REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION/G20

Biden should seek early G20 meeting, former U.S. officials say

President-elect Joe Biden should push for a summit of the Group of 20 major economies early next year, former senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday, to renew the U.S. commitment to diplomacy and fight the global health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE

Europe COVID death toll tops 300,000 as winter looms and infections surge

More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden says nothing will stop transition as Trump vows new legal action

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, while President Donald Trump pursued lawsuits in several states in a long-shot bid to hold on to power.

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS-REPUBLICANS

U.S. Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

Top Republicans in the U.S. Congress for now are supporting President Donald Trump's attempt to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but some senior aides said Trump must soon produce significant evidence or exit the stage.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK/

China's ByteDance challenges Trump's TikTok divestiture order

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, filed a petition late on Tuesday with a U.S. Appeals Court challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday requiring it to divest TikTok.

APPLE-PRODUCTS/

Apple launches MacBook laptops powered by its own computing chips

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other machines with its first central processor designed in-house for Macs, a move that will tie its computers and iPhones closer together technologically.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-REGIONS

Beaches, mountains, COVID data: Spain's lesser-known regions shine amid pandemic

The popularity of once under-the-radar regions like Asturias on Spain's northwestern coast has boomed as Spaniards factor in their handling of the pandemic alongside newfound priorities including sparse population and abundant natural spaces.

TELEVISION-THE CROWN/

Gillian Anderson recounts her Madame Tussauds moment on set of 'The Crown'

Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown" without any special effects.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/

League approves plan for 16-team playoff field if COVID-19 forces cancellations

NFL owners approved a proposal on Tuesday to expand the playoff field from 14 teams to 16 if clubs are unable to complete the same number of regular-season games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

GOLF-MASTERS/PREVIEW

Forget recent form, Woods expects to contend at Masters

Tiger Woods expects to contend at the Masters this week and for years to come, the defending champion said on Tuesday as he warned not to make too much of his recent mediocre form.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MYANMAR-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Myanmar's military-backed opposition party holds newser on general election results

Myanmar's second biggest party, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), holds a news conference on preliminary results of Sunday's parliamentary election, where Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) has claimed a resounding win. The Election Commission is to announce the full results in a week.

11 Nov 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BORDER

UK lawmakers to quiz logistics officials on post-Brexit border preparedness

UK lawmakers to quiz freight and logistics officials on border preparedness for the end of the year when a transition period expires with the European Union.

11 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

WARCRIMES-KOSOVO/ (PIX) (TV)

Rexhep Selimi, a deputy in the Kosovo parliament appears before a war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

Rexhep Selimi, a deputy in the Kosovo parliament appears before a war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

11 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ABIY (PIX)

Newsmaker on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's vision of uniting his diverse country as he pursued liberal democracy and economic growth has been derailed by the military operation he launched against his most powerful critics.

11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-BRAZIL/5G

U.S. official discusses 5G security with Brazilian government

U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, Keith Krach, meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's national security advisor to discuss excluding China's Huawei Technologies Co excluded from Brazil's 5G market.

11 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-ECONOMY/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan makes speech, seen talking about overhaul among policymakers

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an event at a university and then makes a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament where he is expected to talk about changes made among top economic policymakers.

11 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/OFFICEPARTIES

Party like it is 2020: Office holiday parties go virtual

As the holiday season approaches, so does a workplace classic: The office party. But just like everything else in 2020, it is being turned entirely on its head. Some holiday parties are being cancelled altogether, and some are being reinvented, as bosses and HR managers scramble to figure how to make celebrations work in the age of Covid-19. But one fact is inescapable: Most of them this year will be virtual.

11 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/BOULUD

#AskReuters Twitter chat on the Future of Restaurants with Daniel Boulud

What is the future of dining and restaurants? An #AskReuters conversation with Daniel Boulud

11 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/REFEREES

INTERVIEW-Former PL ref boss Hackett says error-prone officials not good enough

Error-prone Premier League referees are not good enough, VAR technology is not fit for purpose and the game has "lost the plot" over handball, a frustrated former referees chief Keith Hackett has told Reuters.

11 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF-MASTERS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Golf - The Masters - Preview

Players speak to the media and prepare for the Masters at Augusta.

11 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-SHOES (PIX) (TV)

Portugal's shoemakers switch from fancy to comfy to survive pandemic

Weddings were postponed, cocktail parties cancelled and work events replaced by video calls. With social gatherings severely curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been buying far fewer shoes. That has hit Portugal's footwear industry hard, because it specialises in high-end leather shoes - normally reserved for big occasions and formal work settings - and most are exported. Some companies have switched to making more comfortable footwear for use around the house or in the supermarket. A few have added masks and other safety equipment to their production lines.

11 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES

WHO chief scientist, head of vaccine dept take part in social media live event

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist, and Dr Kate O'Brien, Director of WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, take part in a live social media event on COVID-19 vaccines.

11 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT