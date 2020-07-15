REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY-TRUMP

China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony, prompting Beijing to warn of retaliatory sanctions.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN

Tokyo may raise coronavirus alert as travel campaign comes under fire

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo is considering raising its alert for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels, officials said on Wednesday, after a spike in cases to record numbers in the Japanese capital.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Trump calls COVID school closures a 'terrible decision' as cases and deaths rise

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lambasted California's two largest school districts for making students learn from home for the upcoming term in the face of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

USA-ELECTION-SENATE

Trump pick gets nod in Alabama as three U.S. states choose Senate candidates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alabama Republicans nominated political neophyte Tommy Tuberville, the choice of President Donald Trump, to run for the Senate in November as voters in three states picked candidates Tuesday in races that will help decide control of the chamber.

BUSINESS

USA-FED

Fed officials warn on 'thick fog' ahead for U.S. economy as recovery concerns deepen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy will recover more slowly than expected amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases across the country, and a broad second wave of the disease could cause economic pain to deepen again, Federal Reserve officials warned on Tuesday.

EU-APPLE-TAX

Crunch time for Apple in fight against $15 billion EU tax order

BRUSSELS/DUBLIN (Reuters) - Apple's clash with EU competition regulators comes to a head on Wednesday as Europe's second-highest court rules on whether it has to pay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in Irish back taxes, a key part of the EU's crackdown against sweetheart tax deals.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-NAYA-RIVERA

'Glee' star Naya Rivera's death ruled accidental drowning

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Glee" star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, the Ventura County medical examiner said on Tuesday, marking the third tragic passing of a cast member from the popular television musical series.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JIMMY-FALLON

Jimmy Fallon returns to a bit like TV's normal

Jimmy Fallon has returned to the television studio for his "Tonight Show," becoming the first late-night host to get back to something approaching normal production in almost four months.

SPORTS

GOLF-MEMORIAL-WOODS

No roars as Tiger makes return to sounds of silence

Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio this week and no golfer will feel the impact of the strange new spectatorless world created by COVID-19 than the 15-time major winner.

GOLF-MEMORIAL-MORIKAWA

Golf: Morikawa eager to extend love affair with Muirfield

Collin Morikawa, fresh off his dramatic playoff win at Muirfield Village Golf Club, returns to the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout for this week's Memorial Tournament where the course he quickly fell in love with will present a much sterner test.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-TELECOMS/CARTELS (PIX)

Drug cartel 'narco-antennas' make life dangerous for Mexico's cell tower repairmen

Mexico's drug cartels have exploited the country's cellular towers to run their own radio networks, shielding their communications from authorities and posing extreme dangers for the law-abiding technicians who maintain the networks.

15 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

JAPAN-TECH/ROBOT (PIX) (TV)

Japan's first convenience store robot prepares to start work

Designed to resemble a kangaroo so as not to frighten customers, Telexistence's shelf stacking avatar robot will start work in a convenience store in September in what its creators hope will mark the start of a new phase of automation that will bring robots out of factories and into stores, restaurants and other public spaces.

15 Jul 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/PPP-IMPACT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

ANALYSIS-Paycheck Protection hit some of its mark, but missed the most vulnerable

The Paycheck Protection Program appears to have thrown a critical safety net under middle wage jobs in the U.S., though it faltered when it came to lower paying positions and the hardest hit industries, according to a Reuters analysis of loan details released by the Trump administration.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUTOS-TECH/HANDSFREE (PIX)

'Hands free' driving: Automakers are racing to the next level of not quite self-driving cars

Vehicle manufacturers and suppliers are racing to deploy "hands free" highway driving technology in a regulatory vacuum where an absence of industry-wide standards and common terminology creates confusion about what the systems can safely do.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs reports second quarter results

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to report second quarter profits declined on Wednesday, as a surge in bond trading revenue could not offset weak mergers and acquisitions activity and advisory fees.

15 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

15 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before a virtual event of the Center City Proprietors Association.

15 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington.

15 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE/BTS-FANS (GRAPHIC)

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-The mobilizing power of the BTS Army

Interactive graphic on how the South Korean band's fanbase – known as ARMY – raised over $1 million for Black Lives Matter, mostly in just one day.

15 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VACCINE (TV)

Russian volunteers taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trials speak about the programme

Volunteers who are taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trials in Moscow speak about their experiences so far.

15 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

KENYA-CONSERVATION/ (PIX) (TV)

As city encroaches on Nairobi park, wild animals freedom to roam is under threat

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has proposed a 10-year plan to fence land along the southern boundary of the Nairobi National Park to reduce conflict between people and animals.

15 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-MIAMI BEACH (PIX)

Tale of two cities: Vacationers party on as Miami Beach struggles with a surge of new coronavirus cases

As a field hospital set up at Miami Beach Convention Center reopens to relieve overflowing ICUs, three blocks away on famed Ocean Drive, vacationers are cramped into cars without masks and dancing on the street in close quarters.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRADING

Gaps in Canadian surveillance technology sparks concerns about traders working from home

The shift to Canadian traders working from home is putting the systems used to monitor their activity to the biggest test yet, with some experts saying the technology needs to be more robust.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DOLCE GABBANA-MILAN (PIX) (TV)

Dolce & Gabbana present spring/summer 2021 men's collection at a livestreamed show in Milan

Dolce & Gabbana presents its spring/summer 2021 men's collection at a livestreamed show in Milan, with only around 200 attendees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

15 Jul 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to decide whether to trigger final stage of coronavirus reopening

New Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has warned he could delay the full July 20 reopening of pubs in what is supposed to be the final stage of one of the most cautious plans to unwind a lockdown in Europe amid an uptick in the small number of coronavirus cases and worries over crowded gatherings of young people.

15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-RECOVERY/SWEDEN-SPAIN

Swedish and Spanish prime ministers hold news conference

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven with a joint news conference tentatively planned.

15 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

POLL-Two in three Americans want to see Trump's tax returns

Two out of three Americans want to see President Donald Trump's income taxes, and about half believe he has been withholding them for reasons that could hurt him politically, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

IRELAND-POLITICS/

Irish Prime Minster answers questions in parliament

15 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

15 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-RECOVERY/ (TV)

Informal videoconference of the ministers responsible for European affairs

Ministers for European Affairs meet by video-conference ahead of a July 17-18 summit of their leaders to haggle over the bloc's next long-term budget and economic recovery fund

15 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASUALTIES (PIX)

U.S. coronavirus deaths expected to top 140,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus are expected to reach over 140,000 this week, according to a Reuters tally.

15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

CHINA-FLOODS/LAKE (PIX) (TV)

Flooding pushes one of China's largest freshwater lakes to near capacity

Residents living near Tai Lake in eastern Jiangsu province voice their concerns as water levels near maximum capacity as heavy rains make this year's summer flood season one of the worst in years.

15 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GLOBAL-RACE/MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE (TV)

George Floyd's family prepares civil lawsuit against Minneapolis over killing

The family of George Floyd is expected to announce a civil lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis and police officers over the killing of Floyd.

15 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT