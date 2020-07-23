REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

China state media blasts Houston consulate shutdown as Trump election gambit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The move by the United States government to shut down China's consulate in Houston is an attempt to blame Beijing for American failures ahead of presidential elections in November, Chinese state media said in editorials published on Thursday.

Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021: WHO's Ryan

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday.

U.S.

U.S. records over 1,100 new coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,100 for a second day in a row on Wednesday, including a record one-day rise in fatalities in Alabama, California, Nevada and Texas, according to a Reuters tally.

Biden labels Trump first racist U.S. president

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden labeled Donald Trump on Wednesday the first racist to become U.S. president in remarks his opponent's re-election campaign quickly rebuked.

BUSINESS

Over half of U.S. companies plan virus contact tracing for employees: survey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by benefits company Mercer are starting COVID-19 contact tracing programs in their workplace with employees venturing back to offices even as new cases soar nationally.

Tesla chooses Texas for new Cybertruck factory

Tesla will build its $1.1 billion Cybertruck factory near Austin, Texas, ending an intense competition with neighboring Oklahoma, the electric carmaker's chief executive, Elon Musk, announced late on Wednesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

Depp threw bottles 'like grenades' in fight where he severed finger, Heard tells UK court

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. actress Amber Heard on Wednesday denied severing the tip of ex-husband Johnny Depp's finger during a violent argument, saying that the Hollywood star had been throwing bottles at her "like grenades".

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder that have led to a series of rambling public remarks on subjects ranging from politics to his marriage.

SPORTS

NFL- Fans required to wear masks at all games, league says

Any fans attending games during the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season must wear face masks, the league confirmed on Wednesday.

WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

MUMBAI (Reuters) - WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

Tonga asks China to restructure heavy debt load

The Pacific island nation of Tonga has asked Beijing to restructure its large bilateral debt load, the government said on Thursday, as the pandemic upends the region's tourism revenues and an onerous Chinese loan repayment schedule looms.

U.S. rule could halt social investing in 401(k) plans in its tracks

The idea of using investments to promote environmental and social causes has grown quickly in recent years, and retirement plans looked like the next frontier - until the Trump administration weighed in last month.

U.S. eviction bans are ending. That could worsen the spread of coronavirus

Local, state and federal eviction moratoriums that have kept millions of newly unemployed Americans in their homes have either expired or are set to shortly. Public health experts warn that a massive displacement of renters could worsen the spread of coronavirus as these tenants move into shelters and crowd in with relatives.

WTO director-general Azevedo to give news conference after two-day General Council

Roberto Azevedo, director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), gives news conference after two-day General Council

Insurer Travelers to report Q2 2020 results

The Travelers Companies on Thursday is set to report results for the 2020 second quarter, a period that insurance analysts expect will present a clearer picture of fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ratings agency S&P will discuss perspectives for Mexico's sovereign credit rating

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Influential cleric Dicko emerges as driver of Mali protest movement

When five West African presidents arrive in Mali on Thursday to try to defuse a political crisis that has alarmed governments in the region and beyond, the man whose assent they need the most will be one who has never held elected office.

Family of slain Ethiopian singer mourns their "hero like a lion"

The white stone house with a paved floor stands out in the poor neighbourhood of Ambo, a town 100 kilometres to the west of the Ethiopian capital, but it is surrounding fence is incomplete.

European Parliament special session on conclusions of summit

The European Parliament holds a special session to discuss the EU's budget and coronavirus recovery fund that were agreed earlier this week by EU leaders during a marathon summit. Opening debate (0730-1030 GMT) will include interventions from European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Austrian and German interior ministers discuss migration

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and his German counterpart Horst Seehofer hold a news conference at the end of a conference on "fighting illegal migration on the eastern Mediterranean routes".

If Trump challenges election results, Democrats are prepared to fight

Democrats are mounting their most extensive voter protection effort ever to gird for what Joe Biden called his biggest fear: the prospect that President Donald Trump will try to interfere with the Nov. 3 election or refuse to accept its outcome.

U.S. judge to decide if newly imprisoned Michael Cohen can go home

A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday will consider whether to release Michael Cohen, who says he was returned to prison two weeks ago in retaliation for plans to publish a critical book about the president. Hearing is at 11.

With no British tourists, cash-strapped Algarve fights for survival

Last year, a million Britons packed their bags and headed to beaches and golf courses across Portugal's southern Algarve, soaking up the sunshine before heading for a drink and a bite in pubs and restaurants specifically geared towards their taste.

Five West African presidents expected in Mali to help find a solution to political crisis

Five West African leaders are expected in Bamako on Thursday to help find a solution to the political crisis. The heads of state from Senegal, Ivory Coast, Niger, Nigeria and Ghana are expected to hold talks with the government and the opposition coalition.

U.S. coronavirus cases expected to surpass 4 million

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus are expected to surpass 4 million on Thursday, the largest outbreak in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

Ireland's Green Party to announce result of leadership election

Ireland's Green Party, one of three parties serving in the country's coalition government, is to announce the results of a leadership election that will decide if Eamon Ryan remains in charge.

Pompeo to make major speech on China after shutdown order of Houston consulate

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make a major speech in California on U.S. policy toward China after Washington sharply escalated its actions against Beijing by ordering the closure of China's consulate in Houston as spying accusations mounted.

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

WIDER IMAGE - Family faces new risks sifting through Delhi landfill with COVID-19 waste

A couple whose livelihood depends on finding re-sellable items in a New Delhi landfill say they are worried about the risks from the increasing amount of bio-medical waste they are sifting through amid the coroanvirus outbreak, which includes used personal protective equipment, gloves and syringes.

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

German court hands verdict in case against former Nazi concentration camp guard

Former Nazi concentration camp guard Bruno D., 93 when proceedings against him started last October, is expected to be sentenced at Hamburg's Higher Regional Court in what could have been one of Germany's last trials of Nazi war crimes.

Judge weighs whether to release docs in defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell

A judge will consider whether to unseal materials in the civil lawsuit against Maxwell brought by a woman who claims she was abused by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein. Documents include Epstein flight logs and Palm Beach police reports. Hearing at 11:30.

