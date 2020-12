Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. SGT/6 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NIGERIA-SECURITY-KIDNAPPINGS

Chaos and jubilation as freed Nigerian schoolboys reunite with family

KATSINA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Parents sobbed, mobbed their children in hugs and even kissed the ground in gratitude on Friday as they reunited with scores of schoolboys who had been kidnapped a week earlier in northwest Nigeria.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-TRAVEL

UK government pushes for lifting of U.S. travel restrictions - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The British government is making a concerted effort to persuade the Trump administration to lift or soften travel restrictions that bar most people in the United Kingdom from traveling to the United States, sources briefed on the matter said.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

Congress works through the weekend to finalize COVID aid package

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington were working through the weekend to complete a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill for American individuals and businesses struggling from the economic fallout of pandemic lockdowns.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-MODERNA

U.S. authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, elderly next in line for shots

Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-CYBER

Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

Suspected Russian hackers who broke into U.S. government agencies also spied on less high-profile organizations, including groups in Britain, a U.S. internet provider and a county government in Arizona, according to web records and a security source.

USA-STOCKS-TESLA

Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut

Shares of Tesla Inc rose to a record high on Friday in a frantic day of trading as investors geared up for the electric carmaker's much anticipated entrance into the benchmark S&P 500 index.

ENTERTAINMENT

THAILAND-MUSIC

K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop. Thai female band Lyra, backed by the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group (UMG), is hoping to harness its devoted fan base and match the success of South Korean artists who have who turned 'K-Pop' into an international phenomenon.

DR-SEUSS-STAR-TREK-LAWSUIT

Dr. Seuss's estate can sue over 'Star Trek' 'mash-up'

Dr. Seuss's estate may sue the publisher of a "Star Trek"-themed "mash-up" of the famed children's author's final book because it was not protected as "fair use," a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA

LeBron's Lakers favored to repeat, Durant set for Nets debut

The NBA will take another step toward normalcy with the launch of its 2020-21 campaign with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, bolstered by a flurry of offseason moves, favored to repeat as champions.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Start of Australian Open confirmed for Feb. 8

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open will start on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled, organisers confirmed on Saturday after months of speculation over the first Grand Slam of 2021.