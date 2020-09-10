REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION-CYBER-BIDEN-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Russian state hackers suspected in targeting Biden campaign firm – sources

Microsoft Corp recently alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's main election campaign advisory firms that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to three people briefed on the matter.

MALAYSIA-POLITICS-1MDB-GOLDMAN

Ex-Goldman banker seeks review of 1MDB charges in Malaysia

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has asked Malaysian prosecutors to review criminal charges against him for allegedly abetting the sale of $6.5 billion in bonds tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), his lawyer said on Thursday.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-BOOK

Trump said he knew virus was deadly but still played down crisis: Woodward book

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged to a journalist early in the coronavirus pandemic that he played down the danger of the health crisis despite having evidence to the contrary, according to a new book.

USA-HOMELAND-SUPREMACISTS

A Trump security chief acknowledges role of white supremacist extremists in U.S. urban violence

President Donald Trump's acting homeland security chief on Wednesday acknowledged that white supremacist extremists played a role in this year's urban violence in the United States, a revision of the administration's public descriptions of the political motivations of violent protesters.

BUSINESS

JC PENNEY-SALE/BANKRUPTCY

J.C. Penney reaches tentative rescue deal, averting liquidation

J.C. Penney Co Inc reached a tentative deal with landlords and lenders valued at $1.75 billion to rescue the beleaguered department store chain from bankruptcy proceedings, averting a liquidation that would have threatened roughly 70,000 jobs and represented one of the most significant business collapses following the coronavirus pandemic, a company lawyer said.

SPACE-EXPLORATION-BOEING-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Boeing to face independent ethics probe over lunar lander bid - document

Boeing Co is submitting to an independent review of its compliance and ethics practices, according to an agreement struck with NASA and the U.S. Air Force and seen by Reuters, part of widening fallout from its behavior in bidding to supply lunar landing vehicles.

ENTERTAINMENT

DISNEY-MULAN

Disney 'very pleased' with 'Mulan' debut ahead of China opening

Walt Disney Co is "very pleased" with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action movie epic "Mulan," Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.

PEOPLE-KEVIN SPACEY

Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980s

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by actor Anthony Rapp and a second, unnamed person when both plaintiffs were about 14.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-SERENA

Serena survives Pironkova test to reach U.S. Open semis

Serena Williams was forced to dig deep to secure a 4-6 6-3 6-2 U.S. Open quarter-final victory over unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday, keeping alive her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

MOTOR-F1-RACINGPOINT

Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, he and the team announced on Wednesday, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel set to replace him.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Philippine central bank governor holds regular online news conference

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno holds regular online news conference.

10 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SLOVAKIA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

Slovakia-Industrial output

10 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/RATES

Malaysia central bank announces rate decision

Malaysia's central bank will announce its decision on key interest rates, with a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters expecting a cut. Malaysia's interest rates are at 1.75%, already a historic low.

10 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI/TECH (TV)

Huawei holds developer conference amidst mounting U.S. restrictions

Chinese tech giant Huawei hosts the Huawei developer conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province at a time when the company faces growing pressure from restrictions launched by the U.S. government to limit its access to commercially available chips. Speakers at the conference include Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business group.

10 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH -CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY-POVERTY (PIX)

Fear and poverty in Turkey as pandemic hits Erdogan's base

Turks like Huseyin Goksoy, a tailor who was so stressed about going hungry during the worst of the pandemic that he was briefly bedridden with a hernia, are more worried than ever about their future as the country strains to curb poverty. Though the lockdown ended in June, about four million Turks still rely on state aid to get by, while even more informal workers missed out on most of the financial support.

10 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/MARKETS-FIRE

How California's wildfires could spark a financial crisis

Could wildfires burning across the U.S. West actually cascade into a financial crisis? Here's how a landmark report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission says climate change poses systemic financial market risks.

10 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/ (PIX)

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak to business group

Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, will speak via videoconference to a business audience the day after the central bank posts its September rate decision.

10 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 30-year bonds

Treasury Dept. sells 30-year bonds.

10 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

10 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE

Marseille's intensive care wards fill up again as coronavirus bounces back in France

Intensive care doctors in Marseille, the Mediterranean port city at the epicentre of a resurgence of the coronavirus in France, have reactivated a COVID-19 crisis cell as their wards once again reach saturation point.

10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO regular press conference on coronavirus pandemic

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other senior WHO officials give regular press conference on developments in the coronavirus pandemic

10 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-NEWS CONFERENCE (PIX) (TV)

Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon, to hold news conference

Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon hold news conference on the coronavirus situation in Spain.

10 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

10 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALI-SECURITY/

Mali junta holds talks on plan for post-coup transition

Mali's junta meets with representatives of political parties and civil society groups to discuss plans for forming a transitional government. West African leaders have given the officers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita until Sept. 15 to name an interim president and prime minister.

10 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/WHO-COUNCIL

WHO high-level event on access to COVID drugs, vaccines w/ Von der Leyen, Ramaphosa

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) joined by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, South African Pres Cyril Rampahosa and Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg for high-level event press conf on access to COVID-19 tools Accelerator - diagnostics, drugs and vaccines - launch of the Accelerator Facilitation Council. Live streamed for first 30 mins.

10 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/CHILDREN (PIX) (TV)

A migrant mother watched her young son walk to a U.S. port of entry on the Mexican border. Then he disappeared.

Elida, a Guatemalan migrant living in Juarez, sent her disabled son across the bridge into the U.S. last week, after six months of fearing for his safety and life. He promptly disappeared. After a frantic search by lawyers, it was discovered he had been deported alone to Guatemala, where the government issued a public notice searching for his parents.

10 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BELGIUM-REMAINS/HEART (PIX) (TV)

Belgian town uncovers heart of its first mayor hidden in fountain for almost 140 years

Belgian town uncovers heart of its first mayor hidden in fountain for almost 140 years; Workers made an unusual discovery while renovating a fountain in the Belgian town of Verviers: a small zinc casket containing the heart of its first mayor Pierre David.

10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Trump's comments about the military

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its measurement of the American public's reaction to reports that Trump called U.S. soldiers "losers" and "suckers."

10 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IMF

IMF spokesman gives update on global economic response to coronavirus

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice holds regular briefing, with updates expected on the global economic outlook, and events in Argentina and Lebanon.

10 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GERMANY-POLAND/POLITICS (PIX) (TV)

Merkel discusses 30th anniversary of German reunification

Chancellor Angela Merkel and former EU Council President Donald Tusk discuss the 30th anniversary of Germany's reunification at an event of Berlin-based Konrad Adenauer foundation.

10 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

JAPAN-POLITICS/COMPANIES (PIX)

Reuters Corporate Survey for Sept

A monthly poll of about 500 medium and large companies, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, asks about the ruling LDP leadership race to pick the successor to outgoing premier Shinzo Abe.

11 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT