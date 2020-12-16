REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
JAPAN-POLITICS
Japan PM Suga under fire for year-end dinners as coronavirus cases mount
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has drawn criticism for joining end of year social gatherings after imploring residents to avoid such parties as the country sees record numbers of coronavirus cases.
NEWZEALAND-ABUSE
New Zealand inquiry finds quarter of a million abused in state and faith-based care
Up to a quarter of a million children, young people and vulnerable adults were abused in New Zealand's faith-based and state care institutions in the past several decades, a public inquiry revealed on Wednesday.
U.S.
USA-BIDEN/ENERGY
Biden team close to announcing picks for core climate and energy jobs
President-elect Joe Biden is close to announcing a slate of Cabinet nominees who will be central to his administration's sweeping plan to fight climate change, according to sources familiar with the matter.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS
U.S. Congressional leaders report progress in talks for fresh COVID-19 aid
U.S. congressional leaders reported substantial progress on Tuesday after two meetings of top Democrats and Republicans to end a months-long standoff on coronavirus relief and finalize a funding bill to avert a government shutdown.
BUSINESS
BRITAIN-EU/FACEBOOK
Exclusive-Facebook to move UK users to California terms, avoiding EU privacy rules
Facebook Inc will shift all its users in the United Kingdom into user agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook's Irish unit and out of reach of Europe's privacy laws.
USA-CHINA/INDEXES
MSCI chops Chinese firms from global indexes, but will keep them elsewhere
MSCI Inc will cut seven Chinese firms from some of its global indexes, it said on Tuesday, the third major index publisher to do so following U.S. restrictions on owning the companies.
ENTERTAINMENT
USA-METOO/HOLLYWOOD
Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar, survey finds
Three years after the #MeToo scandal roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, two-thirds of women who took part in a survey of the entertainment business released on Tuesday report continuing incidences of sexual harassment.
CONDE-NAST/WINTOUR
Condé Nast promotes Vogue's Anna Wintour to Worldwide Chief Content Officer
Condé Nast promoted Vogue U.S. editor Anna Wintour to the role of chief content officer, worldwide, as part of a restructuring the company unveiled on Tuesday.
SPORTS
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-ANTETOKOUNMPO
'This is my home': Antetokounmpo signs extension with Bucks
Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a five-year contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 26-year-old said on Tuesday.
YEARENDER-BASEBALL
Astros take villain role, Dodgers snap title drought
The Houston Astros being exposed as cheats, a Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak that raised speculation about the season being cancelled and a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers team snapping a 32-year title drought dominated MLB headlines in 2020.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
TURKEY-CENBANK/
Turkey's central bank unveils monetary and exchange rate policy for 2021
Turkey's central bank unveils Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy for next year in videoconference.
16 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY BARS (PIX) (TV)
End of the party: Berlin bartenders reflect on life in lockdown
Famous the world over for their vibe, Berlin's bars have been empty since Germany entered a second lockdown in November. Shortly after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a lockdown extension that is likely to last until deep into next year, barmen reflect on the prolonged silence.
16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
USA-FED/TRUMP
Federal Reserve "boneheads" emerge from Trump era (mostly) unscathed
"Boneheads." "Pathetic." An "enemy" of the United States. President Donald Trump was often vicious in his critique of the U.S. Federal Reserve, bashing the central bank governors' monetary policy decisions with tweets and verbal barbs, while trying to stack its Washington-based board with cronies. In the end the guardrails, for the most part, held.
16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SLOVAKIA-ECONOMY/CURRENT ACCOUNT
Slovakia-Current account
16 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-TESTING (PIX)
Russia scales back COVID-19 screening
Russia has conducted around 10% fewer COVID-19 tests so far this month than the same period a month ago, despite a surge in recorded infections, official data shows, raising questions over authorities' ability to control the spread.
16 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE MARKETING (TV)
FOCUS-Vaccine and marketing groups take up challenge of promoting shots to pandemic's hardest-hit
As the United States prepares for the enormous task of distributing the coronavirus vaccine, federal health agencies, nonprofits, and marketers are crafting public service campaigns for television, websites and social media to promote vaccination to all Americans, with emphasis on addressing longstanding, historically justifiable, distrust among racial minorities hardest hit by the virus, people working on these plans told Reuters.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-ECUADOR
Interview with Ecuador's health minister about vaccination plans
An interview with Ecuadorean Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos about the country's plan to obtain coronavirus vaccines.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-NIGHTLIFE (PIX) (TV)
WIDER IMAGE - One night in Wuhan: COVID-19's original epicenter re-learns how to party
Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months since the city lifted its stringent lockdown in what the city's young partygoers embrace as catharsis.
17 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BRITAIN-AIRPORTS/HEATHROW
UK Supreme Court decision in Heathrow expansion case
Britain's Supreme Court will hand down its decision on Heathrow Airport's appeal to overturn a block on its expansion plans
16 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT
ETHIOPIA-AFRICAN UNION/CYBER (PIX)
Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union - memo
As diplomats gathered at the African Union's headquarters earlier this year to prepare for its annual leaders' summit, employees of the international organization made a disturbing discovery.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)
Merkel holds Q&A session in parliament
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a Q&A session in parliament, which will likely center around measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
FRANCE-CHARLIEHEBDO/TRIAL (TV)
Verdict expected in the trial of the alleged accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers
The Court will at the same time say if it found guilty the 14 alleged accomplices of Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket in January 2015, killing 17 people, and sentence them.
16 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT