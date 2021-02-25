REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 A.M. GMT/2 P.M. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 A.M. GMT/2 P.M. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar students, doctors plan more protests against coup

Students and doctors in Myanmar plan to hold new protests on Thursday against military rule, as the United States expressed concern about Malaysia's deportation of about 1,100 Myanmar nationals back to the strife-torn nation.

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/

Australian media reforms pass parliament after last-ditch changes

CANBERRA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Australian parliament on Thursday passed a new law designed to force Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for content used on their platforms in reforms that could be replicated in other countries

U.S.

USA-FED/

Fed to keep policy easy, stay patient as U.S. economy revives

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Amid market expectations the Fed may be forced to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected, top U.S. central bankers delivered a simple message to investors fixated on rising U.S. bond yields and price risks: Do not expect any changes until the economy is clearly improving.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN/SUPPLY CHAINS

Biden to press for $37 bln to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would seek $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States as a shortfall of semiconductors has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production.

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CAPEX

Australia Q4 business investment surprisingly jumps

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian business investment rose by a larger-than-expected 3% with spending in new buildings and equipment surprisingly picking up in a positive sign for the country's economy.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-GREEN PASS

New normal? 'Green Pass' opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis

TEL AVIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against COVID-19

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo 2020 organisers warn against big gatherings during torch relay

TOKYO, (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee said on Thursday they could suspend the upcoming torch relay should big gatherings raise coronavirus infection risks, asking spectators to support by clapping.

SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-WOL/REPORT

Mourinho happy to see Alli return to best form

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he was delighted to see midfielder Dele Alli rediscover his best form following his impressive display in their 4-0 win over Austrian club Wolfsberg in the Europa League.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-POLICE/ (PIX)

Kenyan court to rule on police culpability in death of British aristocrat

A Mombasa court on Thursday is set to rule on the culpability of four Kenyan police officers in the death of Alexander Monson, a British aristocrat who died in 2012 of head injuries while in police detention. The high-profile case has become a litmus test of accountability for Kenya's security services.

25 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

25 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic or not, the Golden Globes show must go on

The Golden Globes kicks off a pandemic-era Hollywood awards season on Sunday after a year that upended the entertainment industry and saw celebrities on red carpets replaced with webcams on sofas.

25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FILM-BILLIE HOLIDAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Billie Holiday's career reexamined in new movie starring Andra Day

Billie Holiday's civil rights activism is put under the spotlight in new film, which hopes to rewrite her history.

25 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AB INBEV-RESULTS/

Anheuser Busch InBev 2020 results

The world's largest beer maker is expected to release a mixed set of results, with strength in the United States and Brazil offset by weakness in Europe, China, South Korea and South Africa due to coronavirus restrictions and stimulus efforts

25 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ASTONMARTIN-RESULTS/

Aston Martin's 2020 results

British carmaker Aston Martin posts results for 2020, when it changed CEO and brought in a billionaire investor to turn around its ailing performance.

25 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CDPQ-RESULTS/

Canada's second-largest pension fund reports financial results for 2020

Canada's second-largest pension fund, Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec, reports financial results for 2020.

25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/KUWAIT

Kuwait sovereign wealth fund comments on post-Brexit London

Kuwait sovereign wealth fund comments on post-Brexit London in interview with Reuters

25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT\

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VECTOR-IMMUNITY (PIX)

Astra, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become yearly routine

Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight against variants.

25 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/CONFERENCES-MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley chief financial officer speaks at virtual investor conference

Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan will speak at the virtual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum.

25 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before virtual Top Producer Summit hosted by Farm Journal Media

25 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

IMF-ECONOMY/

IMF spokesman briefs reporters on major economic issues

International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice briefs reporters on global economic developments.

25 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on "Stress Tests"

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on "Stress Tests" before remote Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 2021 Banking Outlook Conference.

25 Feb 11:10 ET / 16:10 GMT

TWITTER-INVESTOR/

Twitter holds investor day

Social media company Twitter holds a virtual investor day with speakers including CEO Jack Dorsey and CFO Ned Segal.

25 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives an economic update before virtual Greater Naples Chamber event.

25 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in virtual conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in a virtual conversation organized by One Hundred Black Men of New York.

25 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

AIRBNB-RESULTS/

Q4 2020 Airbnb Inc Earnings Release

U.S. home firm Airbnb is expected to report lower fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by a decreasing in bookings due to the coronavirus crisis. Analysts expect Airbnb to rebound faster than some of the large hotel chains including Marriott and Hilton, due to the firm's heavy reliance on leisure travelers. Investors will look for Airbnb's comments in full-year financial outlook.

25 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GREECE-ABUSE/PARLIAMENT

Greek party leaders discuss abuse revelations in arts in parliament debate

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and opposition leaders discuss revelations of abuse in arts and sports in parliament. The issue has come to the fore after Greek police on Saturday detained a prominent theatre director on charges of rape, the latest twist in the unfolding "MeToo" saga shaking the country's arts establishment.

25 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS

U.S. Republicans seek unity against Biden policies as Trump returns to spotlight

After weeks of infighting about Donald Trump's future with the Republican Party, GOP leaders in the U.S. Congress face an opportunity in the coming days to unify around a common enemy: President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Feature on Navalny's time in Germany

In Germany's Black Forest, Putin critic Navalny gathered strength and resolve

25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-ELECTION/SYRIAN-CANDIDATE (PIX)

Syrian refugee sets sights on seat in German parliament

Interview with Syrian migrant Tareq Alaows, who arrived in Germany in 2015 and is running for the Greens in the western state of NRW in September's federal election.

25 Feb 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

EU-SUMMIT/MERKEL (TV)

German Chancellor Merkel holds press conference after virtual EU summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to reporters "from 1800 GMT" after her video conference with European union leaders.

25 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-UN/ (TV)

New U.S. ambassador to United Nations due to speak with reporters

New U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is due to speak with reporters after presenting her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

25 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

BRITAIN-ENVIRONMENT/ZERO-WASTE (PIX) (TV)

Beyond recycling: businesses look to fulfil demand for zero waste lifestyles

Beyond recycling: London businesses look to fulfil demand for zero waste lifestyles.

25 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-CEOS (TV)

EU health and industry chiefs debate COVID-19 vaccines with pharma CEOs

European lawmakers debate how to increase capacity and improve delivery of COVID-19 vaccines with CEOs of Astrazeneca, Moderna, Curevac, Novavax and representatives from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi and EU Commissioners Thierry Breton and Stella Kyriakides.

25 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks following coronavirus science council meeting

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks on lifting of some restrictions following coronavirus science council meeting. The government have said the coronavirus related restrictions will be lifted region by region according to infection rate. Turkey imposed weekday curfews and weekend lockdowns since December bringing down its record high COVID-19 infection numbers.

25 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-INSECURITY (PIX) \

Poorer Texans already had trouble paying energy bills - then came the storm

Cleopatra Mancha had already lost her job in the pandemic. Then came the Texas winter storm last week that busted pipes in her home.

25 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-WEATHER/BLACKOUT-HEARING (PIX)

Texas lawmakers kick off investigation into deadly blackouts

Texas state legislators begin hearings on what caused the deadly blackouts that killed dozens and left up to 4.3 million people without power or heat during extreme cold weather. Five directors of the state's electric grid operator resigned ahead of the hearing.

25 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT