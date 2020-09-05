REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-REVIEW
Russia presses Germany for more detail on Navalny, urges 'transparency'
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that Russian doctors who treated him initially were much more transparent than the German doctors treating him now.
LEBANON-CRISIS-BLAST-LIFE
Rescuers search Beirut rubble for second day after pulse detected
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA
Australia's virus hot spot chafes under lockdown as infection rate gradually improves
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The state of Victoria reported 76 new coronavirus infections and 11 deaths on Saturday, as trends in Australia's hot spot for the disease continued to gradually improve after nearly five weeks of a hard lockdown in the state's capital Melbourne.
BELARUS-ELECTION-PROTESTS
Police drag Belarus students from university building, arrest five, rights group says
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian police arrested five university students in the capital Minsk on Friday, human rights activists said, and videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes of those detained being dragged away by officers through crowded corridors.
U.S.
USA-FALWELL-LEGACY-INSIGHT
How Jerry Falwell Jr. mixed his personal finances with his university's
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After parting ways with President Jerry Falwell Jr in the wake of personal scandals, Liberty University has hired a firm to investigate "all facets" of Falwell's tenure, including the school's financial and real estate operations.
GLOBAL-RACE-USA-JACOB-BLAKE
Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to charges prior to Kenosha shooting
Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reignited nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, pleaded not guilty on Friday to criminal charges filed prior to the shooting.
GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND
After police kill Portland shooting suspect, sister calls for peace
PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Police shot and killed a self-declared anti-fascist activist in Washington state on Thursday night as they moved in to arrest him on suspicion he fatally shot a right-wing counterprotester last weekend in Portland, Oregon, officials said.
BUSINESS
ANTGROUP-IPO-GOLDMAN-SACHS-EXCLUSIVE
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs joins Ant's up to $30 billion IPO banking syndicate, sources say
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's initial public offering of up to $30 billion, as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
TESLA-INDEX
Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not
Shares of Tesla tumbled 7% in extended trade on Friday after the electric car maker was excluded from a group of companies being added to the S&P 500, among them Etsy, whose stock market value is less than a 20th of Tesla's.
USA-ELECTION-ECONOMY-JOBS-GRAPHIC
Fast take: The jobs report and the U.S. presidential race
An unexpectedly steep drop in the U.S. unemployment rate last month looks to offer fresh ammunition for President Donald Trump as he stumps for votes contending he is the better choice for the U.S. economy in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.
ENTERTAINMENT
GLOBAL-RACE-BLACK-PANTHER
How Disney should handle 'Black Panther 2' after Chadwick Boseman's death
Soon after learning that "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman had died at age 43, fans urged Marvel Studios not to recast the role, setting up a dilemma for the studio planning a sequel to Hollywood's first major superhero film with a predominantly Black cast.
FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-THE-FURNACE
Australian film-maker braves double COVID quarantine for Venice festival
VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Australian director Roderick MacKay braved COVID-19 restrictions to make a "daunting" trip to the Venice film festival, where his debut feature "The Furnace" premieres on Friday.
SPORTS
TENNIS-USOPEN
Djokovic brushes aside Struff to advance in New York
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday with a 6-3 6-3 6-1 win to advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open.
TENNIS-USOPEN-PREVIEW
Serena wary of Stephens threat in third round
Serena Williams continues her push for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam trophy when she takes on Sloane Stephens on Saturday in an all-American clash of former U.S. Open champions.
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK
NFL notebook: Washington cuts RB Peterson
Adrian Peterson, the former NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back, was surprisingly released by the Washington Football Team on Friday.
TENNIS-USOPEN-KVITOVA
Untidy Kvitova moves onto fourth round at Flushing Meadows NEW YORK (Reuters) - Czech Petra Kvitova struggled with unforced errors but still had enough weapons to defeat American Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-3 on Friday to advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)
Thai high school students to rally in Bangkok
Networks of Thai high school students from 30 schools are expected to gather for an anti-government protest outside of the education ministry in Bangkok.
5 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
BELARUS-ELECTION/TSIKHANOUSKAYA (TV)
Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya holds online Q&A session
Main challenger to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, opposition leader Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya holds online Q&A session.
5 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/ (TV)
Horse racing - Kentucky Derby
The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
5 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT