REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service.

France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he respected Muslims who were shocked by cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad but that was no excuse for violence, as his officials ramped up security after a knife attack in a French church that killed three people this week.

Trump launches final, two-day frenzy of campaigning in bid for surprise win

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday launches his final, two-day sprint of campaigning across the battleground states of the 2020 election in a dramatic bid to defy the polls and win a come-from-behind victory over Democrat Joe Biden.

Get-out-vote rally participants in North Carolina say police pepper-sprayed them

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Peaceful participants at a rally in a small North Carolina city to turn out the vote ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election were pepper-sprayed by law enforcement officials on Saturday, according to videos broadcast online and witnesses.

Amazon drops French Black Friday ad campaign as lockdown starts

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon is withdrawing advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in France, after the government said the campaign was unfair to small shops at time when a coronavirus lockdown has forced them to close.

Ford sells struggling Brazil factory

BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co F.N said on Saturday it had closed the sale of one of its factories in Brazil to civil construction and logistics firm Construtora Sao Jose and asset manager FRAM Capital, without disclosing the price.

Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90.

Tokyo film festival taps 'power of the arts' to give courage amid pandemic

The Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off on Saturday with live screenings and a host of coronavirus prevention measures to ensure the show could go on.

Trump signs U.S. reform bill into law after Nassar abuse scandal

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a bill designed to give Olympic athletes greater protection and more input into decision making in the wake of the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse scandal.

ATP Finals continue plans for closed-door event in London

(Reuters) - The ATP Finals, the flagship event on the men's tennis Tour, will continue preparations to be held without spectators in London this month, organisers said, following the announcement of a month-long lockdown in England starting next week.

In George Floyd's hometown, a season of protest ends at the polls

This summer's simmering anger and demands for justice that George Floyd's death ignited have transformed into huge voter turnout for Black Americans in some parts of the country - and especially in Houston's Third Ward, where Floyd grew up.

Key legal battles shape upcoming U.S. presidential election

A federal judge in Texas will hold a hearing on Monday on whether Houston officials illegally allowed drive-through voting and must toss more than 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area.

Ivorians await results of presidential election

Ivorians wait for the results of the presidential election with President Alassane Ouattara's main rivals expected to deliver a joint response to Saturday's vote.

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

How the U.S. fared with coronavirus in October

