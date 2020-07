Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS

White House says Trump has not ruled out sanctions on Chinese officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has not ruled out further sanctions on top Chinese officials that could come in addition to actions taken this week to punish China for its handling of Hong Kong, a White House National Security Council spokesman said on Wednesday.

RUSSIA-PUTIN-PROTESTS

Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that may keep Putin in power

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Dozens of people were arrested at a protest in Moscow on Wednesday against constitutional reforms that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years, witnesses and a monitoring group said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus as U.S. cases surge

Oklahoma's governor said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming one of the highest elected U.S. politicians to test positive for the disease, as new coronavirus infections in his state and neighboring Texas surged by record numbers for a second straight day.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FAUCI

Fauci bullish on prospects for U.S. vaccine, not worried about China winning race

The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by year's end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first.

CHINA-ECONOMY-GDP

China's economy rebounds after steep slump, U.S. tensions, weak consumption raise challenges

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy returned to growth in the second quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, but domestic consumption and investment remained weak as the shock from the coronavirus crisis underscored the need for more policy support to bolster the recovery.

TWITTER-CYBER

Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter said hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

PEOPLE-NICK-CANNON

ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon, citing 'hateful speech' in podcast

U.S. TV host and actor Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS for promoting what the media company said on Wednesday was hateful speech and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on a recent podcast.

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

Johnny Depp's former estate manager found star's severed fingertip, court hears

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp's former estate manager told London's High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actor's severed finger following his alleged confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard.

OLYMPICS-IOC

IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

BERN (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

TENNIS-WAWRINKA

Tennis: Wawrinka is 'underestimated', says coach Norman

Stan Wawrinka is one of the best to have ever played tennis but the three-times Grand Slam champion is a "little bit underestimated", his long-time coach Magnus Norman has said.

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Philippine central bank governor holds regular online news conference

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno holds regular online news conference.

16 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

FRASERS GROUP-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Frasers Group (Sports Direct) full-year results

The focus at the Mike Ashley controlled group will be on how trading has gone since its stores emerged from Britain's coronavirus lockdown on June 15.

16 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Fed's Bostic says central bank has a role in racial justice. How far can it go?

A rising stock market alongside 11% unemployment has put the U.S. Federal Reserve in a quandary amid the national debate over racial and economic fairness: Is it helping fix the problems its top officials agree need fixing, or deepening divides between Black and white, and rich and poor?

16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/

Zimbabwe finance minister to present mid-term budget as economic crisis deepens

Zimbabwe's finance minister is expected to present a supplementary budget to parliament and seek additional funding to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, as inflation soars and public anger mounts against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's handling of the economy.

16 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before Treasury OFR Advisory Committee

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before a virtual Treasury Dept. Office of Financial Research Advisory Committee meeting.

16 Jul 11:10 ET / 15:10 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks to Economic Club of Florida event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in conversation before an Economic Club of Florida webinar.

16 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GLOBAL-OIL/DEMAND-GASOLINE

Gasoline demand dip in U.S. seen as harbinger if second wave of virus hits

Real-time congestion data shows that fuel demand has recovered worldwide, but the worrisome outbreaks in the United States, Brazil and other hot spots are seen as warnings for a renewed slump in demand if a second wave of COVID-19 emerges in the fall.

16 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on economy to GIC webinar

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Global Interdependence Center Twelfth Annual Rocky Mountain Economic Summit, via webinar.

16 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks to Center on Budget and Policy Priorities event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Racial Equality and the Federal Reserve" before the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and Groundwork Collaborative webinar.

16 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ALFA-RESULTS/

Q2 2020 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Release

16 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Police search for home-quarantined asymptomatic patients to ward them, amid spike in cases in Manila

Police in Manila are expected to join house-to-house searches for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms, who were previously able to self-quarantine at home after testing positive for the virus, to bring them to hospitals or quarantine facilities.

16 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

16 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-GEISHA-LIFE (PIX)

What does a geisha do with spare time? Read manga, play with cats

Koiku lives in a Tokyo apartment, loves to read manga comics, and to play with her Scottish Fold cats. But as evening nears she paints her face with white makeup, dresses in a layered silk kimono, and goes to work - as a geisha.

16 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

South Korea's health insurance service calls for more infectious disease guidelines

The head of South Korea's national health insurance centre says more extensive government infectious disease guidelines are needed to prepare for future outbreaks.

16 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE (PIX) (TV)

EVENT POSTPONED - UAE's Mars explorer to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center

EVENT POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBC - The United Arab Emirates' Mars explorer will launch from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, Japan, in the first Arab mission to Mars.

17 Jul 16:43 ET / 20:43 GMT

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/EU-SCHREMS (PIX) (TV)

Data privacy activist Max Schrems comments on EU court ruling

Data privacy activist Max Schrems comments on the ruling by the European Union's top court on the legality of tools companies use to transfer Europeans's data around the world.

16 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-GEISHA (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - "It'll take all of our body and soul" - geisha struggle to survive in the shadow of coronavirus

Ikuko is an 80-year-old geisha who came to Tokyo to seek her fortune in 1964, the year Tokyo hosted the Olympics. But the impact of the novel coronavirus has made her fear for her centuries-old profession as never before.

16 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-BASS

Congressional Black Caucus chair discuss police reform legislation

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) addresses whether stalemate over police reform legislation in U.S. Senate will derail efforts to address racial bias in law enforcement.

16 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SCHOOLS

Reuters/Ipsos poll on school openings

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release a national survey of American public opinion regarding the coronavirus and the question of whether or not to open public schools in the Fall.

16 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT