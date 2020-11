Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

AUSTRIA-ATTACK/

Gunmen kill two in 'terror attack' in Vienna, manhunt launched

Gunmen attacked six locations in central Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and injuring at least 14 in what Austria called a "repulsive terror attack" while hunting one or more assailants on the loose.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

U.N. says Nagorno-Karabakh attacks could be war crimes

Artillery strikes on civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could amount to war crimes, the U.N. human rights chief said on Monday, reiterating a call for Azerbaijan and Armenia to halt attacks on towns, schools and hospitals in the mountain enclave.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

In final pre-election push, Biden and Trump gird for possible court battle

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden made a last-ditch push for votes in battleground states on Monday as their campaigns prepared for post-election disputes that could prolong a divisive presidential election.

USA-ELECTION/TEXAS-VOTING

Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots

A federal judge in Texas denied on Monday a bid by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.

BUSINESS

TWITTER-CEO/

Twitter board expresses confidence in CEO Dorsey

The board of Twitter Inc expressed support for Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Monday and said it had confidence in the social media company's "current structure".

PAYPAL-RESULTS/

PayPal tops estimates amid surge in online shopping but outlook disappoints

PayPal Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, boosted by a surge in digital payments as COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide drove more businesses online, but it forecast current-quarter profit below expectations.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP-HOLLYWOOD

Johnny Depp down but not entirely out after losing 'wife beater' case

Johnny Depp's loss in a libel battle in London may be the final straw in a diminishing career as a major movie star but much of the damage had already been done, Hollywood observers said on Monday.

PEOPLE-NICKCAVE/

Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life, work and loss

Fans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life and nearly five-decade artistic career, including the tragic loss of his son in an accident five years ago.

SPORTS

USA-COURT/NFL

U.S. Supreme Court rejects NFL, DirecTV appeal in TV package suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by the National Football League and AT&T Inc's DirecTV unit to avoid a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit that accuses them of overcharging for a popular satellite television package.

TENNIS-PARIS/

Coric and Cilic pass opening-round tests in Paris

Croatia's Borna Coric produced a solid serving display to beat Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6(5) 6-1 in the opening round of the Paris Masters on Monday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/RATES

Malaysia's c.bank to announce decision on key interest rate

Malaysia's central bank will announce its decision on whether to cut or hold its overnight policy rate.

3 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/COMPANIES-TRUMP (PIX)

FACTBOX-A second Trump term could mean even fewer regulations, more trade wars and high TV ratings

If U.S. President Donald Trump secures a second term in the White House, look for an auto emissions battle with California, a bid to downsize Big Tech and more strong audience ratings for cable news. Here is how a re-election of President Trump could impact six key industries. For a FACTBOX on how these sectors might change if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the election, click.

3 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/COMPANIES-BIDEN (PIX)

FACTBOX-A Biden presidency could bring better gas mileage, cheaper drugs, less doom scrolling

If former Vice President Joe Biden wins the race for the U.S. president, his promises to change Corporate America range from stricter regulation on auto emissions to slashing prices for prescription medicine. Here are six key sectors that would see change under a Joe Biden Administration. For a story on how these sectors might change under if President Donald Trump wins the election and a second term in office, click.

3 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

3 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EGYPT-NETFLIX/ (PIX) (TV)

Netflix to debut its first Egyptian original series 'Paranormal'

Netflix will on Thursday debut its first Egyptian television series "Paranormal," a major step in the streaming service's Middle Easter strategy centred on a doctor whose lifelong scientific convictions are suddenly called into question.

3 Nov 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

TURKEY-LEONE/

Turkish foreign minister hosts Sierra Leone counterpart, holds news conference

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets his Sierra Leone counterpart Nabeela Tunis and they hold a joint news conference.

3 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CORONAVIRUS (PIX)

As Americans head to the polls, COVID-19's long shadow looms

The 2020 U.S. presidential race will forever be remembered as the COVID-19 election. The pandemic, a destroyer of lives and jobs, has defined Donald Trump's presidency. It's caused healthcare workers to rally for better protection; government officials to scramble to stage an unprecedented election; and many voters to change their minds as to who should lead the country. Here are stories from average Americans whose lives have been wholly upended by the virus, and how they're carrying that experience with them as they go to the polls on Tuesday.

3 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUNDS

FACTBOX - These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

A look at the battleground states in the U.S. presidential election, when polls close on Tuesday, the electoral votes at stake and other key races in the states.

3 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE (TV)

Control of U.S. Senate in play in November elections

Democrats have a fighting chance of winning a majority in the U.S. Senate in Tuesday's election, which could leave them with control of the White House and both houses of Congress. Key battles in demographically changing states including Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina will determine how sharply the balance of power in the Capitol shifts.

3 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting, holds news conference

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting (1200 GMT) and then holds a news conference likely to focus on the response to the rising number of coronavirus cases, as well as the situation in the eastern Mediterranean and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

3 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LIBERALS (PIX)

'Away from the noise': How Liberal Americans are coping with Election Day anxiety

From Brooklyn to Berkley, election day means a day of angst for liberals. Still despondent - and shocked - by the 2016 election results, Democrats are doing anything they can to get through the day, whether that's going for a run, meditate or having an early drink. This mood story will capture the election day anxiety and stress among progressive voters.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GIGWORKERS (PIX) (PIX)

California voters weigh gig workers rights, Uber's business model

California voters will decide with Prop 22 if Uber, Doordash and other companies can continue to classify drivers as independent contractors rather than employees - a decision with huge implications for the companies' bottom lines and the gig economy.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VOTING (PIX)

Americans hit the polls, amid worries over virus, intimidation, fraud, interference and an angry electorate

A story pulling together any voting mishaps, protests, hacking, interference suppression, violence, long lines and voices from around the country, including reporting in Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin, California, New York and Pennsylvania

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/EXIT POLLS

Reuters will release results of state and national exit polls by Edison Research

Expect first exit polls by Edison Research at 5 p.m. EST. States will post initial results soon after the polls close. Polls close at 7 pm EST in Georgia; 7:30 pm EST in North Carolina, Ohio; by 8 pm EST in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire; by 9 pm EST in Wisconsin, Arizona, Minnesota, Texas; 10 pm in Nevada and Iowa.

3 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/LGBT (PIX)

PREVIEW-U.S. Supreme Court fight pits LGBT rights against religion

In a case pitting LGBT rights against an arm of the Roman Catholic Church, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday weighs a dispute over Philadelphia's refusal to place children for foster care with a church-affiliated agency that excludes same-sex couples from serving as foster parents.

3 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-COURT/JUVENILES

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday weighs a convicted murderer's claim that he should not have been automatically sentenced to life without parole because he was only 15 at the time of the crime.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX)

German health minister holds news conference on pandemic and lockdown

Germany's health minister Jens Spahn and RKI institute vice President Lars Schaade hold a news conference on "The pandemic during lockdown".

3 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT