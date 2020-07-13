REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA

Australian pub cluster adds to second-wave coronavirus fears SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with a growing cluster at a pub used by freight drivers travelling the country adding to fears of a second wave of the virus.

POLAND-ELECTION

Poland's election result still uncertain, more results possible on Monday

WARSAW (Reuters) - The result of Poland's knife-edge presidential election was still uncertain as of Monday morning, with the National Electoral Commission expected to hold a news conference at 0600 GMT and late polls indicating a win for incumbent Andrzej Duda.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.

USA-NAVY-FIRE

Stubborn fire aboard U.S. Navy warship in San Diego injures 21 people

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a relocation of two other Navy vessels moored nearby, military and local fire officials said.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CORPDEBT

Coronavirus bringing record $1 trillion of new global corporate debt in 2020: report

LONDON (Reuters) - Companies around the world will take on as much as $1 trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated.

BRITAIN-EU-CAMPAIGN

'Let's get going': UK tells businesses to prepare for Brexit crunch

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is urging businesses and individuals to prepare for the Dec. 31 end of the Brexit transition period with an information campaign titled: "The UK's new start: let's get going."

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DISNEY

Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

Mickey waved from a distance and visitors wore colorful face masks with mouse ears on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-BACHCHAN

Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by COVID-19

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law and granddaughter have joined him and his son in testing positive for COVID-19, the family said on Sunday, in one of the highest-profile cases of the pandemic sweeping India.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-LAL-DAVIS-JERSEY

Lakers' Davis won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is joining teammate LeBron James in passing on placing a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season starts again.

BASKETBALL-NBA-CORONAVIRUS

NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19

League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-FOREIGN/ (TV)

EU foreign affairs ministers meet to discuss relations with Turkey, and Latin America and the Caribbean

Foreign ministers of the European Union's member states meet in person to discuss the main issues and challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the EU has provides support for the region; they will also have a discussion on Turkey, including key aspects of EU-Turkey relations.

13 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's Erdogan chairs AKP meetings likely to deal with Ayasofya, social media, Libya

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs meetings of his AK Party's committees which may focus on issues such as the conversion of the Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque, plans for a law regulating social media and the conflict in Libya.

13 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-DEATH (PIX)

Counting the burials: African nations scramble to track COVID-19

Long after the funding for his project was frozen, Bilal Endris has kept a lonely watch over cemeteries in Ethiopia's capital by slipping cash to gravediggers to alert his team to any sudden spikes in burials.

13 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CARE (PIX) (TV)

New health crisis looms as non-COVID patients delay care

A Texas man who waited until the tumor in his brain was the size of a softball; a baby who suffered an ear infection for six days; a heart patient who died: the resurgence of COVID-19 is exacerbating a problem doctors hoped they had fixed as hospitals fill up and patients fear seeking care.

13 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/PPP-IMPACT (GRAPHIC)

ANALYSIS-Paycheck Protection hit some of its mark, but missed the most vulnerable

The Paycheck Protection Program appears to have thrown a critical safety net under middle wage jobs in the U.S., though it faltered when it came to lower paying positions and the hardest hit industries, according to a Reuters analysis of loan details released by the Trump administration.

13 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PPP-FAMILYOFFICE (PIX)

Wealthy U.S. families approved for government pandemic loans

Private investment firms that manage the fortunes of wealthy individuals and their kin -- often referred to as "family offices" -- were approved for millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded relief loans designed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus lockdown, according to a review of government data released this week.

13 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks on London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR)

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before video webinar event, "LIBOR: Entering the Endgame" hosted by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

13 Jul 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before a National Press Club Virtual Newsmaker.

13 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT