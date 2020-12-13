REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement on Sunday, after a week of tension and deadlock that left a tumultuous 'no deal' exit for Britain from the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 looking more likely than not.

CLIMATE-CHANGE-UN-SUMMIT U.N. chief urges leaders of every country to declare 'climate emergency'

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters)- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on every country to declare a "climate emergency" on Saturday, as world leaders marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord made mostly incremental pledges relative to the scale of the crisis.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-DISTRIBUTION Historic U.S. COVID vaccine campaign launches with convoy of trucks

(Reuters)- Tractor trailers loaded with suitcase-sized containers of COVID-19 vaccine will leave Pfizer Inc's manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday morning - launching the largest and most complex vaccine distribution project in the United States, where the virus is raging.

USA-ELECTION-PROTESTS Pro-Trump protests decry president's election loss, opposing groups clash in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters)- Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times as police broke up sporadic clashes after dark.

BUSINESS

ALEXION-PHARMS-M-A-ASTRAZENECA AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology

FRANKFURT (Reuters)- Britain's AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in its largest ever deal, diversifying away from its fast-growing cancer business in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.

ARCADIA-DEBENHAMS-AUTHENTIC-BRANDS Authentic Brands plotting double takeover of Debenhams, Arcadia - Telegraph

(Reuters)- Authentic Brands is plotting a double takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and Topshop-owner Arcadia Group, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CHARLEY-PRIDE Country singer Charley Pride dead from coronavirus at 86

(Reuters)- African-American country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1 country hits included "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)" and "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'" died on Saturday at age 86 of complications from COVID-19, according to his website.

PEOPLE-SHIA-LABEOUF Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

LOS ANGELES (Reuters)- British musician FKA twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND

Chelsea lose at Everton as Manchester derby ends in stalemate

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters)- Chelsea's 17-match unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Everton, while the Manchester derby between United and City ended goalless in the Premier League on Saturday.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight titles, eyes Fury next

LONDON (Reuters)- World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua produced a devastating finish to knock out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV) Latest developments in Ethiopia's war in Tigray Humanitarian agencies are struggling to get aid into Ethiopia's Tigray region, where some 600,000 people were depending on food handouts before fighting erupted last month. The government has ordered businesses to re-open and officials to return to work. 13 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV) Merkel, German state leaders to discuss tougher measures against COVID Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states to discuss imposing tougher measures to halt a rise in new coronavirus infections. 13 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT