REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-VACCINE

Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination in 'first major step' to halt pandemic

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan launched its COVID-19 inoculation drive on Wednesday, administering the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine to Tokyo hospital workers, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attempts to beat the odds and host the Olympics this summer.

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar coup opponents gather for big protest to counter military claims

Opponents of Myanmar's military coup gathered on Wednesday for what they hope will be a major show of opposition to the army's assertion of public support for overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, despite its promise of new elections.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER

Texas deep freeze leaves millions without power, 21 dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (Reuters) - A historic winter storm has killed at least 21 people, left millions of Texans without power and spun killer tornadoes into the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday.

USA-BIDEN

With Trump's impeachment trial over, Biden pushes his agenda in televised town hall

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed optimism on Tuesday that most U.S. schools would be open by late spring and vowed to continue accelerating the country's COVID-19 vaccination program, as he sought to elevate his agenda now the drama of Donald Trump's impeachment trial is over.

BUSINESS

TIKTOK-IPO

ByteDance not in preliminary talks to list TikTok on NYSE: source

ByteDance is not in preliminary discussions about listing video app TikTok on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a person familiar with the matter said, following a Chinese media report that talks were underway.

CRYPTO-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-RECORD

Bitcoin tops $50,000 as it wins more mainstream acceptance

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose above $50,000 on Tuesday for the first time, adding steam to a rally fuelled by signs that the world's biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ITALY-ANNIVERSARY

A year of living with COVID - an Italian family's photo album

ROME (Reuters) - A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GERMANY-TOURISM

Ahoy, matey! Houseboats in high demand as Germans book holidays close to home

BERLIN (Reuters) - As arctic temperature froze rivers and lakes in northern Germany, workers at houseboat charter companies were already gearing up for what they expect to be a busy summer season.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-BARTY

No Ash Wednesday celebration as Barty bid ends in quarters

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty's dream of become the first homegrown Australian Open champion since 1978 was shattered on Wednesday after an extraordinary 1-6 6-3 6-2 quarter-final loss to Karolina Muchova.

OLYMPICS-2022-CANADA

Olympics: Calls grow to relocate 2022 Beijing Winter Games

With the Beijing Winter Games less than a year away, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) are looking closely at human rights abuses in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday as calls to move the 2022 Games continue to grow.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-OIL (PIX)

Texas could face weeks of depressed oil production due to the cold

Texas's deep freeze will wreck havoc on oil-and-gas production for several days if not weeks, according to industry experts, as companies deal with frozen equipment and lack of availability of natural gas or other liquids to run operations.

17 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BENTLEY-BRITAIN/

Interview with Bentley boss

Interview with the boss of luxury carmaker Bentley as the COVID-19 pandemic, semi-conductor shortage and the Brexit trade deal affect the sector.

17 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin is panelist at virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in panel before virtual Maryland Chamber of Commerce State of the State event.

17 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren participates in moderated question-and-answer session before "Fiscal, Monetary, and Economic Challenges of the Post-Pandemic Economy" webinar hosted by the Concord Coalition and University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce Law School

17 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/MINUTES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 26-27, 2021.

17 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan discusses national and global economic issues

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated conversation on national and global economic issues before virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

17 Feb 18:05 ET / 23:05 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italy's Draghi to lay out plans in parliament, faces confidence vote

Newly installed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will lay out the policy agenda of his unity government in the upper house of parliament -- his first speech since being sworn in at the weekend. The Senate will hold a confidence vote later in the day, with Draghi likely to win one of the largest majorities in modern times.

17 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/CASINO-IMPLOSION (PIX) (TV)

Month after namesake departs White House, former Trump Plaza to be imploded

Just after former U.S. President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol, Atlantic City officials invited the public to watch the implosion of his former casino, now a blighted oceanfront building.

17 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-BIODEFENCE (PIX)

EU Commission head von der Leyen holds news conference on plans to tackle COVID-19 variants

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and Industry commissioner Thierry Breton give a press conference on the EU's biodefence preparedness program meant to increase the bloc's capabilities to identify variants of the new coronavirus.

17 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

CORONAVIRUS-HEALTH/UN-WAR (TV)

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab chairs U.N. Security Council meeting on COVID-19 and conflict

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab chairs U.N. Security Council meeting on COVID-19 and conflict. Other ministers expected to participate.

17 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-RETAIL

Danish supermarket will help corona shut shops with marketing

A Danish supermarket chain will help corona shut shops with marketing when Denmark eventually opens open again.

17 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS (PIX) (TV)

NASA rover Perseverance hurtles toward landing attempt on Mars

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, the most sophisticated robotic astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, neared the end of its seven-month, 292-million-mile journey on Wednesday, hours away from a daredevil landing attempt at an ancient lake bed on the Red Planet

17 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

RELIGION

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-RELIGION (PIX)

U.S. faithful mark Ash Wednesday from a distance, celebrate Purim with drive-through carnivals

Kimberly Hendricks will usher in the somber Christian period of Lent on Ash Wednesday from the parking lot of her Sacramento church instead of its sanctuary thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.

17 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT