REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-IRAN-TRUMP

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off - source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, with two months left in office, last week asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site, but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a U.S. official said on Monday.

PERU-POLITICS

Crisis-hit Peru names centrist lawmaker as third president in a week

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's Congress on Monday chose legislator Francisco Sagasti as the Andean country's caretaker president, in an attempt to defuse a sharp political crisis after angry protests and the departure of two presidents in the past week.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19

Several U.S. governors, from the coastal states of New Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio, acted on Monday to restrict gatherings and boost face-coverings in confronting a coronavirus surge they warned is out of control.

USA-ELECTION

'More people may die,' Biden says, if Trump goes on blocking pandemic cooperation

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday "more people may die" if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation.

BUSINESS

USA-STOCKS-TESLA

Tesla to join S&P 500, spark epic index fund trade

Tesla Inc is set to join the S&P 500 in December, a major win for Chief Executive Elon Musk that boosted the electric car maker's shares 14% on Monday in anticipation of a $51 billion trade by index funds adjusting their holdings.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-PFIZER

Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states Pfizer Inc has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements.

ENTERTAINMENT

ITALY-DISABILITY-INFLUENCER

Seven-year-old Italian influencer challenges disability stereotypes

ROME (Reuters) - Sirio Persichetti can't speak and can't feed himself but the seven-year-old has taken the social media world by storm with his daily antics, proving that a disability is no barrier to inspiring others.

LEBANON-CRISIS-ART

'Rise from the rubble': Lebanese artist turns blast debris into symbol of hope

BEIRUT (Reuters) - She stands nearly three metres tall with her arm raised, the wind whipping the hair away from her scarred face, and a broken clock at her feet with the hands showing 6.08, the time that a blast ripped through Beirut port on the evening of Aug. 4.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS-MEDVEDEV

Medvedev notches first win at ATP Finals, Djokovic up next

LONDON (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev's ATP Finals debut last year proved to be a chastening experience as he suffered three defeats but on Monday the Russian made his mark with an opening win against 2018 champion Alexander Zverev.

DOPING-USA

U.S. Senate passes anti-doping sports bill

The United States Senate on Monday passed a bill that would allow U.S. justice officials to pursue criminal penalties against anyone involved in doping at an international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ZUMA (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's former president Zuma to appear before commission of inquiry into state corruption

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma is set to appear again before a judicial commission of inquiry into state corruption during his term. Lawyers for Zuma accused the judge on Monday of being biased and said he should recuse himself.

17 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/

Biden turns focus to building White House team as Trump rages on

President-elect Joe Biden will focus on shaping his core White House team on Tuesday while the outgoing president, Donald Trump, presses on with his increasingly tenuous legal fight to reverse his loss in the U.S. election.

17 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS-MERKEL

German Chancellor Merkel holds keynote speech

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a keynote speech and a Q&A session at a business conference in Berlin.

17 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-ECONOMY/SCHOLZ

German finance minister holds keynote speech

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a keynote speech at a conference organized by Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

17 Nov 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX)

EU ministers meet on Brexit trade deal deadline

European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet via videoconference on the mid-November deadline for sealing a new Brexit trade deal.

17 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Lagos panel into protester shootings to hear cross examination of army

A Lagos judicial panel investigating the shooting of peaceful protesters in Lagos will feature a lawyer representing protesters cross-examining the Nigerian Army general who testified that soldiers only fired blanks.

17 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRICS-SUMMIT/

BRICS hold remote annual summit delayed by pandemic

BRICS group of leading emerging market economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa hold a virtual summit.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Irish foreign minister speak at Ireland/US conference

17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TURKEY-CABINET/ERDOGAN

Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting

President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of his cabinet. The agenda is likely to include measures to contain the rise of COVID-19 cases in Turkey, economic developments, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement.

17 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LAWSUIT-PENNSYLVANIA

Court hearing on Trump campaign request to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying Biden victory

A federal judge will hear arguments for a request by the Trump campaign for an injunction preventing Pennsylvania election officials from certifying Democratic challenger Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election.

17 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-JOBS/WOMEN (PIX) (TV)

Changing face of funeral directors amid gender sensitivity in bidding farewell to grandmothers, mothers and daughters

A growing number of South Korean women are training to become morticians, breaking another barrier that kept them from various fields, driven by changing views of gender roles and a rising preference for women's bodies to be handled by women.

18 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EASYJET-RESULTS/

EasyJet full-year results

UK airline EasyJet has already warned that its annual results will show a loss of 845 million pounds. Of more interest to investors is how long its finances can last if a travel recovery continues to be delayed by the latest surge of the virus.

17 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

WORLD-WORK/GOODGUYS

Good guys: How men can be allies to women in corporate America

Where are the "Good Guys" – those men in the workforce who are actively supporting, promoting and championing their female colleagues?

17 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-HOUSING

Canada housing squeeze: Move up buyers 'handcuffed' by hard to sell condos

Eager to move his young family into a house with a backyard, Dale-Paul Jordan listed his Toronto condo for sale last month and prepared to start bidding on detached homes. But the condo didn't sell.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-GDP/

Colombia to release third quarter GDP figures

Colombia will release its third quarter GDP figures, expected to recover after a more than 15% contraction year-on year in the second quarter.

17 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/DEBT

New York Federal Reserve Bank issues Q3 Household Debt and Credit report

Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases Q3 2020 Household Debt and Credit Report.

17 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

17 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic participates in virtual Fed event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives opening remarks and is an interviewer before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Employment" event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

17 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly participates in "racism and the economy" event

SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in question-and-answer session, and gives closing remarks before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Employment" event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

17 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams moderates virtual conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a virtual conversation with Moody Chief Economist Mark Zandi, organized by the Economic Club of New York.

17 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren participates in virtual Fed event

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren gives closing remarks before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Employment" event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

17 Nov 14:50 ET / 19:50 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin participates in virtual Charlotte Chamber of Commerce event

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives economic update before Charlotte Chamber of Commerce virtual event.

17 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CANADA-RENEWABLES/ (PIX)

Climate change winds lift Canadian renewables, buffet oil stocks

Canadian renewable utility stocks have soared this year, hitting record highs and pumping up market capitalizations as investors abandon the country's oil and gas producers.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

AUCTION-SPORTS/ (PIX)

Sotheby's announces major sports memorabilia auction

Sotheby's and Goldin Auctions team up for "A Century of Champions' sports memorabilia auction

17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-IOTA/ (PIX) (TV)

"In the hands of God:" Central America bears brunt of powerful hurricane Iota

Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing soaring into the streets, toppled an electricity pole and flayed palm trees as its eye approached the remote Central American coastal region of Miskito on Tuesday, with villagers saying they feared for their lives during the second giant storm to tear at the region this month - a historic first leaders blamed on climate change.

17 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT