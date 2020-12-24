REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
BRITAIN-EU
On the cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK hash out final details
Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to the Brexit split that has dealt a blow to the 70-year attempt to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.
ISRAEL-ELECTION
Right-wing challenge to Netanyahu builds ahead of Israeli election
A right-wing challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a March Israeli election gained momentum on Wednesday with the defection of a long-time ally to an upstart rival party.
U.S.
USA-TRUMP/PARDONS
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Manafort, associate Roger Stone
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted pardons to former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone, sweeping away the most important convictions under the long-running Russia election probe.
GLOBAL-CYBER/USA
U.S. cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments
The U.S. cybersecurity agency said on Wednesday that a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is affecting state and local governments, although it released few additional details.
BUSINESS
CHINA-ANTGROUP
China launches antitrust probe into tech giant Alibaba
China has launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba Group and will summon the tech giant's Ant Group affiliate to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire.
HONGKONG-BANKS/DIGITAL
Hong Kong online banks to spread wings, offering business loans and wealth management
Hong Kong's new online-only banks plan to venture into business lending and wealth management, seeking more lucrative avenues beyond basic savings accounts and transfer services, senior executives said.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-STELLA TENNANT
Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50
Stella Tennant, one of Britain's top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday.
FILM-SOUL
Jamie Foxx puts some 'Soul' into Christmas at the movies
"Soul" takes animated movies to new heights, not just with its philosophical themes about the meaning of life but as the first in Pixar's 25-year feature film history to feature a predominantly Black cast.
SPORTS
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NBA
League postpones Thunder-Rockets game, Harden fined
The National Basketball Association postponed Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets after three Rockets players returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for COVID-19.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MUN/REPORT
Man Utd seal League Cup semi-final v Man City thanks to late goals
Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial struck late goals as Manchester United claimed a scrappy 2-0 victory over Everton at a bitterly cold Goodison Park on Wednesday to set up a League Cup semi-final with rivals Manchester City.
UPCOMING
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
LEBANON-CRISIS/WITNESS (PIX) (TV)
Lebanon: A country shot too many times
They gather in groups, wearing black, in the shadow of gutted buildings facing the debris of the port vaporised in the monstrous blast that shredded the centre of Beirut on August 4.
24 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GEN-Z (PIX) (TV)
WIDER IMAGE - Scarred by 2020, Gen Z looks toward a COVID-free future
Today's generation of young adults may face an even worse hit from Covid than their predecessors the millennials – or Generation Y – suffered from the recession that followed the 2008/09 global financial crisis. Reuters profiles Gen Zers in 10 different countries about their experiences in 2020 and hopes for the future.
24 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-INDIGENOUS (PIX)
Boats, planes and helicopters: Canada gears up to vaccinate remote indigenous communities
Canada's indigenous population has been identified as a top priority for the COVID-19 vaccine but getting it to the often-remote communities across difficult terrain will be a challenge, as authorities deploy small planes and boats to ship the drug.
24 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
ODDLY ENOUGH
UGANDA-AVIATION/JUNIOR-PILOT (PIX) (TV)
Seven-year-old boy who adores Elon Musk is sensation on Ugandan aviation scene
A 7-year-old Ugandan boy has become a sensation in his country with his precocious display of aircraft knowledge and budding flying skills.
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
TURKEY-POLITICS/
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Somalia justice minister, attends opening ceremonies
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Somalia justice minister, attends three opening ceremonies of museums via live videolink.
24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
USA-TRUMP/ (PIX)
U.S. Congress plots next steps after Trump vetoes defense bill, threatens government shutdown
Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Thursday plot their next moves after President Donald Trump vetoed a defense spending act and threatened not to sign a $2.3 trillion bill funding the government for another year and providing relief to a pandemic-hammered economy. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives meets on Thursday and its leaders have embraced Trump's call to more than triple stimulus checks to $2,000 for every American but it was unclear if the Republican-controlled Senate would support the idea.
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
TECH-HARDWARE/YEAREND
PC sales surge for first time in a decade; long order backlogs carry into 2021
A look at sales of laptops, desktops and tablets in 2020 and what's to come in 2021 as work-from-demand continues.