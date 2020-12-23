REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

France to reopen border with England for COVID-clear travellers

France will reopen its borders to passengers from England on Wednesday, ending a blockade intended to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant, but which has held up thousands of lorries before Christmas.

BRITAIN-EU

EU vows 'final push' in UK trade talks but fish rift threatens deal

The European Union is making a "final push" to strike a Brexit trade deal with Britain, although there are still deep rifts over fishing rights, the bloc's chief negotiator said on Tuesday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRUMP

Trump threatens to not sign COVID-19 bill, wants bigger stimulus checks

President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill that includes desperately needed money for individual Americans, saying it should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks.

USA-TRUMP/PARDONS

Trump grants full pardon to Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos

President Donald Trump granted a full pardon on Tuesday to George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide who pleaded guilty as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

BUSINESS

LG ELEC-MAGNA INTL/JV

LG and Magna announce billion dollar joint venture in electric car gear

South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc and automotive supplier Magna International Inc are launching a joint venture that will make key components for electric cars, the companies announced on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VARIANT

Drugmakers expect tests to confirm vaccines effective against new coronavirus variant

At least four drugmakers expect their COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new fast-spreading variant of the virus that is raging in Britain and are performing tests that should provide confirmation in a few weeks.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-NEWS OF THE WORLD

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

It's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say.

BRITAIN-WEALTH/RACE

Wealth gap yawns wide between UK's ethnic groups - think tank

People of Black African ethnicity in Britain typically have just one eighth of the wealth of white British people, an economic think tank said, calling for reforms to narrow the wealth divide between ethnic groups.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/NEWSER

Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies

Tokyo Olympics officials on Wednesday announced a new creative team that will be responsible for redesigning the opening and closing ceremonies at next year's Games, which will be pared back due to COVID-19 safeguards.

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/REPORT

Messi surpasses Pele and leads Barca to victory at Valladolid

Barcelona turned on the style to thrash Real Valladolid 3-0 away in La Liga on Tuesday as Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal to surpass Pele as the all-time record scorer for a single club.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-LNG/OUTLOOK

Price rally spurs hope for 2021 for North American LNG developers

A recent rally in natural gas prices has raised hopes that more North American liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will be built, but analysts warn slowing demand growth for the super-cooled fuel could make 2021 another tough year for developers.

23 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/RESEARCH (PIX)

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Alphabet Inc's Google this year moved to tighten control over its scientists' papers by launching a "sensitive topics" review, and in at least three cases requested authors refrain from casting its technology in a negative light, according to internal communications and interviews with researchers involved in the work.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/BUDGET

Portugal's statistics office to announce budget deficit in January-September 2020

Portugal 's statistics office to announce budget deficit numbers in the first nine months of 2020

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AMAZON.COM-LABOR/YEAREND (PIX)

FOCUS-Amazon to face U.S. union push in year ahead

In 2021, Amazon.com Inc is poised to face a renewed challenge from groups it has long countered: unions

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MALAYSIA (PIX)

Malaysia's science minister holds press conference on COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution

Malaysia's science, technology and innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin will hold a press conference on the country's vaccine procurement and distribution plans. The Southeast Asian country has bought vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, and expects to secure more through deals with Chinese and Russian manufacturers.

23 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HOMELESSNESS

The Tent Cities of Pandemic America

America's homeless population was already at record levels before the corona virus pandemic hit, a casualty of a shortage of affordable housing. Now, against the backdrop of an eviction crisis, social service providers in America's largest cities are reporting surges in the number of people living unsheltered during the deadliest pandemic to hit its shores since 1918.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINOVAC-BRAZIL (PIX) (TV)

Brazilian biomedical center announces preliminary efficacy results for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil' Sao Paulo state government and biomedical center Butantan Institute announce efficacy results from late stage trials for CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

23 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CENTRALAFRICA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Old fears and pre-election violence flare in Central African Republic

Ismail Dicky says he is afraid of political tensions and violence ahead of Sunday's general election in Central African Republic, a sentiment that reflects the anxious mood of a country desperate for an end to years of bloodshed. Rwanda and Russia have sent military aid to help the government restore calm, as security forces and United Nations peacekeepers battle rebels who have occupied towns and roads outside the capital Bangui.

23 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN

Japan economy minister Nishimura news conference after coronavirus experts' meeting

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura holds a news conference after a meeting of government advisers on coronavirus responses.

23 Dec 04:15 ET / 09:15 GMT

TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Taiwan's main opposition party holds two days of protests against US pork imports

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang holds two days of protests around parliament over the government's decision to ease imports of US pork which contain an leanness enhancing additive.

23 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

KENYA-BOXING/LEGAL (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan lawyer brings boxing and justice to the slums

When lawyer Shadrack Wambui was growing up in one of Nairobi's slums, he vented his frustration at abusive police through boxing, cultivating discipline that helped him avoid confrontations that could have derailed his studies. Now the 29-year-old is turning to the sport again to help impoverished young Kenyans who are frequently victims of mistreatment by the police.

23 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-BLACK VOTERS

With Senate at stake, Black voters loom large for Democratic candidates in Georgia

As hundreds of millions of dollars have poured into the state from groups aligned with both sides, a constellation of progressive, Black and Democratic groups have marshaled resources to mobilize as many Black voters as possible – using targeted advertising, digital tools, virtual events, text and phone banking and even door-to-door canvassing, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The first Black vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, will visit the state on Monday to try to help.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/OPPOSITION (PIX) (TV)

Russian opposition politician faces up to three years in jail over anti-Kremlin rallies

A court in Moscow delivers a verdict in a case of Russian opposition member of a Moscow district council Yulia Galyamina charged with 'repeatedly' urging people to take part in anti-Kremlin. Galyamina faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT