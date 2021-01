Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

U.S. military slams Chinese flights over South China Sea but says they posed no threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Friday that Chinese military flights in the past week in the South China Sea fit a pattern of destabilizing and aggressive behavior by Beijing but posed no threat to a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group in the region.

As asylum camp swells at U.S.-Mexico border, Biden aide calls for patience

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Biden administration is urging migrants waiting in Mexico under restrictions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump to be patient, even as the population of a makeshift camp in northeastern Mexico begins to swell with hopeful asylum seekers.

'Bomb-making manuals' found in home of Proud Boy who stormed U.S. Capitol

(Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement agents found bomb-making instructions inside the home of a member of the Proud Boys right-wing extremist group who was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, prosecutors said on Friday.

U.S. House Democrat to move office after confrontation with Republican lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In the latest sign of rising tensions within the U.S. Congress, a Democratic congresswoman said on Friday she plans to relocate her Capitol Hill office for safety reasons after being "berated" by an outspoken conservative Republican congresswoman.

Analysis: GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Social media services including Facebook Inc and Reddit restrict discussions about weapons, drugs and other illegal activity, but their rules do not specifically mention another lucrative regulated good: stocks.

Silver Lake cashes out on AMC for $713 million after Reddit-fueled rally

(Reuters) - Buyout firm Silver Lake disclosed on Friday that it sold its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings for $713 million this week, capitalizing on a 10-fold rise in the price of the shares as traders organizing on social media platforms such as Reddit snapped them up.

A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley

LONDON (Reuters) - Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank", playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane".

California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NBA: Shaq aims to boost high school athletic programs hit by pandemic

(Reuters) - NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is spearheading an effort to assist high school sports programs derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and wants other big name celebrities to join the cause.

Australian Open to be allowed 30,000 fans a day

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian Open will be allowed to admit up to 30,000 fans a day, around 50% of the usual attendance, when the Grand Slam gets underway on Feb. 8, Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said on Saturday.

Data from South Africa show impact of new variant on vaccines

New data from two studies released in the past 24 hours show how a key mutation in the coronavirus that first emerged in South Africa is eroding the effectiveness of vaccines.

30 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan

Bologna host AC Milan in a Serie A match

30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Benevento

Inter Milan host Benevento in a Serie A match

30 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT