, and living rooms, on Christmas

Comic book hero Wonder Woman returns to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission: bring holiday cheer to pandemic-weary audiences, provide a boost to struggling movie theaters, and lure new viewers to the HBO Max streaming service.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL

Mahomes, Rodgers lead off 2021 Pro Bowl rosters

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league veteran Aaron Rodgers headline the National Football League's (NFL) 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, respectively, the league announced on Monday.

TENNIS-ATP/DJOKOVIC

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Player Council elections

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this month's ATP Player Council elections citing the governing body's new rule that would make it a "conflict of interest" because of his role in the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA).

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS

India farm minister talks to reporters on agri protests

Indian farm minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets foreign journalists to explain the government's position on recent agriculture reforms that have sparked protests at home and abroad.

22 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan chairs central executive committee of his AK Party

22 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (TV)

Biden to give remarks in Delaware

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks in Delaware ahead of Christmas.

22 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-BLACK PASTORS (PIX)

Some U.S. Black pastors, key players in COVID education, are hesitating to push vaccine

When a major healthcare organization asked A.R. Bernard, the Black head of a Brooklyn megachurch, to sit on a committee tasked with boosting acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines in communities of color in New York City, he demurred.

22 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONGO-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

On Congo's muddy trails, lessons for a global COVID vaccine rollout

When Ebola hit the city of Mbandaka in northwest Congo in 2018, health officials had to act fast - the city was connected via regular boat service to the sprawling capital Kinshasa, where the deadly virus could spread out of control. As the world embarks on an unprecedented campaign to bring ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccines to billions in remote areas, the Democratic Republic of Congo's experience holds vital lessons in distributing the vaccine and gaining the trust of those receiving it.

22 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE (PIX)

Delhi's international airport shows off its vaccine-handling capabilities

Delhi's airport says it is getting ready to handle vaccines moving within the country and internationally. India makes more than 60% of world's vaccines and the preparedness of its airports will show how successful the country is in distributing them.

22 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-TRAVEL (PIX) (TV)

Family stranded as countries bar travel from S.Africa over mutant coronavirus variant

When Berlin-based businesswoman Marina Wessolowski arrived in South Africa on Dec. 12, she was looking forward to spending Christmas with family and friends before returning home next month to her cosmetics distribution firm. But Wessolowski, her husband and two young adult daughters are now uncertain when they will return home as a growing number of countries and airlines bar travel from South Africa following the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.

22 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CORONA BOARD GAME (PIX) (TV)

Sisters invent corona-virus board-game to play in Christmas shutdown

Laughing off the crisis: two sisters in Wiesbaden have found a way to pass away the time in lockdown while taking the crisis on the lighter shoulder. They have invented a family board-game called 'Corona - the rush to the shops', but in the game, those squirreling away food during shutdown will lose out. The game has even been taken on by retailers.

22 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-NURSE (PIX) (TV)

Nurse recovering from COVID discharged after 8 months in L.A. hospital

ICU nurse Merlin Pambuan was hospitalized for eight months with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection, spending much of her illness in the ICU sedated and unconscious, is scheduled to be discharged on Monday to complete her miraculous recovery at home. Her ordeal ironically comes to an end just as the first vaccines for medical workers are arriving. Before the pandemic, she cared for her daughter with MS. During her hospitalization in the COVID intensive care unit, her daughter came in a wheelchair to support and care for her.

22 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY PREPS (PIX)

Eccentric "El Gordo" lottery enthusiasts dream of winning the jackpot

Christmas lottery ticket holders dressed in eccentric costumes might be expected outside Madrid's Royal Theatre where the draw takes place with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

22 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

FILM-NEWS OF THE WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

It's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say. Hanks, known for playing nice guys, stars in "News of the World," out in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 25.

22 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CHINA-ICEFESTIVAL/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Meet the workers who build a city of ice every year

Meet the workers who build a city of ice every year at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic expected to deter international visitors and contestants from joining the frozen festivity in January next year, this is a visuals-led piece on the labour behind the construction of the life-size ice castles, pagodas, bridges, and a functioning hotpot restaurant.

22 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-ECONOMY (PIX)

Kenya lawmakers vote on extension of tax relief to cushion COVID-19 effects

Kenyan lawmakers are expected to vote on whether to extend tax relief measures enacted in April to cushion effects of the coronavirus. The finance ministry has said the measures, which include cuts in corporate, income and value-added tax rates will cost the government 65 billion shillings in foregone taxes by Dec. 31, when they are due to expire.

22 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-DOLLS/ (PIX) (TV)

Ivory Coast company Naima Dolls brings Black dolls to African children

Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara Coulibaly decided to create alternatives in which local children could see themselves. Five years on, Coulibaly's company Naima Dolls employs around 20 young women who were scrambling on a recent afternoon to package 32 models of dolls with dark skin in time for Christmas.

22 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ITALY-ECONOMY/CASH-APP (PIX)

Italians flock to govt scheme to boost card payments, despite objections

In two weeks over 5.3 million Italians have signed up for a government scheme offering a 10% refund for card payments in stores, an attempt by Rome to curb tax evasion and help retailers hit by coronavirus restrictions.

22 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-COMPANIES (PIX)

Confusion reigns as companies, industries try to navigate U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout

U.S. companies and industry groups trying to move their workers to the front of the line for a COVID-19 vaccine remain confused about conflicting state and local guidelines on how shots will be administered and to which workers, even as millions of doses make their way across the country.

22 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

22 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SOMALIA-VIOLENCE/HOTEL (PIX) (TV)

Somali hotel rises again after al Shabaab bombing

A former minister in Somalia whose hotel was damaged in a bomb attack by the Islamist group al Shabaab says he is rebuilding and expanding, in an unusual show of business confidence in a country where violence is a daily challenge.

22 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/DEMIRTAS (PIX)

ECHR delivers Grand Chamber judgment on Kurdish political leader Demirtas

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights announces its verdict on the case of Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish Democratic Peoples' Party, who has been jailed more than four years on terrorism charges.

22 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT