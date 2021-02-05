REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

U.N. Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi, Biden tells generals to go

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and stressed the need to uphold democracy, but stopped short of condemning this week's coup.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-PFIZER

Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany's BioNTech, the company told Reuters on Friday.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats to testify at his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate next week, dismissing their invitation as a "public relations stunt."

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Senate Democrats push ahead on road to new COVID-19 relief

The U.S. Senate, in the throes of a marathon debate over the shape of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to exclude upper-income Americans from a new round of direct payments to help stimulate the economy.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY

U.S. employment growth likely rebounded; more government money still needed

U.S. job growth likely rebounded in January as authorities began easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses with the ebbing pace of infections, which could offer the strongest signal yet that the worst of the labor market turmoil was behind after the economy shed jobs in December.

RETAIL-TRADING

GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny

Shares of GameStop Corp and others favored recently by retail investors fell further on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she needed to "understand deeply" the trading frenzy that has gripped Wall Street.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-SAG/NOMINATIONS

Spike Lee back in Hollywood awards race with SAG nominations

Director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods" roared back into the Hollywood awards race on Thursday when it was nominated for the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, while presumed Oscar contender "Mank" got just one nod.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME-SHOW

The Weeknd promises to keep it 'PG' in Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd, who is known for pushing the limits of creativity in his performances, said on Thursday his Super Bowl halftime gig will continue to follow a story he's been telling but in a more family-friendly way.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPCUP

Djokovic keeps Serbia alive as Spain reach ATP Cup semis

Novak Djokovic rallied to overhaul Alexander Zverev 6-7(3) 6-2 7-5 in a high quality ATP Cup clash and help defending champions Serbia level their knockout tie against Germany after Spain qualified for the semi-finals in Melbourne on Friday.

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's sexist remarks

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday the Olympic Games were facing a "major issue" after the head of the organising committee made sexist remarks and as criticism of his comments showed no sign of abating.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-EUROPE (PIX)

INSIGHT-Countdown to 'catastrophe:' Inside Europe's fight for COVID shots

In a meeting last week in the Europa building in Brussels, home of the European Union's political leadership, diplomats for the 27 member states were desperate.

5 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-TB

South Africa unveils TB prevalence survey as COVID-19 disrupts health services

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize releases findings from the country's first national tuberculosis prevalence survey - carried out between 2017 and 2019 - as government battles a second wave of COVID-19 infections that has severely disrupted health services, including TB testing and diagnostics.

5 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-CORRUPTION (PIX)

South African investigators publish final report into COVID-19 corruption

South Africa's Special Investigating Unit will on Friday publish its final report after probing allegations of corruption in the government's coronavirus spending.

5 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CORONAVIRUS-HEALTH/SAFRICA-VACCINES

South African health minister briefs lawmakers on vaccine rollout

South Africa's health minister, Zweli Mkhize, briefs parliament on government's rollout strategy for COVID-19 vaccines after the first batch of 1 million shots arrived earlier in the week from India.

5 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UNICEF (TV)

Interview with UNICEF on COVAX logistics, supply challenges

Weeks ahead of the roll-out of the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme, the U.N. agency overseeing the massive operation talks through the challenges ahead.

5 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-EU/LAVROV-BORREL (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Lavrov meets EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Moscow. A news conference planned after talks.

5 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Macron, Merkel hold joint news conference after virtual meeting

News conference following a virtual meeting of the Franco-German Defence and Security Council, led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

5 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-ART (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

Nigerian artist Olufela Omomkeko has set up an exhibition in Lagos that he hopes will encourage people to obey safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the need for lockdowns. His pieces are made from fresh peppers that will wither during the exhibition, which Keko says acts as a reminder of what farmers and traders selling perishable goods went through during lockdowns last year.

5 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TELEVISION-SNOOPY/ (TV)

The Peanuts gang returns with 'The Snoopy Series' on Apple TV+

The popular Peanuts cartoon characters return in a new show on the Apple TV+ streaming service called "The Snoopy Series"

5 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

PEOPLE-NYGARD/

Judge gives bail decision for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard

A judge in Winnipeg is scheduled to give her decision on whether Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard can be released from jail on bail. Canadian police arrested Nygard on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty. Nygard faces charges in the U.S. of sex trafficking and racketeering.

5 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-KBR/SFO

UK Supreme Court to rule on SFO tussle with KBR over overseas documents

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will hear on Friday whether it has won a Supreme Court battle against KBR Inc, a U.S. engineering to construction company it is investigating for suspected bribery and corruption offences, over whether a suspect can be compelled to hand over documents held overseas.

5 Feb 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MASKS (PIX) (TV)

A start-up's pandemic gamble: Americans will pay more for "Made in USA" face masks

Dan Izhaky is betting over $4 million that the pandemic will change what Americans will pay for high-quality face masks. When COVID-19 hit, the U.S. discovered many items needed in the crisis were made overseas, mainly in Asia. Some U.S. companies pivoted to meet the need. Liquor companies started making hand sanitizer and plastics firms shifted to face shields. But one item that remains in stubbornly short supply is N95 facemasks, which provide the highest level of protection and are closely regulated by the U.S. government. Izhaky, a former New York stockbroker, heads a startup poised to open a new N95 mask factory, possibly within weeks, on the outskirts of Los Angeles with capacity to make 1 million masks a day. But he's making a big gamble. The masks he will produce will cost at least a third more than Chinese imports.

5 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ECB-POLICY/

ECB's Rehn, Wunsch, Rohde and Holzmann speak at conference

European Central Bank policymakers Olli Rehn, Pierre Wunsch, Lars Rohde and Robert Holzmann take part in an online panel discussion hosted by Britain's Warwick University.

5 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT