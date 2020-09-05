REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

Russia presses Germany for more detail on Navalny, urges 'transparency'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that Russian doctors who treated him initially were much more transparent than the German doctors treating him now.

Rescuers search Beirut rubble for second day after pulse detected

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

Australia's virus hot spot chafes under lockdown as infection rate gradually improves

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The state of Victoria reported 76 new coronavirus infections and 11 deaths on Saturday, as trends in Australia's hot spot for the disease continued to gradually improve after nearly five weeks of a hard lockdown in the state's capital Melbourne.

Police drag Belarus students from university building, arrest five, rights group says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian police arrested five university students in the capital Minsk on Friday, human rights activists said, and videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes of those detained being dragged away by officers through crowded corridors.

U.S.

How Jerry Falwell Jr. mixed his personal finances with his university's

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After parting ways with President Jerry Falwell Jr in the wake of personal scandals, Liberty University has hired a firm to investigate "all facets" of Falwell's tenure, including the school's financial and real estate operations.

Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to charges prior to Kenosha shooting

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reignited nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, pleaded not guilty on Friday to criminal charges filed prior to the shooting.

After police kill Portland shooting suspect, sister calls for peace

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Police shot and killed a self-declared anti-fascist activist in Washington state on Thursday night as they moved in to arrest him on suspicion he fatally shot a right-wing counterprotester last weekend in Portland, Oregon, officials said.

BUSINESS

Exclusive: Goldman Sachs joins Ant's up to $30 billion IPO banking syndicate, sources say

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's initial public offering of up to $30 billion, as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not

Shares of Tesla tumbled 7% in extended trade on Friday after the electric car maker was excluded from a group of companies being added to the S&P 500, among them Etsy, whose stock market value is less than a 20th of Tesla's.

Fast take: The jobs report and the U.S. presidential race

An unexpectedly steep drop in the U.S. unemployment rate last month looks to offer fresh ammunition for President Donald Trump as he stumps for votes contending he is the better choice for the U.S. economy in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

ENTERTAINMENT

How Disney should handle 'Black Panther 2' after Chadwick Boseman's death

Soon after learning that "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman had died at age 43, fans urged Marvel Studios not to recast the role, setting up a dilemma for the studio planning a sequel to Hollywood's first major superhero film with a predominantly Black cast.

Australian film-maker braves double COVID quarantine for Venice festival

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Australian director Roderick MacKay braved COVID-19 restrictions to make a "daunting" trip to the Venice film festival, where his debut feature "The Furnace" premieres on Friday.

SPORTS

Djokovic brushes aside Struff to advance in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday with a 6-3 6-3 6-1 win to advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Serena wary of Stephens threat in third round

Serena Williams continues her push for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam trophy when she takes on Sloane Stephens on Saturday in an all-American clash of former U.S. Open champions.

NFL notebook: Washington cuts RB Peterson

Adrian Peterson, the former NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back, was surprisingly released by the Washington Football Team on Friday.

Untidy Kvitova moves onto fourth round at Flushing Meadows NEW YORK (Reuters) - Czech Petra Kvitova struggled with unforced errors but still had enough weapons to defeat American Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-3 on Friday to advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Thai high school students to rally in Bangkok

Networks of Thai high school students from 30 schools are expected to gather for an anti-government protest outside of the education ministry in Bangkok.

5 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya holds online Q&A session

Main challenger to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, opposition leader Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya holds online Q&A session.

5 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SPORTS

Horse racing - Kentucky Derby

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

5 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT