REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar's detained Suu Kyi remanded to Wednesday; protesters gather

Myanmar's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been remanded in custody until Wednesday, not Monday as previously thought, her lawyer told media, as protesters began gathering again to demand her release and an end to military rule.

SYRIA-SECURITY-ATTACK

Syrian army says air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression' over Damascus

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syria's army said on Monday the country's air defences intercepted "Israeli aggression" over the capital, Damascus, in the latest stepped-up bombing of Iranian targets inside the country over the last two months.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

CDC chief warns it's too soon in U.S. to lift COVID-19 mask mandates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday it is "absolutely" too soon to lift mask mandates, citing daily COVID-19 case numbers that despite recent declines remain more than double the levels seen last summer.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

With Trump impeachment trial over, wounded Washington grapples with divisions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's acquittal on charges of inciting a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol left Democrats and Republicans deeply divided on Sunday even as his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, sought to move on with his political and economic agenda.

BUSINESS

AUTOS-TECH-APPLE-NISSAN

Nissan says 'not in talks with Apple' over autonomous car project

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it is not in talks with Apple Inc, following a report that the iPhone maker approached the Japanese company in recent months about a tie-up for its autonomous car project.

CRYPTOCURRENCY-MUSK

Elon Musk says he supports top dogecoin holders selling most of their coins

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Sunday that he supports major holders of the meme-based digital currency dogecoin selling most of their coins, adding that he felt too much concentration in dogecoin was the "real issue".

LIFESTYLE

FASHION-NEW-YORK-TADASHI-SHOJI

Tadashi Shoji picks sparkly metallics at virtual New York fashion week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tadashi Shoji looked to armor-inspired metallics and embellishments for his autumn/winter 2021 designs on Sunday, presenting an array of shiny elaborate dresses on the first day of a virtual New York Fashion Week.

EGYPT-ANTIQUITIES

Ancient mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt

CAIRO (Reuters) - Archaeologists have discovered a 5,000-year-old brewery that could produce thousands of litres of beer in the ancient Egyptian city of Abydos, Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry said.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020-MORI

Olympics: Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week, report says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEDVEDEV

Tennis: Merciless Medvedev moves into last eight in Melbourne

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev firmed as an Australian Open contender when he brushed aside Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-2 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals and extend his winning streak to 18 matches on Monday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-HOTEL (PIX) (TV)

Robots at reception: S.African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic

Staff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg's wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and physically distancing from guests as much as possible; all, that is, except Lexi, Micah and Ariel.

15 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen for the last 16 months, hitting a three-year high in December.

15 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BOMBARDIER-LEARJET/

From aircraft to the stars to air ambulance, iconic Learjet nears end of runway

Facing competition from lighter and less-expensive rivals, the Learjet that took off from Wichita in 1963 as a business jet to the stars is nearing the end of the runway after orders trickle.

15 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RETAIL-DENMARK/

Danish supermarket will help corona shut shops with marketing

A Danish supermarket chain will help corona shut shops with marketing when Denmark eventually opens open again.

15 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/ (PIX) (TV)

WTO members expected to choose Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as new chief

WTO General Council expected to meet and select Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new director-general of the organization. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell to brief media at 1600g/1700cet.

15 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-NOISE (PIX)

In Portugal, noise ban lifts remote workers' hopes for peace at last

A new line of legislation in a decree extending Portugal's nationwide lockdown for another two weeks may finally bring peace and quiet to Portuguese remote workers struggling to concentrate when neighbours are banging on walls and ripping up floors.

15 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-PROTEST (PIX)

Serbia's doctors protest against government handling of coronavirus pandemic

A union of Serbia's doctors and nurses called a protest in Belgrade against government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, warning that a high death rate among medical workers is a sign of limited protection supplies and poor organisation in hospitals.

15 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/TORCHRELAY (PIX)

Less joy, more guilt: Japan's coronavirus doctor feels torn over Olympics torch relay

It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends.

16 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT