REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar's minorities to protest in show of unity against coup

(Reuters) - Members of Myanmar ethnic groups protested on Saturday in a show of opposition to the coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, despite some misgivings about her commitment to their aspirations for autonomy, community representatives said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NEWZEALAND-VACCINE/

New Zealand begins COVID-19 vaccinations programme, Australia starts Monday

(Reuters) - New Zealand started its official rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, while Australia finalised plans to begin inoculations on Monday, a new phase in tackling the virus that both countries have kept largely contained.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-INVESTIGATION-SUBPOENA/

Exclusive: New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe

(Reuters) - The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump's company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president's efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud.

USA-WEATHER-HOSPITALS/

Cold, lack of water overwhelm Texas hospitals more than COVID-19 did

(Reuters) - Texas doctor Natasha Kathuria has practiced medicine in 11 countries, worked through the 2014 "Snowmageddon" storm that ground Atlanta to a halt, and survived the past year's COVID-19 pandemic crush.

BUSINESS

CRYPTO-CURRENCY-BITCOIN/

Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that saw its market capitalisation cross $1 trillion a day earlier.

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA-FACEBOOK/

Facebook has 'tentatively friended' us again, Australia says

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is back at the negotiating table, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday after the tech giant this week blocked news on its site in the country.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KIM-KANYE/

Goodbye Kimye: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

PEOPLE-MARILYN-MANSON/

Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating allegations of domestic violence by rock singer Marilyn Manson, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Friday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Djokovic defends Australian Open dynasty against Medvedev rampage

MELBOURNE (Reuters)- A very different Australian Open comes to a familiar end on Sunday as Novak Djokovic looks to thwart another challenge to his Melbourne Park dynasty from the latest Grand Slam aspirant in Daniil Medvedev.

BASKETBALL-NBA/

European talent powers overseas ratings boom

(Reuters) - The rise of European NBA players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic has led to significant viewership growth in major markets on the continent this season, league officials said this week.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

20 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP (PIX)

Taiwan reports revised Q4 GDP figures

Taiwan reports revised GDP figures for the fourth quarter and announces its expectations for full-year growth.

20 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CYPRUS-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Cyprus activists protest corruption, covid curbs

Cyprus activists protesting against graft and what they say is a clampdown on civil liberties since the coronavirus pandemic hold protest in capital Nicosia, after a violent clampdown by police at an earlier demonstration drew widespread condemnation.

20 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT