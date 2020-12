Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ASIA-WHO

WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China

Beijing will welcome an international team of COVID-19 investigators due to travel to China in January, said the World Health Organization (WHO), which is leading the mission.

BRITAIN-EU

EU chief says UK trade pact closer but success not certain

Britain and the European Union have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal but it was still unclear if they would succeed, the bloc's chief executive said on Wednesday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Lawmakers haggle over details as U.S. Congress closes in on $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill

U.S. congressional negotiators were haggling on Wednesday over details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that is expected to include $600-$700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, as a Friday deadline loomed, lawmakers and aides said.

USA-BIDEN

Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week, Pence to receive it Friday

President-elect Joe Biden will get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, transition officials said on Wednesday, as U.S. authorities try to build public confidence in a measure that promises to stanch the deadly pandemic.

BUSINESS

BOEING-737MAX-PILOTS-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Boeing hires pilots for airlines to help relaunch 737 MAX - sources

Boeing Co is hiring up to 160 pilots to be embedded at airlines in its latest bid to ensure its 737 MAX has a smooth comeback after a 20-month safety ban, according to a recruitment document seen by Reuters and people familiar with the move.

TECH-ANTITRUST-GOOGLE

Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law

Texas and nine other states sued Google on Wednesday, accusing it of working with Facebook Inc in an unlawful manner that violated antitrust law to boost its already-dominant online advertising business.

ENTERTAINMENT

SINGAPORE-FOOD/UNESCO

Singapore's foodie "hawker" culture given UNESCO recognition

Singapore's tradition of communal dining at hawker centres, open air food courts popularised by celebrity chefs and hit films such as 'Crazy Rich Asians', has been recognised by UNESCO for its cultural significance.

BRITAIN-ROYALS/CARDS

British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards

Britain's royals unveiled their 2020 Christmas cards on Wednesday, choosing traditional happy family snapshots for their festive messages.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-RACE

Mlb gives 1920-1948 negro leagues 'major league' status

Major League Baseball (MLB) is giving the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 to "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday, calling the move a correction of "a longtime oversight."

SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA

Soccer-Court rules Maradona's body 'must be conserved'

The body of late soccer great Diego Maradona "must be conserved" in case his DNA is needed in a paternity case, an Argentine court ruled on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LAGARDERE-M&A/MACRON (PIX)

INSIGHT: The battle for France's Lagardere

An insightful look into the tussle between two of France's richest men for control over the struggling Lagardere media and travel retail conglomerate.

17 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ZAMBIA-ECONOMY/

Zambia president to unveil economic recovery plan

Zambia President Edgar Lungu will on Thursday unveil an economic recovery plan. The southern African nation became Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign default last month after it failed to pay a coupon on one of its dollar-denominated bonds.

17 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-VENTILATORS (PIX)

INSIGHT: Need a ventilator? Polish arms dealer has plenty

When the coronavirus pandemic surged across Europe in April and hospitals were desperate for ventilators, Poland's government turned to an unlikely supplier: an arms dealer.

17 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/RATES

Taiwan central bank quarterly rates decision

Taiwan's central bank makes benchmark interest rate decision following quarterly meeting. Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to stand pat again and keep the rate at 1.125%, a historic low, where it has stood since March.

17 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-DEBT/

German finance agency publishes 2021 debt calendar

The German finance agency provides details of how much debt it plans to issue in 2021.

17 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

FINLAND-ECONOMY/

Finland's finance ministry to publish its quarterly economic survey

Finland's finance ministry is expected to release its updated economic expectations on Thursday December 17.

17 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

BRITAIN-BOE/ (PIX)

Bank of England to hold fire, but could hint at action later

The Bank of England publishes its December monetary policy decision and while investors think it will hold fire for now, they will also be watching for clues about its actions next year as Brexit risks continue to mount.

17 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/BIDEN (PIX)

Six Social Security fixes that should be on Biden's agenda next year

President-elect Joe Biden will be plenty busy battling the pandemic when he takes office next month, and Social Security will likely not be on top of his agenda. But nudging higher reforms for Social Security, our most important retirement program, would be a very smart move. Here are six Social Security reforms the new president and Congress should make.

17 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ADVERTISING (PIX)

INSIGHT: Climate change turns up the heat on ad industry

Critics have long attacked the oil industry for ad campaigns that they call "greenwashing" - telling people that products or policies are more environmentally friendly than they really are. But the ad agencies behind the campaigns have largely escaped scrutiny. That's changing, as the issue of climate change shoots up the global agenda. Climate activists, lawmakers and industry figures are calling on ad agencies to declare or dump their Big Oil clients.

17 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/DOVER-CEO (PIX) (TV)

CEO of Port of Dover speaks on Brexit

Interview with the chief executive of the Port of Dover, Doug Bannister, on how the border will be affected by the UK and EU's post-Brexit relationship

17 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CANADA-BUDGET/PROVINCES

Canadian provinces British Columbia, Manitoba release fiscal updates

The western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Manitoba provide fiscal updates, as economic lockdowns and pandemic health measures expand their deficits.

17 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Farmers to hold a grand council, a Sikh cleric commits suicide to support ongoing protests

Farmers have been protesting for nearly a month over the reforms, enacted in September, to deregulate the agriculture sector, allowing farmers to sell to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets.

17 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-TURKEY/SANCTIONS

Turkey's foreign minister, head of Turkey's defence industries directorate give interviews

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ismail Demir, head of Turkey's Defence Industries Directorate, give separate interviews to Turkish broadcasters in the wake of the imposition of U.S. sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian defence systems.

17 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Bulgaria's health minister to give details on plans to extend COVID restrictions until Jan.31

Bulgaria's Health Minister Kostadin Angelov to announce details on the government's plan to extend restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus until Jan 31.

17 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TURKEY-IRAQ/

Turkey's Erdogan hosts Iraqi prime minister, holds news conference

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the presidential palace. They hold a signing ceremony and joint news conference.

17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN (PIX)

Pence, Biden to get COVID vaccine in bid to build public support

Vice President Mike Pence will publicly receive the coronavirus vaccine on Friday as the Trump administration scrambles to build public support for a measure that promises to stanch the deadly pandemic.

17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GERMANY-TECH/MERKEL (TV)

Merkel speaks at artificial intelligence event

German Chancellor Angela Merkel virtually visits an artificial intelligence ecosystem called Cyber Valley in the southwestern town of Tuebingen.

17 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

IMF-DEBT/

IMF holds regular briefing

Gerry Rice, spokesman for the International Monetary Fund, holds regular briefing about key issues facing the Fund.

17 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish government statement in parliament on Brexit preparedness

17 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BANNON (PIX) (TV)

Status conference for Steve Bannon, co-defendants in border wall fraud criminal case, in Manhattan federal court

A status conference is scheduled in the U.S. government's criminal case accusing Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, and three co-defendants of defrauding donors in a scheme to build the president's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The conference will be held virtually before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan federal court.

17 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIONTECH-MERKEL (TV)

Merkel holds conference with founders of BioNTech

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn hold a video conference with founders of BioNTech, the company that developed a COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer.

17 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-VACCINATIONS (PIX)

Medics called out of retirement for "historic" European vaccination campaign

Europe is preparing to embark on what one senior health official describes as probably the biggest vaccination campaign in history: around the continent, empty conference halls and sports arenas will become venues for mass inoculations of the coronavirus jab; makeshift solar-powered surgeries will start appearing on Italian town squares. Retired medics and student practitioners are being urged to help out on the frontline and in Germany, doctors are being offered up to 140 euros ($170) an hour for their services. In several countries, the armed forces are being enlisted to protect and distribute the precious doses.

17 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-MODERNA (TV)

U.S. FDA advisers consider authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee discusses whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and votes at the end

17 Dec 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/DOCUSIGN

At Docusign, a key lesson of 2020 is an employee-first strategy

The unprecedented changes to workplaces in 2020 had a silver lining for Dan Springer, CEO of Docusign. His San Francisco-based company, which has helped businesses manage agreements electronically since its founding in 2003, has naturally seen a boom, with people suddenly needing such services as they're working from home.

17 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-MUSIC (PIX)

Recording Academy and Color of Change announce plan to address racism in music industry

The organizers of the Grammy awards and non profit Color of Change announce an initiative to improve Black representation in the music industry

17 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT