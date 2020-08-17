REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION-ARDERN/

New Zealand's Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's prime minister postponed the country's general election on Monday by a month to Oct. 17 as the city of Auckland remains in lockdown due to a growing coronavirus outbreak.

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Japan PM Abe enters hospital for check-up, source says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe entered a hospital on Monday for a medical check-up, a government source said, after a top official voiced concern the premier was suffering from fatigue because of his workload during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-POST-OFFICE/

Democrats step up pressure against U.S. postal cuts, Pelosi calls lawmakers back to Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats stepped up pressure on Sunday against a cost-cutting campaign by President Donald Trump's appointed Postal Service chief that they fear will hold up mail-in ballots in November's election, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling lawmakers back and several states considering legal action.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-PITTSBURGH/

Protester's arrest leads to crowd forming at Pittsburgh mayor's home

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he had "serious concerns" over the tactics used in the arrest of a 25-year-old protester on Saturday, after the detention led a crowd of demonstrators showing up at the mayor's home on Sunday.

BUSINESS

USA-TRUMP-ALIBABA/

Trump says looking at pressuring other Chinese companies after Bytedance

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology giant Alibaba after he moved to ban TikTok.

AMAZON-COM-GERMANY-COMPETITION/

German watchdog launches Amazon investigation - report

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's anti-trust authority has launched an investigation into Amazon's relationship with third-party traders selling on its site, its head was quoted as saying on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-SARAJEVO/

Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The Sarajevo Film Festival will be launched entirely online on Friday after a spike in coronavirus cases forced organisers to cancel plans to stage Europe's first in-person movie fair since the outbreak of the pandemic.

SPORTS

GOLF-WYNDHAM/

Golf: Herman hits peak form for win in North Carolina

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jim Herman capped off a superb weekend of play with a win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, shooting a seven-under par 63 in the final round of the Greensboro, North Carolina, tournament.

SOCCER-USA-DAL/

FC Dallas, Nashville SC players to stay in locker room during anthem

FC Dallas announced that players will remain in the locker rooms during the playing of the national anthem in Sunday night's game against Nashville SC, four days after fans booed kneeling players during the anthem before a game between the same two teams, also in Dallas.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-MIGRANTS (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Back to the paddy fields. COVID smashes Indian middle-class dreams

Till late March, Ashish Kumar was helping to make the plastic boxes that Ferrero Rocher pralines arrive in. With a diploma in plastic mould technology, the 20-year-old had a foot on the first rung of his chosen career ladder. Lockdown has thrown his plans into disarray. Educated but unemployed, Kumar is one of countless young Indians whose social progress has been halted by the virus that is exploding across India, throwing the economy into reverse and wrecking the aspirations of millions.

17 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

KENYA-MIGRATION/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenya woman's ordeal reveals growing sex trafficking route to India

A Kenyan woman travelled from Kenya to New Delhi in 2019 seeking work, but says she was forced into prostitution to pay the traffickers who took her passport and demanded $9,000. She returned in March 2020, with the help of the International Organization for Migration, who say her case illustrates the dangers of a growing sex trafficking route to India.

17 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears arguments on claims of privilege over documents requested in Huawei CFO extradition case

A Canadian court will hear arguments on claims of privilege by Canada's attorney general over documents requested by lawyers representing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in her fight to avoid extradition to the United States on charges of bank fraud.

17 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-BATTLEGROUNDS

FACTBOX - The two battlegrounds hosting the 2020 U.S. political conventions

Democrats and Republicans are holding scaled-back versions of their presidential nominating conventions this month in Wisconsin and North Carolina, two battleground states that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 election.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-PEOPLE

FACTBOX - Who is speaking at the Democratic convention - and why

The Democratic National Convention will feature a line-up of heavyweight politicians, rising stars and everyday Americans making the case for why Joe Biden should be elected U.S. president on Nov. 3. Here is a look at the speakers who will be featured during the four nights of virtual programming kicking off on Monday.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

EXPLAINER-How the coronavirus changed U.S. political conventions, perhaps forever

The U.S. political convention, a presidential campaign ritual dating to the 1830s, is being reinvented on the fly after getting short-circuited by the coronavirus pandemic - much like the campaign itself. Here is a look at how the Democratic and Republican conventions will be different this year - and maybe for campaigns to come.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS-Right now, it's Joe Biden's race to lose. So why are Democrats so nervous?

As Democrats nationwide gather virtually this week for a four-day event celebrating their presidential nominee, Joe Biden, they have every reason to feel bullish about their chances in November. But in interviews, they still have a gnawing sense of unease about forces that could affect the race in its final weeks that are almost entirely out of Biden's control.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Lights, camera and little action: Hollywood slowly restarts production in a pandemic

Hollywood producers and actors had hoped to have many productions up and running by August, but few film and TV shows are back on set amid the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-INFLATION/ (PIX)

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

17 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic moderates a virtual conversation on innovation

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic moderates a virtual conversation, "The Future of Inclusive Innovation in Georgia."

17 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CHINA-GAMBLING/ (PIX)

Macau VIP industry out of luck as China cracks down on capital flows

China's move to stamp out online gambling and offshore betting as part of its efforts to contain capital outflows is hitting liquidity in Macau's high roller VIP segment, at a time when the world's largest gambling hub is already hobbled by slowing economic growth, Sino-U.S. tensions and the impact of the coronavirus.

18 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SPORTS

GOOGLE-EPIC-GAMES/

ANALYSIS-Apple's 'extreme' app policies give Google defence in antitrust battle

Alphabet Inc's Google tolerates users sidestepping its mobile store to install apps, one of several key policies that set it apart from rival Apple Inc and could help it beat new allegations of anticompetitive conduct.

17 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT