REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN
Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service.
FRANCE-SECURITY-NICE
France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he respected Muslims who were shocked by cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad but that was no excuse for violence, as his officials ramped up security after a knife attack in a French church that killed three people this week.
U.S.
USA-ELECTION
Trump launches final, two-day frenzy of campaigning in bid for surprise win
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday launches his final, two-day sprint of campaigning across the battleground states of the 2020 election in a dramatic bid to defy the polls and win a come-from-behind victory over Democrat Joe Biden.
USA-ELECTION-NORTH-CAROLINA
Get-out-vote rally participants in North Carolina say police pepper-sprayed them
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Peaceful participants at a rally in a small North Carolina city to turn out the vote ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election were pepper-sprayed by law enforcement officials on Saturday, according to videos broadcast online and witnesses.
BUSINESS
FRANCE-AMAZON
Amazon drops French Black Friday ad campaign as lockdown starts
PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon is withdrawing advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in France, after the government said the campaign was unfair to small shops at time when a coronavirus lockdown has forced them to close.
FORD-BRAZIL
Ford sells struggling Brazil factory
BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co F.N said on Saturday it had closed the sale of one of its factories in Brazil to civil construction and logistics firm Construtora Sao Jose and asset manager FRAM Capital, without disclosing the price.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-CONNERY
Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90
Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90.
FILMFESTIVAL-TOKYO
Tokyo film festival taps 'power of the arts' to give courage amid pandemic
The Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off on Saturday with live screenings and a host of coronavirus prevention measures to ensure the show could go on.
SPORTS
OLYMPICS-USOPC-REFORMS
Trump signs U.S. reform bill into law after Nassar abuse scandal
(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a bill designed to give Olympic athletes greater protection and more input into decision making in the wake of the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse scandal.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-TENNIS
ATP Finals continue plans for closed-door event in London
(Reuters) - The ATP Finals, the flagship event on the men's tennis Tour, will continue preparations to be held without spectators in London this month, organisers said, following the announcement of a month-long lockdown in England starting next week.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-ELECTION/HOUSTON (PIX)
In George Floyd's hometown, a season of protest ends at the polls
This summer's simmering anger and demands for justice that George Floyd's death ignited have transformed into huge voter turnout for Black Americans in some parts of the country - and especially in Houston's Third Ward, where Floyd grew up.
1 Nov 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/LITIGATION-WINS
Key legal battles shape upcoming U.S. presidential election
A federal judge in Texas will hold a hearing on Monday on whether Houston officials illegally allowed drive-through voting and must toss more than 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area.
1 Nov 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Ivorians await results of presidential election
Ivorians wait for the results of the presidential election with President Alassane Ouattara's main rivals expected to deliver a joint response to Saturday's vote.
USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL
Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll
Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
1 Nov 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-OCTOBER (PIX)
How the U.S. fared with coronavirus in October
1 Nov 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT