Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GLOBAL-DEATHS/

Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonizing milestone' of 1 million

The global death toll from COVID-19 rose past 1 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a bleak milestone in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/SHOOTING

Slain S.Korean man tried to defect to N.Korea -Coast Guard

SEOUL (Reuters) - The missing South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean soldiers at sea last week had expressed his willingness to defect to the soldiers, South Korea's Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES/

Northern California wildfires kill three, force evacuation of thousands

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (Reuters) - A northern California wildfire raging in the foothills of the Cascade range has claimed three lives, officials said on Monday, as a separate blaze prompted mass evacuations and spread turmoil to the famed wine-producing regions of Napa and Sonoma counties.

OREGON-SHOOTING/

Multiple deaths in reported Oregon hostage standoff

A suspect was shot dead by police and there were "multiple fatalities" in a reported hostage situation at a home in Salem, Oregon on Monday, but no officers were injured, police reported.

BUSINESS

USA-HUAWEI-TECH-CANADA/

Huawei's Meng back in Canada court as lawyers fight bid to extradite her to U.S.

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a Canadian court on Monday to fight extradition to the United States, with her lawyers arguing she only needed to show supporting evidence to add an allegation of U.S. abuse of process to the case.

NTT-DOCOMO/

Japan's NTT weighs potential $38 bln buyout of wireless unit Docomo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) said it is looking at taking full control of its wireless carrier business in a deal that could be worth around 4 trillion yen ($38 billion) and pave the way for price cuts in the sector.

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-TBL/

Lightning burst out of bubble with Stanley Cup win

The Tampa Bay Lightning left the COVID-19 bubble with the Stanley Cup on Monday after their 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars secured the best-of-seven final 4-2 and brought an end to two months of quarantine.

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-JOHNSTONE-OBIT/

Two-time World Series winner Johnstone dies at 74

Former major league outfielder Jay Johnstone, who was known as both an elite pinch hitter and one of baseball's most famous pranksters of his day, has died at age 74.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-TELECOMS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

FOCUS-Pandemic spurs Africa's mobile telcos to ramp up banking bid

With their revenue under threat as governments cap data prices and customers abandon voice phone services for free messaging apps,Africa's mobile operators have sought to leverage their reach into remote villages and urban shanty towns in a pivot to banking. The global health crisis has been an unexpected catalyst, with some African governments releasing COVID-19 stimulus grants via mobile money platforms and central banks easing regulations, including limits on mobile transactions.

29 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TURKEY-ECONOMY/PROGRAMME

Turkey announces three-year economic forecasts

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will announce Turkey's medium-term economic programme, which details the government's economic targets over the next three years. The programme will prioritise sustainable growth in the short-term and foresees a significant recovery in the current account deficit, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NIGERIA-OIL/

FACTBOX: How Nigeria's oil reform bill compares with previous overhaul efforts

Nigeria's president sent a reform bill 20 years in the making to the National Assembly, which plans to formally introduce it on Tuesday. The bill's much-anticipated measures are notably different than earlier iterations of the reforms in Africa's largest oil exporter. We will highlight some of the key provisions.

29 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before virtual Treasury markets conference

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the virtual 2020 U.S. Treasury Market Conference co-organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

29 Sep 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks to OMFIF virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Machine Learning" before the virtual Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: "The Economics of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning."

29 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida moderates panel at virtual Treasury market conference

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida moderates "Future Considerations for Treasury Markets Resilience" panel before the virtual 2020 U.S. Treasury Market Conference co-organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

29 Sep 11:40 ET / 15:40 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

29 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before virtual Treasury markets conference

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in fireside before virtual Policy Advisory Board at the Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics September Meeting Series.

29 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles participates in panel on financial regulation

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Regulation" panel before virtual event, "Harvard Law School and Program on International Financial Systems: Conversation on Financial Regulation."

29 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles participates in panel on financial stability

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Stability" panel before virtual Financial Stability Webinar held by Center for Financial Policy, University of Maryland.

29 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/OBAMACARE

Barrett vote against Obamacare not guaranteed, despite Democratic claims

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's past comments suggesting she backed challenges to the Obamacare healthcare law do not guarantee that she would cast a decisive vote to invalidate the statute in an upcoming case at the Supreme Court, despite claims to the contrary made by Democrats.

29 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FLYNN

U.S. judge weighs whether to drop criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan will weigh whether or not he sought comply with a Justice Department request to dismiss the criminal charge against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

29 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW YORK-EDUCATION

Lost year: New York parents wrestle with uncertainty as more schools open

Jodi Cook will drop off her son to his Brooklyn school on Tuesday for the first time since March, but even though her 6-year-old will get at least some time interacting face to face with teachers and staff, she fears it will not be enough.

29 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FILM-CHICAGO 7/ (TV)

'Trial of the Chicago 7' resonates 50 years on

Despite being set in the late 1960s, movie "The Trial of the Chicago 7" holds up a mirror to America today as it tackles civil rights, racism, and protests.

29 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TRADITION (TV)

TIMELINE - From Kennedy-Nixon to Trump-Biden: 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden face off on Tuesday in a televised presidential debate, part of a 60-year-old tradition marked by some of the most memorable moments of modern American political history.

29 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LEGAL-FEES

Trump ups spending on lawyers as U.S. election legal battles heat up

President Donald Trump's campaign is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on lawyers to litigate voting by mail, including in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Federal Election Commission (FEC) data showed.

29 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-PROFILES (PIX)

Families buried under layers of Trump immigration policies

A story with a series of vignettes of people who have been most affected by President Donald Trump's overhaul of the U.S. immigration system. Layers upon layers of policy changes have ensnared immigrant families, permanently separating them from their loved ones or leaving them in limbo for years on end.

29 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-DIRECTLISTINGS/ (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Wall Street's IPO enemies ready one-two punch

There have only been two direct listings on the New York Stock Exchange in the last two years. There is about to be two more in a single day.

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/PENNSYLVANIA-EDUCATION (PIX)

INSIGHT-Unequal education: Pandemic widens race, class gaps in U.S. schools

A look at how the pandemic is widening inequities in U.S. schooling, told through neighboring Pennsylvania districts. In the high-poverty district of York City, students learn remotely, often without the technology they need. In York Suburban, the district employs a hybrid model of in-person and at-home schooling, with rich technology and parents who can work from home to help students.

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate

World leaders to take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.

29 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Trump's taxes, 2020 election

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest survey of American public opinion, including a measurement of the public's response to a recent news report that Trump paid little to no income taxes for many years.

29 Sep 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WILDFIRES/INMATES (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Meet the Oregon inmates finding redemption in firefighting

In the flames, they are finding redemption. The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. Banding together, they form lines in the forest and trudge up the steep ashen slopes of the Cascade Mountains, hunting embers that could reignite flames.

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

Human rights experts to present report on Yemen

The U.N.'s Group of Eminent Experts who have been investigating human rights violations in Yemen, since Sept 2014 presents the long form of their report, already issued on Sept 9, to the Human rights Council. The report said weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides are fuelling the six-year-old conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition air strikes and Houthi shelling. Panel chair Kamel Jendoubi and members Melissa Parke and Ardi Imseis.

29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

LEBANON-CRISIS/HEZBOLLAH (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader delivers televised address

The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah delivers a televised address after Lebanon's political forces failed to agree a government to lift the nation from financial crisis under a French plan.

29 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel holds news conference after discussing coronavirus with state premiers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder speak to reporters after Merkel holds a video-conference with the premiers of the federal states as infections rise. Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher will also be present.

29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT