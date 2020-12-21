REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

Britain, EU tell each other to give way in 'difficult' trade talks

Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should shift position to open the way to a post-Brexit trade pact, drawing a swift response from the bloc's negotiator defending the union's right to protect its interests.

CHINA-TAIWAN

China says aircraft carrier group on way to S.China Sea for drills

An aircraft carrier group led by China's newest carrier, the Shandong, has sailed through the Taiwan Strait on its way to routine drills in the South China Sea, China's navy said on Monday, after Taiwan mobilised its forces to monitor the trip.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress reaches deal on COVID-19 aid package, plans votes for Monday

U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on Sunday on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy and individuals battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-VACCINE

U.S. asked to prioritize frontline essential workers as distribution of Moderna shots begins

An advisory panel on Sunday recommended U.S. frontline essential workers and people 75 and older should be next in line to get inoculated as the distribution of Moderna Inc's vaccine, the second approved coronavirus vaccine, began across the country.

BUSINESS

Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 bln deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

Lockheed Martin Corp said on Sunday it has agreed to buy U.S. rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for $4.4 billion, including debt and net cash.

SOFTBANK GROUP-CLOUDMINDS

SoftBank-backed face-scan firm rebrands US unit to add distance after blacklisting -sources

The U.S. unit of SoftBank-backed robotics startup CloudMinds has changed its name to distance itself from the blacklisted China-based firm, two people with knowledge of the matter said, and is selling face-scanning temperature monitors through T-Mobile US.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday that their new charity has partnered with the World Central Kitchen and its celebrity chef to feed the hungry in disaster-stricken areas around the world.

TAIWAN-WASTE/FASHION

Lights! Models! Garbage! Taiwan designer turns waste into fashion

Inspiration for high fashion can come from strange places. For one Taiwanese designer, it's upcycling old wires and bolts from the power industry.

SPORTS

GOLF-LPGA

Ko cruises to five-shot victory in LPGA Tour season finale

South Korean world number one Ko Jin-young used a string of late birdies to pull away from the chasing pack and claim a clinical five-shot victory at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEE

United hit Leeds for six, Leicester win at Spurs

Manchester United crushed Leeds United 6-2 while Leicester City handed Tottenham Hotspur a second straight defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RWANDA (PIX)

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to address the nation

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to address the nation and hold a press conference following a spike in coronavirus cases.

21 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-STRIKE (PIX)

Kenyan doctors' union plants to strike over pay, lack of PPE

Kenya's Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union says it will down tools in protest over pay and lack of adequate protective equipment. The protest comes at a time when cases of COVID-19 in the East African nation have spiked, and it would be the second such action by the doctors since August.

21 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-CHILE (PIX)

What it was like to volunteer for the J&J vaccine trial in Chile

The idea to sign up for the trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson came to me after interviewing the company's Latin American vice president for medical affairs in September.

21 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CALIFORNIA-THERAPY DOGS (TV)

Therapy dogs go virtual at California hospital during pandemic

Before the coronavirus pandemic, therapy dogs at California's Stanford Hospital would comfort patients and staff in the corridors and on wards. Now, they've gone virtual, cheering people up with appearances via video-conference.

21 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SENEGAL (PIX) (TV)

West African rains offer rare respite for drought-weary herders

Abundant rains soaked West Africa in recent months, causing catastrophic floods in some areas that raised concerns about the human and economic costs of increasingly extreme weather. But the downpours also created the thickest vegetation in years, satellite data show - a vital respite for Senegal's farmers and its 3 million-strong herding community after six years of drought.

21 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Relatives of HK dozen detained in China hold news conference

Relatives of some of the 12 Hong Kong people captured by China at sea as they looked to flee by speedboat hold a news conference in front of the city's Immigration Department.

21 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLAND-GETINNOBLEBANK/

A Warsaw court will make a decision on the arrest of businessman Leszek Czarnecki

A Warsaw court is to hold a sitting at which it is to decide on a prosecutors' motion to arrest the businessman Leszek Czarnecki, owner of 2 listed banks. Prosecutors want him to be arrested as in the past he owned a company that, after he sold it, offered sold bonds but never repaid a large number of clients.

21 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/SPAIN-PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Britons make last-minute residency dash to Portugal and Spain ahead of Brexit deadline

From retirees bringing their plans forward to twenty-somethings newly able to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, a steady stream of Britons are rushing to Portugal and Spain to register their residency before Brexit formally kicks in on December 31st, granting them the right to re-enter their country of choice for the next five years.

21 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

After months of delay, Congress to vote on massive coronavirus aid package

After months of inaction, the U.S. Congress was poised on Monday to vote on a $900 billion stimulus package that would provide new assistance for individuals and businesses battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic.

21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEPOSITIONS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Trump under oath

Trump faces depositions in defamation cases brought by women who say he sexually assaulted them. A look at these cases and how Trump has fared before in depositions.

21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-JUSTICE/LOCKERBIE (TV)

U.S. expected to unseal new charges linked to 1988 downing of Pan Am flight

U.S. Attorney General William Barr holds a news conference at which he is expected to soon unseal criminal charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people, mostly Americans.

21 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

RELIGION

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/POPE (PIX) (TV)

Pope delivers annual Christmas message to the Curia, the Vatican's central administration

Pope delivers Christmas message to bureaucrats to the Curia, the Vatican's central administration. He has used these occasions to talk about problems such as corruption.

21 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-BIKES (PIX) (TV)

A group of Spanish women reinvent themselves after losing their job because of the pandemic

Six Spanish women have launched a biking delivery company in Barcelona, reinventing themselves after losing their job as foreign students tour guides as a consequence of the pandemic

21 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-TECH/BIDEN (PIX)

Big Tech's stealth push to influence Biden administration

Silicon Valley is working behind the scenes to secure senior roles for tech allies in lesser-known but still vital parts of president-elect Joe Biden's administration, even as the pushback against Big Tech from progressive groups and regulators grows.

21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-STOCKS/CYCLICALS (PIX)

U.S. cyclical sectors could shine in 2021 as they lead profit turnaround

Investors are looking for an expected turnaround next year in the U.S. economy and earnings from the ravages of the coronavirus to fuel gains in energy, financial and other cyclical sector stocks next year even following a hefty late-year rally in the shares.

21 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GERMANY-SHOOTING/TRIAL (PIX)

German court ruling due in trial for Halle synagogue attack

A German court is expected to issue a ruling in the trial against the gunman who killed two people in a synagogue and a kebab shop on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, in the German city of Halle in 2019.

21 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Test administrator to be sentenced in U.S. college admissions scandal

A former college entrance exam administrator is slated to be sentenced after admitting she participated in a vast U.S. fraud and bribery scheme that has resulted in charges against dozens of wealthy parents. Federal prosecutors in Boston say that Niki Williams, a former employee of the Houston Independent School District, accepted bribes in exchange for facilitating cheating on ACT and SAT exams.

21 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/EMIGRATION (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Leaving Hong Kong: A family makes a wrenching decision

Since the crackdown on dissenting voices in Hong Kong accelerated earlier this year, thousands have left and more are planning to move elsewhere in search for the freedoms they say they no longer have in the Chinese-ruled city.

21 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT