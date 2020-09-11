REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-UN

U.S. could restrict funds for 'malign activities' over Navalny poisoning

The United States told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday it would work with allies to hold accountable those responsible for poisoning Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, including "through restricting funds for malign activities."

INDIA-CHINA

China, India agree to disengage troops on contested border

China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquillity" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP

Trump predicts victory in election battleground Michigan as thousands defy coronavirus safety rules

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted at a rally in Michigan on Thursday that he would win the election battleground state as thousands of cheering, largely maskless supporters defied state guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus.

USA-ELECTION-TEXAS

U.S. appeals court rejects bid to expand voting by mail in Texas

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected Texas Democrats' bid to allow all state residents to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, ruling that the state's law extending that right only to those over 65 was not unconstitutional age discrimination.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-TRUMP

Trump says there will be no extension of TikTok deadline

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for Chinese company ByteDance to sell its popular short-video app TikTok's U.S. assets would not be extended.

CITIGROUP-CEO

Citigroup's Fraser to be first woman CEO of Wall Street bank

Citigroup Inc named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as its next chief executive on Thursday, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-DADDY-YANKEE

Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership

Latin music star and entrepreneur Daddy Yankee has joined forces with Universal Music Group, a unit of French media conglomerate Vivendi SA, to create music, film and television projects, starting with a new track release on Friday.

FASHION-NEW-YORK-PREVIEW

COVID-19 restrictions give New York Fashion Week new look

New York Fashion Week will look a little different this season, with the typical seven-day parade of events stripped down to five days because of COVID-19 restrictions, with online runway shows, and smaller, socially distanced audiences.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-SERENA

Serena stunned by Azarenka comeback in U.S. Open semis

Victoria Azarenka stunned Serena Williams 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Thursday, denying the American the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year.

OLYMPICS-2020-DIRECTOR

Tokyo 2020 director leaves ahead of rearranged Games

Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Koji Murofushi has left to join the Japan Sports Agency, the organising committee said on Friday, a departure that comes just 10 months before the start of the rearranged Games.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CONSUMER-SPENDING/EUROPE (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Fear and frustration: Europe's wealthy keep wallets closed

As coronavirus cases rise again across Europe, spending data shows that fear of infection is deterring many wealthier consumers from splashing out. That spells trouble for retailers, luxury goods and leisure firms desperate to make up lost ground.

11 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SPAIN-TELECOMS/

Spain's Secretary of State for Telecoms and Digital Infrastructure talks to journalists

Spain's Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure tells reporters about a draft law governing the telecoms sector.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/MINNEAPOLIS (PIX) (TV)

Court hearing for police officers charged in death of George Floyd

A Minnesota judge overseeing the George Floyd murder case will consider whether the four accused police officers are tried separately, which could make the case more difficult for prosecutors. The judge may also decide to move the trial to another part of the state from Minneapolis, which was shaken by days of protests stemming from Floyd's death.

11 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-SWIMMING (PIX)

Hong Kong's competitive swimmers flounder as coronavirus puts pools and beaches off limits

Coronavirus restrictions which have shuttered swimming pools and beaches across Hong Kong have left thousands of competitive swimmers out of the water and struggling to maintain their fitness, heralding a downturn for the city's most represented sport at an Olympic level.

11 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HUNGARY-GOVERNMENT/

PM Orban's chief of staff announces government decisions

The prime minister's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas holds a press briefing to announce the latest decisions made at the cabinet meeting.

11 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-PROTESTS

Despite Trump's "law and order" rhetoric, anti-racism protesters won't back down

Anti-racism protesters in hotspots like Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, are well aware that President Trump is leveraging images of violence and property damage that have followed their demonstrations to scare suburban voters and project a "law and order" message. But they say they are confident voters will side with them over the president's "law and order" message, stressing that they will not be intimidated by the minority of trouble-makers who try to hijack their protests with looting and arson.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS-DEMOCRATS

U.S. Senate could be a narrow strait for Biden agenda, even in Democratic hands

Facing a chance of winning the White House and control of the U.S. Senate in November, top Democrats are sketching out plans to make their priorities on healthcare affordability, combating climate change and protecting voting rights into law. They're also facing the reality that even with a sweeping win by Joe Biden that helped secure control of both houses of Congress, their ambitions would be restrained by the rules of the highly partisan Senate, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and mounting federal deficits.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE-CANADA/FUELS

Industry frets about costs as Canada pushes refiners to cut fuel carbon intensity

The Canadian government's plan to require refiners and other suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels threatens to saddle higher costs on industries that are already struggling to recover from the pandemic, their representatives say.

11 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-DRUGPRICING/LOBBYING (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog

ICER, an independent drug-price analyst, has quickly become a force in lowering drug prices by giving fair-value analyses of medicines to insurers and the government. Now Big Pharma is fighting back with a P.R. campaign through proxy organizations that claim to speak for patients but in fact have deep ties to the drug industry, a Reuters investigation finds.

11 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Divided Catalan separatists march for independence

Thousands of Catalan separatists expected to mark Catalonia's day of "La Diada" with an unusual digital demonstration across the region instead of the annual massive gathering in Barcelona, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

11 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MULAN/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Disney's controversial film Mulan opens in China

Disney's film "Mulan" opens in China after a backlash on social media over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT