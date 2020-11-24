REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT . For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-BRITAIN/

UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court

LONDON, (Reuters) - Britain is considering pulling its judges out of Hong Kong's highest court, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday, in its latest response to what it considers China's breaches of its international obligations in the territory.

SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-MOON

China calls launch a success as robotic spacecraft heads to moon

WENCHANG, China, (Reuters) - China hailed as a success its pre-dawn launch on Tuesday of a robotic spacecraft to bring back rocks from the moon in the first bid by any country to retrieve lunar surface samples since the 1970s, a mission underscoring Chinese ambitions in space.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON,(Reuters) - After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trump's administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the election results.

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-YELLEN

Biden to name Yellen to Treasury to lead U.S. from sharp economic downturn

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury secretary, breaking a 231-year gender barrier and putting a seasoned economist and labor market expert in charge of leading the country out of the steepest downturn since the Great Depression.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ

BOJ's Kuroda says no immediate need to overhaul policy framework

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he saw no immediate need to overhaul the central bank's monetary policy framework, as the hit to the economy from COVID-19 keeps inflation distant from its 2% inflation target.

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/HOUSING

NZ govt asks cenbank to include taming red-hot housing in remit, NZ$ jumps

WELLINGTON, (Reuters) - The New Zealand government has asked the central bank to consider factoring house price stability as part of its broad monetary remit, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said, boosting the local dollar on market bets of less stimulus over the next year.

ENTERTAINMENT

SNAP-SPOTLIGHT/

Snapchat launches TikTok-like feature 'Spotlight'

Snap Inc on Monday rolled out a feature, "Spotlight", that would allow users to share short-form videos publicly in its Snapchat app, adding a service that would compete with ByteDance-owned TikTok and Instagram Reels.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-PNE/

Preston's Fisher charged by FA after alleged groin grab

The Football Association (FA) has charged Preston North End full back Darnell Fisher with misconduct after he appeared to grab the groin of Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson during their Championship clash on Saturday.

CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/SMITH

With India series looming, Smith relieved to find his hands

Australia batsman Steve Smith says a training breakthrough during a stint in isolation has helped him find his hands again and he is confident his Indian Premier League struggles are behind him as he prepares to face India on Friday.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia says Tigray capital encircled after surrender ultimatum

Ethiopia's government says its forces are encircling the Tigray region's capital from around 50 km (30 miles) and have given rebellious local forces until Wednesday to lay down their arms. The conflict in Africa's second most populous nation has already killed hundreds and sent around 40,000 people fleeing into neighbouring Sudan.

24 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AFGHANISTAN-UN/GHANI (TV)

Guterres and Ghani to speak at Afghanistan donor conference in Geneva

Donor conference with more than 70 countries organised by Afghanistan with opening speeches by Afghan foreign and finance ministers, as well as UN Sec-General Antonio Guterres to be followed by Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

24 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

AFGHANISTAN-UN/ (PIX) (TV)

Afghanistan donor conference in Geneva

Donor conference with more than 70 countries organised by Afghanistan, Finland and the UN. Opening speeches by Afghan foreign and finance ministers, as well as UN Sec-General Antonio Guterres (latter virtually). To be followed by pledges and speeches by senior officials speaking virtually including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

24 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden forges ahead with building team after Trump clears way for transition

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday began a new phase in his transition to the White House after the Trump administration gave the Democrat access to critical resources that will enable him to take the reins of power in January.

24 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with opposition leader Juan Guaido in runup to parliamentary vote

An interview with opposition leader Juan Guaido in the run-up to Dec 6 parliamentary election that the opposition is boycotting on the grounds that it is rigged in favor of the ruling Socialist Party.

24 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA

Head of Russia's consumer health watchdog holds a press conference

Anna Popova, head of Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, holds a press conference.

24 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-JUNKART (PIX) (TV)

South Korean painter turns litter into art on mountains to spread environmental message

South Korean artist Kim Kang-eun, 30, gathers trash such as face masks and plastic bottles when she hikes the mountains near Seoul, transforming the items into image of crying cat on the peaks to encourage others not to litter. Now, other hikers are joining her campaign, alarmed by the increase in garbage they're seeing on the trails brought on by more and more people spending time outdoors amid the pandemic.

24 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-DISC JOCKEYS (PIX) (TV)

Booming Dutch DJs in lockdown as pandemic hits festivals

Many of the world's leading DJs, several of them Dutch, have been forced into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic as dance festivals worldwide were cancelled or postponed. Oliver Heldens, one of the world's most popular DJs with more than 2 billion streamed songs, tells Reuters how he stays connected with fans from home after rising to stardom as a teenager.

24 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AIRASIA GROUP-RESULTS/

Malaysia's AirAsia Group reports Q3 earnings

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd posts its Q3 financial results.

24 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FORD MOTOR-WARRANTY/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Ford's new CEO tackles warranty costs in bid to boost profits

Quality is once again Job One at Ford Motor Co. Taking a page from the automaker's ad slogan of the 1980s and '90s, Ford's new chief executive, Jim Farley, is aiming to rein in rising warranty repair costs.

24 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES-USA (PIX)

Caribbean resorts get star role in U.S airlines' COVID-19 holiday playbook

U.S. airlines are adding flights, and in some cases COVID-19 testing programs, for travel to Mexico and the Caribbean, a region central to carriers' strategies to tap into pockets of holiday demand before a vaccine makes its way around the world.

24 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

China's Premier holds news conference with heads of IMF, World Bank, WTO, ILO, OECD, and Financial Stability Board via video link

24 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Fed's Bullard speaks at Bank of Finland webinar

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy, followed by a discussion at the Bank of Finland Monetary Policy Webinar.

24 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

24 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in moderated discussion

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before virtual WSJ Newsmakers Live event organized by the Wall Street Journal.

24 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida is panelist at virtual IMF conference

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida discusses "The Federal Reserve's New Framework" in panel before virtual International Monetary Fund Conference on New Policy Frameworks for a "Lower-for-Longer" World.

24 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RBNZ

New Zealand central bank releases financial stability report

New Zealand's Central Bank to release its annual financial stability report

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Grammy Award nominations are announced

Nominations are announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Ceremony is set for Jan 31 2021

24 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS (FACTBOX)

Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy awards

A factbox style list of nominees in major categories for the Grammy Awards

24 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT