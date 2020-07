Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA-CONSULATE

China takes over U.S. consulate premises in Chengdu as ties worsen

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - China said it had taken over the premises of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday after ordering the facility be shut in retaliation for being ousted from the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ASIA

Asia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Countries around Asia are confronting a second wave of coronavirus infections and are clamping down again to try to contain the disease, with Australia recording a record daily rise in cases and Vietnam locking down the city of Danang.

U.S.

STORM-HANNA

Hanna pummels Texas coast with strong winds, heavy rain PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (Reuters) - Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, left a trail of destruction along the Texas coast on Sunday, downing power lines, flooding streets and toppling 18-wheeler trucks as torrential rains threatened the area.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-TREASURIES

Fed meeting expected to leave U.S. bond-stock relationship out of whack

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's whatever-it-takes approach to stave off economic calamity has kept interest rates near zero and helped drive U.S. stocks back to pre-pandemic record levels, while weakening the usual dynamic between safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and riskier equities.

GOOGLE-AUSTRALIA

Australian regulator says Google misled users over data privacy issues

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Monday accused Alphabet's Google of misleading consumers to get permission for use of their personal data for targeted advertising, seeking a fine "in the millions" and aiming to establish a precedent.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HAVILLAND

'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NORWAY-MOVIE

Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will make an exception for Tom Cruise and his crew to shoot parts of a new "Mission: Impossible" movie in Norway this autumn without imposing quarantine requirements, a minister said on Friday.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-TRUMP

Trump says he won't throw out first pitch after all

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he won't be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in New York next month, just days after saying he would do so when the Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15.

SOCCER-NWSL-DALY

NWSL's most valuable player Daly says Houston win no 'fluke'

Fresh off a 2-0 upset win over the Chicago Red Stars, NWSL Challenge Cup MVP Rachel Daly made one thing clear: She and her Houston Dash teammates were playing for pride.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RETAIL-EUROPE/ ANALYSIS (PIX)

Coronavirus crisis hits European retail unevenly as shoppers stay close to home—data

The coronavirus crisis is dealing an uneven blow to stores in Europe's varied retail landscape, according to new data measuring shopper traffic. With shoppers opting to stay local, city centres are largely desolate, leaving the region's most iconic high streets - from London's West End to Berlin's Kudamm - struggling in the absence of tourists and office workers.

27 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-TECH/CONGRESS (PIX)

**POSTPONED** Bezos, Zuckerberg among big tech chief executives questioned by U.S. lawmakers in antitrust hearing

Chief executives including Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google parent Alphabet and Apple's Tim Cook will make a rare appearance together before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its probe of technology companies' dominance on digital platforms and whether existing antitrust laws and enforcement are adequate.

27 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX)

Belgian government meets to discuss tightening coronavirus restriction measures

Belgian PM Sophie Wilmes and government hold a national security council to discuss bringing in new restrictive measures after a spike of COVID-19 infections in the country. Meeting starts in the morning, with a news conference likely to take place early afternoon.

27 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Philippine President Duterte delivers annual State of the Nation address at scaled-down event

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his annual State of the Nation Address minus the traditional pomp and pageantry in what is normally one of the biggest red-carpet events on the country's social calendar.

27 Jul 03:50 ET / 07:50 GMT

TURKEY-SPAIN/

Turkish, Spanish foreign ministers hold news conference after talks in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya and they hold a joint news conference

27 Jul 05:15 ET / 09:15 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-UNEMPLOYMENT

What's at stake in the battle over unemployment benefits in Congress?

Enhanced unemployment benefits that the U.S. Congress authorized early in the coronavirus pandemic are due to expire at the end of July and thus far lawmakers have been unable to agree on a measure to extend them.

27 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-ARIZONA

Arizona race illustrates Republicans' tenuous hold on U.S. Senate majority

This year's election battle for control of the U.S. Senate could come down to five states – Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Montana and North Carolina – where Democratic challengers are already outpacing Republican incumbents in opinion polls and campaign fundraising.

27 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BLACKWOMEN (PIX) (TV)

A record number of Black women are running for U.S. Congress

Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was only the second Black student to attend her local public high school; the first was her older sister. If she is elected in November, she will be the first Black lawmaker in Congress from Arkansas, ever.

27 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-ATHLETES (PIX) (TV)

Kenya's Cheruiyot ready to hunt for glory on the track again

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot, the 1,500 metres world champion, is hoping to return to competitive running next month after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis.

27 Jul 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds briefing over corona virus outbreak (NEW TIME)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

27 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-MUSEUM (PIX) (TV)

London's Natural History Museum prepares to re-open

The Natural History Museum in London is getting ready to re-open its doors to the public since the coronavirus pandemic forced them and all other attractions to close.

27 Jul 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-POLICE

Gen Z pushes to change to U.S. police force from the inside Stephanie Robinson, 23, a newly minted Black police officer in Detroit, says she has lost friends and been challenged on patrol since the death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer in May.

27 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/CAPITOL (PIX) (TV)

Civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol

John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. 27 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT