REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS

Japan PM Suga under fire for year-end dinners as coronavirus cases mount

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has drawn criticism for joining end of year social gatherings after imploring residents to avoid such parties as the country sees record numbers of coronavirus cases.

NEWZEALAND-ABUSE

New Zealand inquiry finds quarter of a million abused in state and faith-based care

Up to a quarter of a million children, young people and vulnerable adults were abused in New Zealand's faith-based and state care institutions in the past several decades, a public inquiry revealed on Wednesday.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/ENERGY

Biden team close to announcing picks for core climate and energy jobs

President-elect Joe Biden is close to announcing a slate of Cabinet nominees who will be central to his administration's sweeping plan to fight climate change, according to sources familiar with the matter.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congressional leaders report progress in talks for fresh COVID-19 aid

U.S. congressional leaders reported substantial progress on Tuesday after two meetings of top Democrats and Republicans to end a months-long standoff on coronavirus relief and finalize a funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-EU/FACEBOOK

Exclusive-Facebook to move UK users to California terms, avoiding EU privacy rules

Facebook Inc will shift all its users in the United Kingdom into user agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook's Irish unit and out of reach of Europe's privacy laws.

USA-CHINA/INDEXES

MSCI chops Chinese firms from global indexes, but will keep them elsewhere

MSCI Inc will cut seven Chinese firms from some of its global indexes, it said on Tuesday, the third major index publisher to do so following U.S. restrictions on owning the companies.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-METOO/HOLLYWOOD

Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar, survey finds

Three years after the #MeToo scandal roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, two-thirds of women who took part in a survey of the entertainment business released on Tuesday report continuing incidences of sexual harassment.

CONDE-NAST/WINTOUR

Condé Nast promotes Vogue's Anna Wintour to Worldwide Chief Content Officer

Condé Nast promoted Vogue U.S. editor Anna Wintour to the role of chief content officer, worldwide, as part of a restructuring the company unveiled on Tuesday.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-ANTETOKOUNMPO

'This is my home': Antetokounmpo signs extension with Bucks

Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a five-year contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 26-year-old said on Tuesday.

YEARENDER-BASEBALL

Astros take villain role, Dodgers snap title drought

The Houston Astros being exposed as cheats, a Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak that raised speculation about the season being cancelled and a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers team snapping a 32-year title drought dominated MLB headlines in 2020.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-CENBANK/

Turkey's central bank unveils monetary and exchange rate policy for 2021

Turkey's central bank unveils Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy for next year in videoconference.

16 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY BARS (PIX) (TV)

End of the party: Berlin bartenders reflect on life in lockdown

Famous the world over for their vibe, Berlin's bars have been empty since Germany entered a second lockdown in November. Shortly after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a lockdown extension that is likely to last until deep into next year, barmen reflect on the prolonged silence.

16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/TRUMP

Federal Reserve "boneheads" emerge from Trump era (mostly) unscathed

"Boneheads." "Pathetic." An "enemy" of the United States. President Donald Trump was often vicious in his critique of the U.S. Federal Reserve, bashing the central bank governors' monetary policy decisions with tweets and verbal barbs, while trying to stack its Washington-based board with cronies. In the end the guardrails, for the most part, held.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SLOVAKIA-ECONOMY/CURRENT ACCOUNT

Slovakia-Current account

16 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-TESTING (PIX)

Russia scales back COVID-19 screening

Russia has conducted around 10% fewer COVID-19 tests so far this month than the same period a month ago, despite a surge in recorded infections, official data shows, raising questions over authorities' ability to control the spread.

16 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE MARKETING (TV)

FOCUS-Vaccine and marketing groups take up challenge of promoting shots to pandemic's hardest-hit

As the United States prepares for the enormous task of distributing the coronavirus vaccine, federal health agencies, nonprofits, and marketers are crafting public service campaigns for television, websites and social media to promote vaccination to all Americans, with emphasis on addressing longstanding, historically justifiable, distrust among racial minorities hardest hit by the virus, people working on these plans told Reuters.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-ECUADOR

Interview with Ecuador's health minister about vaccination plans

An interview with Ecuadorean Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos about the country's plan to obtain coronavirus vaccines.

16 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-NIGHTLIFE (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - One night in Wuhan: COVID-19's original epicenter re-learns how to party

Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months since the city lifted its stringent lockdown in what the city's young partygoers embrace as catharsis.

17 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-AIRPORTS/HEATHROW

UK Supreme Court decision in Heathrow expansion case

Britain's Supreme Court will hand down its decision on Heathrow Airport's appeal to overturn a block on its expansion plans

16 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

ETHIOPIA-AFRICAN UNION/CYBER (PIX)

Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union - memo

As diplomats gathered at the African Union's headquarters earlier this year to prepare for its annual leaders' summit, employees of the international organization made a disturbing discovery.

16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel holds Q&A session in parliament

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a Q&A session in parliament, which will likely center around measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

FRANCE-CHARLIEHEBDO/TRIAL (TV)

Verdict expected in the trial of the alleged accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers

The Court will at the same time say if it found guilty the 14 alleged accomplices of Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket in January 2015, killing 17 people, and sentence them.

16 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT