REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law - local media

Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city's national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

CANADA-POLITICS/ELECTION

Canada seeks to modify voting law ahead of possible pandemic election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government on Thursday said it would seek make it safer to cast a ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic amid increasing speculation that a snap election will be called next year.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Senate vote on spending could slip to Friday, Pelosi suggests longer COVID-19 timeline

A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure to keep the government running is likely to slip to the Friday deadline, a leading Republican said, as a top Democrat suggested wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

Americans get stern holiday COVID warning: 'No Christmas parties'

A top coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden delivered a stern holiday message to Americans on Thursday - "no Christmas parties" - and warned they face a COVID-19 siege for weeks to come despite the latest moves toward U.S. government approval of a vaccine.

BUSINESS

EU-TECH-RULES

Exclusive: New EU rules to define gatekeepers by users, areas of business - sources

Tech companies with millions of European users or active in at least two sectors will be classified as online gatekeepers subject to tough new EU rules aimed at curbing their power, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

AIRBNB-IPO

Airbnb valuation surges past $100 billion in biggest U.S. IPO of 2020

Shares of Airbnb Inc more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the home rental firm at just over $100 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of 2020 and capping a bumper year in which investors flocked to tech stocks.

ENTERTAINMENT

TIME-PERSON

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump.

NOBEL-PRIZE-CEREMONY

Nobel winners get prizes at home while the socially distanced band plays

Dressing down, the 2020 Nobel winners got their awards in a broadcast aired on Thursday as, thousands of kilometres away and sitting two metres apart, musicians played classical interludes in an almost empty auditorium.

SPORTS

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN

Kerr toughs it out at US Women's Open

Cristie Kerr had all but given up hope of playing in the U.S. Women's Open this week after a golf cart accident left her with dislocated ribs and in excruciating pain, but the two-time major winner somehow made it to the first tee in Texas on Thursday.

OLYMPICS-2021-PHELPS

Olympics-Phelps says world records unlikely in Tokyo

Michael Phelps said the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means it is unlikely any swimming world records will fall when the postponed Olympic Games are held in Tokyo next year.

